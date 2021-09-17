AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland000000000040
New York01010042x8111

Plesac, Wittgren (7), J.Mejía (8) and Pérez; Kluber, King (7), Luetge (9) and Higashioka. W_Kluber 5-3. L_Plesac 10-6. HRs_New York, Gallo (37), Judge (35), Gardner (9), Stanton (29).

Minnesota0150010007102
Toronto021000000351

Pineda, Alcala (6), Duffey (8), Colomé (9) and Jeffers; Ryu, Stripling (3), Merryweather (6), Pearson (7), Borucki (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen. W_Pineda 7-8. L_Ryu 13-9. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (31), Donaldson (23), Sanó (29), Rooker (8). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (46).

Detroit1210000000471
Tampa Bay1000000033792

(10 innings)

Mize, Holland (4), Hutchison (5), Lange (7), Funkhouser (8), Soto (9), Fulmer (9), Garcia (10) and Haase; Patiño, Head (7), Anderson (8), Robertson (9), Kittredge (10) and F.Mejía. W_Kittredge 9-3. L_Garcia 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (13). Tampa Bay, B.Phillips (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles000000001160
Cincinnati00001200x360

Buehler, Knebel (7), Graterol (8) and Smith; Castillo, Cessa (7), Lorenzen (9) and Barnhart. W_Castillo 8-15. L_Buehler 14-4. Sv_Lorenzen (4).

Pittsburgh100001000260
Miami010000000151

Crowe, Banda (6), Mears (7), Kuhl (8), Stratton (9) and Stallings; Hernandez, Okert (6), Bass (8), Thompson (9) and Henry. W_Crowe 4-7. L_Hernandez 1-2. Sv_Stratton (6).

