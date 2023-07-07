AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto00160000512140
Detroit001000010271

Manoah, M.White (7), Francis (8) and D.Jansen; Faedo, Englert (4), B.White (7), Shreve (8), Cisnero (9), Short (9) and Rogers. W_Manoah 2-7. L_Faedo 1-4. HRs_Toronto, Springer (13), Merrifield (5).

Oakland000010200370
Boston05000020x7101

Long, Medina (2), Felipe (8) and Langeliers; Bernardino, Pivetta (3), Jacques (8) and C.Wong. W_Pivetta 5-5. L_Long 0-1. HRs_Oakland, S.Brown (8).

Kansas City000000000020
Cleveland10020000x360

Lynch, C.Hernández (7), Heasley (8) and Perez; Civale, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Civale 3-2. L_Lynch 2-4. Sv_Clase (25). HRs_Cleveland, Bell (9).

Seattle00090000110131
Houston001000000150

Castillo, Campbell (8), Saucedo (9) and Raleigh; H.Brown, Maton (4), Stanek (5), Martinez (7), Neris (8), Madris (9) and Maldonado, Y.Diaz. W_Castillo 6-6. L_H.Brown 6-6. HRs_Seattle, Ford (8).

Baltimore0000010002350
Minnesota0000001000150

(10 innings)

C.Irvin, Baumann (7), Coulombe (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and McCann; Ober, Jax (7), Moran (8), Jh.Duran (9), Pagán (10) and Vázquez. W_Bautista 4-1. L_Jh.Duran 2-4.

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta000200000220
Tampa Bay100000000161

Morton, Minter (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy; Glasnow, E.Rodríguez (6) and Bethancourt, F.Mejía. W_Morton 9-6. L_Glasnow 2-3. Sv_Iglesias (16). HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (16). Tampa Bay, Franco (11).

Chicago001010100370
New York000000000020

Taillon, Alzolay (9) and Amaya; Rodón, Hamilton (6), Marinaccio (7), Kahnle (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Taillon 3-6. L_Rodón 0-1. Sv_Alzolay (6). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (9).

Texas2000202107100
Washington100001000260

Bradford, Otto (6), A.Chapman (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; T.Williams, Adon (7) and Adams. W_Bradford 1-1. L_T.Williams 5-5. HRs_Texas, Seager (12), A.García (23). Washington, Meneses (4).

St. Louis0230002007161
Chicago00001520x892

Montgomery, Romero (5), Pallante (6), Leahy (7), Stratton (7) and Herrera; Cease, Middleton (7), Santos (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal. W_Middleton 2-0. L_Leahy 0-1. Sv_Graveman (7). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (19). Chicago, Burger (19), Robert Jr. (26).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia0000010034110
Miami020100000391

Wheeler, Hoffman (7), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto; Alcantara, Tan.Scott (7), Puk (9) and Stallings. W_Hoffman 2-1. L_Puk 4-3. Sv_Kimbrel (14). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (10), Pache (2). Miami, Cooper (12).

Cincinnati000020001340
Milwaukee22002010x7140

A.Abbott, Law (5), Cruz (6), A.Young (7), Santillan (8) and Maile; Burnes, Milner (7), T.Miller (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini. W_Burnes 7-5. L_A.Abbott 4-1. Sv_D.Williams (19). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (6). Milwaukee, Wiemer (12), Adames (14).

