AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland2030001006140
Baltimore000000030351

Bieber, E.De Los Santos (8), Morgan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges, Maile; Zimmermann, Gillaspie (6), D.Reyes (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Bieber 3-3. L_Zimmermann 2-4. Sv_Clase (8).

Detroit000000000030
New York00237001x13150

Rodriguez, J.Barnes (5), Vest (7), H.Castro (8) and Barnhart; Cole, Bañuelos (8) and Trevino. W_Cole 5-1. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_New York, Trevino (4), Judge (20), Rizzo (12), Carpenter (4).

Minnesota2110020129120
Toronto201000000340

C.González, Moran (4), Cotton (5), Duffey (7), Joe.Smith (8), Jax (9) and Jeffers; Kikuchi, T.Richards (5), Merryweather (7), Vasquez (8), Beasley (8) and D.Jansen. W_Cotton 1-1. L_Kikuchi 2-2. HRs_Minnesota, Garlick (6), Miranda (4), Buxton (12). Toronto, Springer (10), Guerrero Jr. (11).

Chicago0010010013111
Tampa Bay40000020x681

D.Martin, Sousa (6), Foster (7), Banks (8) and Grandal; McClanahan, Wisler (7), Faucher (8), Armstrong (9), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 6-2. L_D.Martin 0-2. Sv_Poche (3). HRs_Chicago, J.Abreu (7). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (6).

Seattle000110002451
Texas000002100370

Gilbert, Elías (7), Murfee (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Dunning, Bush (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim. W_Murfee 1-0. L_J.Barlow 1-1. Sv_Sewald (3). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (5), E.Suárez (10). Texas, Lowe (5).

Houston02014300010140
Kansas City000003000360

Urquidy, B.Taylor (7), P.Maton (7), S.Martinez (8) and Maldonado; Singer, Bolaños (6), Clarke (6), Cuas (8), Staumont (9) and Melendez. W_Urquidy 5-2. L_Singer 2-1. HRs_Houston, Aled.Díaz (3), Maldonado (4), Y.Alvarez (15). Kansas City, Witt Jr. (7).

Boston0002020037100
Oakland000000020260

Eovaldi, Danish (7), Strahm (8), Schreiber (8), Brasier (9) and Plawecki; Kaprielian, Markel (6), Pruitt (7), Selman (8), Acevedo (9), Moll (9) and Murphy. W_Eovaldi 3-2. L_Kaprielian 0-3. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles000000000050
Philadelphia13004200x10100

Silseth, Barria (2), Wantz (6) and Stassi; Eflin, Norwood (9) and Realmuto. W_Eflin 2-4. L_Silseth 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (14), Stott (1), Harper (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis01350300214150
Chicago3010001005110

Mikolas, Zack.Thompson (6) and Knizner; Stroman, Leiter Jr. (5), Schwindel (9) and Higgins. W_Mikolas 4-3. L_Stroman 2-5. Sv_Zack.Thompson (1). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (12), Dickerson (2), Gorman (3), Nootbaar (1). Chicago, Wisdom (12).

San Francisco14102160015141
Miami000200103680

Brebbia, Hjelle (2), Littell (5), J.García (7), Walton (9) and Casali, Bart; Bleier, E.Hernandez (2), Head (6), Sulser (8), Astudillo (9) and Fortes. W_Littell 1-1. L_Bleier 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Yastrzemski (5), Pederson (13), Estrada (3), Vosler (3), B.Crawford (5). Miami, Fortes (1), J.Sánchez (7).

Washington0140102008121
Cincinnati200000030562

Jos.Gray, Edwards Jr. (7), Arano (8), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9) and Adams; Minor, Gutierrez (5), Hoffman (6), Kuhnel (7), Detwiler (8), Cessa (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Jos.Gray 6-4. L_Minor 0-1. Sv_Rainey (6). HRs_Washington, N.Cruz (5), L.Thomas (6), J.Soto (10). Cincinnati, Pham (6), Votto (4).

Arizona0201302008100
Pittsburgh1110000036101

Kelly, Mantiply (6), Ramirez (7), Poppen (8), Wendelken (9), Melancon (9) and Varsho; Brubaker, Banda (5), Y.De Los Santos (6), Beede (8) and Heineman. W_Kelly 4-3. L_Brubaker 0-5. Sv_Melancon (11). HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (14), A.Thomas (5), K.Marte (3), McCarthy (2). Pittsburgh, Hayes (2).

San Diego1103100017130
Milwaukee000000000012

Musgrove, Stammen (9) and Au.Nola; Burnes, Milner (4), Kelley (5), Barker (7), M.Sánchez (9) and Caratini. W_Musgrove 6-0. L_Burnes 3-3. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (9).

Atlanta0000000003380
Colorado0000000001131

(10 innings)

Fried, Minter (9), K.Jansen (10) and d'Arnaud, Willi.Contreras; Kuhl, Colomé (7), Kinley (8), Bard (9), Estévez (10), Gilbreath (10) and El.Díaz. W_Minter 1-0. L_Estévez 1-2. Sv_K.Jansen (13).

New York000000100151
Los Angeles02020011x680

Bassitt, Jo.Rodríguez (7), Nogosek (7) and Nido; T.Anderson, Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Dan.Hudson (8) and W.Smith. W_T.Anderson 7-0. L_Bassitt 4-3. Sv_Dan.Hudson (4). HRs_New York, Alonso (14). Los Angeles, Bellinger (6), McKinstry (1), C.Taylor (6).

