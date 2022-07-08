AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles0030000014120
Baltimore0000001135101

Detmers, Quijada (7), Tepera (8), Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Wells, Baker (5), Akin (6), Sulser (7), Tate (9) and Chirinos, Rutschman. W_Tate 1-3. L_Iglesias 2-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (24), Ohtani (19).

New York41220011112140
Boston2002010005131

Cortes, M.Castro (4), A.Abreu (6), Luetge (6) and Trevino; Seabold, Feliz (3), A.Davis (7), Bradley Jr. (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Castro 5-0. L_Seabold 0-2. Sv_Luetge (1). HRs_New York, Donaldson (9), Carpenter (9). Boston, Story (15), Dalbec (6).

Cleveland010000200391
Kansas City0010000214101

Civale, Morgan (8), Hentges (9) and Hedges, Maile; Singer, Payamps (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Barlow 3-2. L_Hentges 2-1. HRs_Cleveland, F.Reyes (8). Kansas City, Merrifield (5).

Detroit000002410780
Chicago2000000305111

Skubal, J.Jiménez (7), Foley (8), Alexander (8), Fulmer (9) and Haase; Giolito, Kelly (7), Foster (8), R.López (9) and Zavala. W_Skubal 6-7. L_Giolito 5-5. Sv_Fulmer (2). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (6). Chicago, Robert (10).

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay0010000000150
Cincinnati0010000001240

(10 innings)

McClanahan, Poche (7), Thompson (8), Adam (9), Wisler (10) and Pinto, Mejía; Castillo, A.Díaz (8), Strickland (9), Kuhnel (10) and Papierski. W_Kuhnel 1-1. L_Wisler 2-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (18).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0100100215101
New York001000010250

P.López, Floro (6), Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Stallings; Bassitt, Dr.Smith (7), Rodríguez (9) and Nido. W_P.López 6-4. L_Bassitt 6-6. Sv_Scott (11). HRs_Miami, Cooper (7). New York, Nimmo (8), Lindor (14).

