AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|001
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|113
|—
|5
|10
|1
Detmers, Quijada (7), Tepera (8), Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Wells, Baker (5), Akin (6), Sulser (7), Tate (9) and Chirinos, Rutschman. W_Tate 1-3. L_Iglesias 2-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (24), Ohtani (19).
|New York
|412
|200
|111
|—
|12
|14
|0
|Boston
|200
|201
|000
|—
|5
|13
|1
Cortes, M.Castro (4), A.Abreu (6), Luetge (6) and Trevino; Seabold, Feliz (3), A.Davis (7), Bradley Jr. (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Castro 5-0. L_Seabold 0-2. Sv_Luetge (1). HRs_New York, Donaldson (9), Carpenter (9). Boston, Story (15), Dalbec (6).
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|021
|—
|4
|10
|1
Civale, Morgan (8), Hentges (9) and Hedges, Maile; Singer, Payamps (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Barlow 3-2. L_Hentges 2-1. HRs_Cleveland, F.Reyes (8). Kansas City, Merrifield (5).
|Detroit
|000
|002
|410
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Chicago
|200
|000
|030
|—
|5
|11
|1
Skubal, J.Jiménez (7), Foley (8), Alexander (8), Fulmer (9) and Haase; Giolito, Kelly (7), Foster (8), R.López (9) and Zavala. W_Skubal 6-7. L_Giolito 5-5. Sv_Fulmer (2). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (6). Chicago, Robert (10).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|4
|0
(10 innings)
McClanahan, Poche (7), Thompson (8), Adam (9), Wisler (10) and Pinto, Mejía; Castillo, A.Díaz (8), Strickland (9), Kuhnel (10) and Papierski. W_Kuhnel 1-1. L_Wisler 2-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (18).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|010
|010
|021
|—
|5
|10
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|5
|0
P.López, Floro (6), Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Stallings; Bassitt, Dr.Smith (7), Rodríguez (9) and Nido. W_P.López 6-4. L_Bassitt 6-6. Sv_Scott (11). HRs_Miami, Cooper (7). New York, Nimmo (8), Lindor (14).
