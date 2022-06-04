AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|203
|000
|100
|—
|6
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|5
|1
Bieber, E.De Los Santos (8), Morgan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges, Maile; Zimmermann, Gillaspie (6), D.Reyes (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Bieber 3-3. L_Zimmermann 2-4. Sv_Clase (8).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|New York
|002
|370
|01x
|—
|13
|15
|0
Rodriguez, J.Barnes (5), Vest (7), H.Castro (8) and Barnhart; Cole, Bañuelos (8) and Trevino. W_Cole 5-1. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_New York, Trevino (4), Judge (20), Rizzo (12), Carpenter (4).
|Minnesota
|211
|002
|012
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Toronto
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|4
|0
C.González, Moran (4), Cotton (5), Duffey (7), Joe.Smith (8), Jax (9) and Jeffers; Kikuchi, T.Richards (5), Merryweather (7), Vasquez (8), Beasley (8) and D.Jansen. W_Cotton 1-1. L_Kikuchi 2-2. HRs_Minnesota, Garlick (6), Miranda (4), Buxton (12). Toronto, Springer (10), Guerrero Jr. (11).
|Chicago
|001
|001
|001
|—
|3
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|400
|000
|20x
|—
|6
|8
|1
D.Martin, Sousa (6), Foster (7), Banks (8) and Grandal; McClanahan, Wisler (7), Faucher (8), Armstrong (9), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 6-2. L_D.Martin 0-2. Sv_Poche (3). HRs_Chicago, J.Abreu (7). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (6).
|Seattle
|000
|110
|002
|—
|4
|5
|1
|Texas
|000
|002
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
Gilbert, Elías (7), Murfee (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Dunning, Bush (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim. W_Murfee 1-0. L_J.Barlow 1-1. Sv_Sewald (3). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (5), E.Suárez (10). Texas, Lowe (5).
|Houston
|020
|143
|000
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Urquidy, B.Taylor (7), P.Maton (7), S.Martinez (8) and Maldonado; Singer, Bolaños (6), Clarke (6), Cuas (8), Staumont (9) and Melendez. W_Urquidy 5-2. L_Singer 2-1. HRs_Houston, Aled.Díaz (3), Maldonado (4), Y.Alvarez (15). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (7).
|Boston
|000
|202
|003
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|6
|0
Eovaldi, Danish (7), Strahm (8), Schreiber (8), Brasier (9) and Plawecki; Kaprielian, Markel (6), Pruitt (7), Selman (8), Acevedo (9), Moll (9) and Murphy. W_Eovaldi 3-2. L_Kaprielian 0-3. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|130
|042
|00x
|—
|10
|10
|0
Silseth, Barria (2), Wantz (6) and Stassi; Eflin, Norwood (9) and Realmuto. W_Eflin 2-4. L_Silseth 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (14), Stott (1), Harper (12).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|013
|503
|002
|—
|14
|15
|0
|Chicago
|301
|000
|100
|—
|5
|11
|0
Mikolas, Zack.Thompson (6) and Knizner; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (5), Schwindel (9) and Higgins. W_Mikolas 4-3. L_Stroman 2-5. Sv_Zack.Thompson (1). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (12), Dickerson (2), Gorman (3), Nootbaar (1). Chicago, Wisdom (12).
|San Francisco
|141
|021
|600
|—
|15
|14
|1
|Miami
|000
|200
|103
|—
|6
|8
|0
Brebbia, Hjelle (2), Littell (5), J.García (7), Walton (9) and Casali, Bart; Bleier, E.Hernandez (2), Head (6), Sulser (8), Astudillo (9) and Fortes. W_Littell 1-1. L_Bleier 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (5), Pederson (13), Estrada (3), Vosler (3), B.Crawford (5). Miami, Fortes (1), J.Sánchez (7).
|Washington
|014
|010
|200
|—
|8
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|030
|—
|5
|6
|2
Jos.Gray, Edwards Jr. (7), Arano (8), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9) and Adams; Minor, Gutierrez (5), Hoffman (6), Kuhnel (7), Detwiler (8), Cessa (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Jos.Gray 6-4. L_Minor 0-1. Sv_Rainey (6). HRs_Washington, N.Cruz (5), L.Thomas (6), J.Soto (10). Cincinnati, Pham (6), Votto (4).
|Arizona
|020
|130
|200
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|111
|000
|003
|—
|6
|10
|1
Kelly, Mantiply (6), Ramirez (7), Poppen (8), Wendelken (9), Melancon (9) and Varsho; Brubaker, Banda (5), Y.De Los Santos (6), Beede (8) and Heineman. W_Kelly 4-3. L_Brubaker 0-5. Sv_Melancon (11). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (14), A.Thomas (5), K.Marte (3), McCarthy (2). Pittsburgh, Hayes (2).
|San Diego
|110
|310
|001
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|2
Musgrove, Stammen (9) and Au.Nola; Burnes, Milner (4), Kelley (5), Barker (7), M.Sánchez (9) and Caratini. W_Musgrove 6-0. L_Burnes 3-3. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (9).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|3
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|3
|1
(10 innings)
Fried, Minter (9), K.Jansen (10) and d'Arnaud, Willi.Contreras; Kuhl, Colomé (7), Kinley (8), Bard (9), Estévez (10), Gilbreath (10) and El.Díaz. W_Minter 1-0. L_Estévez 1-2. Sv_K.Jansen (13).
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|200
|11x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Bassitt, Jo.Rodríguez (7), Nogosek (7) and Nido; T.Anderson, Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Dan.Hudson (8) and W.Smith. W_T.Anderson 7-0. L_Bassitt 4-3. Sv_Dan.Hudson (4). HRs_New York, Alonso (14). Los Angeles, Bellinger (6), McKinstry (1), C.Taylor (6).
