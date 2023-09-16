AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|214
|000
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
Eflin, Diekman (8), Devenski (9) and Pinto; Flaherty, J.Webb (5), Hall (6), B.Baker (6), Ci.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_Eflin 15-8. L_Flaherty 8-9. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (20), H.Ramírez (11). Baltimore, Kjerstad (1).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Toronto
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|4
|0
Bello, C.Murphy (7) and McGuire; Berríos, J.Hicks (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Berríos 11-10. L_Bello 12-9. Sv_Romano (35). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (23).
|Minnesota
|041
|100
|004
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Ober, Varland (6), Jax (8), Funderburk (9) and Jeffers; Scholtens, Banks (5), Shaw (7), Kopech (9) and Lee. W_Ober 7-6. L_Scholtens 1-9. HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (14). Chicago, Andrus (6).
|Houston
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|110
|01x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Javier, Graveman (6), R.Montero (7), Maton (8), Sousa (8) and Maldonado; Greinke, Zerpa (3), Snider (7), Hernández (8), Clarke (9) and Perez. W_Zerpa 2-3. L_Javier 9-4. Sv_Clarke (1). HRs_Houston, J.Abreu (15). Kansas City, Velázquez (13), Witt Jr. (29), Massey (14).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|010
|002
|004
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|110
|003
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
Cole, Misiewicz (6), McAllister (6), Ramirez (7), Holmes (9) and Rortvedt; Oviedo, Hatch (6), Selby (7), Mlodzinski (8), Holderman (9) and Rodríguez. W_Ramirez 1-2. L_Holderman 0-3. Sv_Holmes (20).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|002
|112
|000
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Miami
|310
|000
|50x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Elder, Johnson (6), Hand (7), J.Jiménez (8) and d'Arnaud; Cueto, Chargois (5), D.Robertson (6), Puk (6), Nardi (8), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_Puk 6-5. L_Hand 4-2. Sv_Scott (9). HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (17). Miami, Arraez (9).
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|200
|—
|5
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|5
|2
Greene, Sims (6), Gibaut (7), A.Díaz (8) and Maile; D.Peterson, Hartwig (6), Dr.Smith (8), Bickford (9) and Narváez. W_Sims 6-3. L_Hartwig 4-2. Sv_A.Díaz (37). HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (22), India (16). New York, Alonso (45).
|Washington
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|040
|01x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Irvin, R.Garcia (5), Machado (6), Weems (7), Harvey (8) and Ruiz; Miley, Tr.Megill (6), Uribe (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Miley 8-4. L_Irvin 3-6. Sv_D.Williams (35). HRs_Washington, L.Thomas (25). Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (16), Santana (21).
|Philadelphia
|400
|001
|000
|—
|5
|8
|3
|St. Louis
|002
|100
|001
|—
|4
|9
|0
Nola, Strahm (5), Hoffman (6), Domínguez (7), Kimbrel (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto; Z.Thompson, C.Lawrence (6), Liberatore (6), VerHagen (8), Pallante (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Strahm 9-4. L_Z.Thompson 5-6. Sv_Alvarado (8). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (24).
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
|2
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|6
|0
L.Webb, Doval (9) and Bailey; C.Anderson, J.Lawrence (8), Mears (8), Koch (9) and E.Díaz. W_Koch 3-2. L_Doval 6-5.
|Chicago
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Arizona
|300
|003
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Steele, Stroman (7) and Gomes; Pfaadt, Saalfrank (6), R.Thompson (7), Ginkel (8), K.Nelson (9), Sewald (9) and Moreno. W_Pfaadt 2-8. L_Steele 16-4. HRs_Chicago, Happ (18), Suzuki (18), Morel (23). Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (24), A.Thomas (9).
