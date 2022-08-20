AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|022
|051
|000
|—
|10
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|033
|450
|00x
|—
|15
|18
|2
K.Crawford, Sawamura (4), Brasier (5), Familia (5), M.Barnes (7), Strahm (8) and McGuire, Plawecki; Lyles, Akin (5), Vespi (5), Tate (6), C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Vespi 5-0. L_K.Crawford 3-5. HRs_Baltimore, Mateo (12), Santander (21), Rutschman (8), Mountcastle (17), R.Urías (13).
|Toronto
|001
|200
|001
|—
|4
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Gausman, Y.García (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Taillon, Trivino (6), W.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (8), A.Chapman (9), Marinaccio (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Gausman 9-9. L_Taillon 11-4. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (18).
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Sandoval, and K.Suzuki; Manning, J.Jiménez (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Sandoval 4-8. L_Manning 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Walsh (15).
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|40x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Lynn, R.López (6), Diekman (7), Lambert (7), Lambert (8) and Zavala, Grandal; McKenzie, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges, Maile. W_McKenzie 9-9. L_R.López 5-3. Sv_Clase (28). HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (23).
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
|6
|0
(10 innings)
Singer, Coleman (7), Barlow (9) and S.Perez; McClanahan, Adam (8), Beeks (9) and Mejía. W_Barlow 5-4. L_Beeks 2-3. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (16).
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
M.Pérez, Burke (7), Leclerc (8) and Heim; Bundy, Thielbar (6), Megill (7), Jh.Duran (8), J.López (9) and León. W_Bundy 7-5. L_M.Pérez 9-4. Sv_J.López (22). HRs_Minnesota, Arraez (7), Miranda (13).
|Seattle
|100
|203
|220
|—
|10
|13
|1
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|2
Gonzales, Brash (6), D.Castillo (7), Murfee (8), Flexen (9) and Raleigh; Irvin, N.Ruiz (7), Moll (8) and Murphy. W_Gonzales 8-12. L_Irvin 6-11. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (22).
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|003
|00x
|—
|6
|12
|1
McCullers Jr., P.Maton (6), W.Smith (7), Neris (8) and Maldonado; Wright, McHugh (7), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Wright 15-5. L_McCullers Jr. 1-1. HRs_Houston, Tucker (22). Atlanta, Riley (31).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|203
|002
|000
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|310
|022
|00x
|—
|8
|10
|1
Ashby, Milner (6), Strzelecki (7), Boxberger (8) and Caratini; K.Thompson, K.Castro (4), Brault (6), Rucker (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Hughes (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Rucker 2-1. L_Milner 3-2. Sv_Hughes (2). HRs_Milwaukee, McCutchen (14), Tellez (25), Renfroe (22). Chicago, Wisdom (22), Morel (12).
|New York
|103
|010
|200
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
Bassitt, Ottavino (7), Jo.Rodríguez (8), May (9) and M.Perez; Aa.Nola, Nelson (6), Bellatti (7), Coonrod (8) and Realmuto. W_Bassitt 11-7. L_Aa.Nola 8-10. HRs_New York, Alonso (30).
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|010
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|202
|—
|5
|13
|2
Ashcraft, A.Díaz (7), Sanmartin (8), Kuhnel (9), Detwiler (9) and Papierski; B.Wilson, Underwood Jr. (8), Crowe (8) and Delay. W_Crowe 5-7. L_Kuhnel 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (4), Friedl (1).
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|300
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|020
|140
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Wood, Young (5), Ty.Rogers (7), Leone (8) and Bart; Ureña, Gilbreath (7), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Serven. W_Ureña 2-4. L_Wood 8-10. Sv_Bard (25). HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (18). Colorado, E.Montero (3), Joe (6).
|Washington
|000
|210
|003
|—
|6
|10
|1
|San Diego
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
|4
|1
Espino, Arano (5), Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), E.Ramírez (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Snell, T.Hill (6), R.Suarez (6), N.Martinez (8), Hader (9), L.García (9) and Alfaro. W_E.Ramírez 4-1. L_Hader 2-5. Sv_Finnegan (7). HRs_Washington, Call (1).
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|400
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
Mikolas, J.Hicks (9) and Molina; Henry, Ginkel (6), Uceta (7), Holton (9) and C.Kelly. W_Mikolas 10-9. L_Henry 2-2. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (30).
|Miami
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|11x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Luzardo, Okert (7), Floro (8) and Stallings; T.Anderson, C.Martin (8), Phillips (9) and W.Smith. W_C.Martin 4-0. L_Floro 0-2. Sv_Phillips (2).
