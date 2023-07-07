AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|001
|600
|005
|—
|12
|14
|0
|Detroit
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|7
|1
Manoah, M.White (7), Francis (8) and D.Jansen; Faedo, Englert (4), B.White (7), Shreve (8), Cisnero (9), Short (9) and Rogers. W_Manoah 2-7. L_Faedo 1-4. HRs_Toronto, Springer (13), Merrifield (5).
|Oakland
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|050
|000
|20x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Long, Medina (2), Felipe (8) and Langeliers; Bernardino, Pivetta (3), Jacques (8) and C.Wong. W_Pivetta 5-5. L_Long 0-1. HRs_Oakland, S.Brown (8).
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|200
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Lynch, C.Hernández (7), Heasley (8) and Perez; Civale, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Civale 3-2. L_Lynch 2-4. Sv_Clase (25). HRs_Cleveland, Bell (9).
|Seattle
|000
|900
|001
|—
|10
|13
|1
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Castillo, Campbell (8), Saucedo (9) and Raleigh; H.Brown, Maton (4), Stanek (5), Martinez (7), Neris (8), Madris (9) and Maldonado, Y.Diaz. W_Castillo 6-6. L_H.Brown 6-6. HRs_Seattle, Ford (8).
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|2
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|5
|0
(10 innings)
C.Irvin, Baumann (7), Coulombe (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and McCann; Ober, Jax (7), Moran (8), Jh.Duran (9), Pagán (10) and Vázquez. W_Bautista 4-1. L_Jh.Duran 2-4.
INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
Morton, Minter (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy; Glasnow, E.Rodríguez (6) and Bethancourt, F.Mejía. W_Morton 9-6. L_Glasnow 2-3. Sv_Iglesias (16). HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (16). Tampa Bay, Franco (11).
|Chicago
|001
|010
|100
|—
|3
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Taillon, Alzolay (9) and Amaya; Rodón, Hamilton (6), Marinaccio (7), Kahnle (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Taillon 3-6. L_Rodón 0-1. Sv_Alzolay (6). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (9).
|Texas
|200
|020
|210
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Washington
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Bradford, Otto (6), A.Chapman (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; T.Williams, Adon (7) and Adams. W_Bradford 1-1. L_T.Williams 5-5. HRs_Texas, Seager (12), A.García (23). Washington, Meneses (4).
|St. Louis
|023
|000
|200
|—
|7
|16
|1
|Chicago
|000
|015
|20x
|—
|8
|9
|2
Montgomery, Romero (5), Pallante (6), Leahy (7), Stratton (7) and Herrera; Cease, Middleton (7), Santos (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal. W_Middleton 2-0. L_Leahy 0-1. Sv_Graveman (7). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (19). Chicago, Burger (19), Robert Jr. (26).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|003
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Miami
|020
|100
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
Wheeler, Hoffman (7), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto; Alcantara, Tan.Scott (7), Puk (9) and Stallings. W_Hoffman 2-1. L_Puk 4-3. Sv_Kimbrel (14). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (10), Pache (2). Miami, Cooper (12).
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|220
|020
|10x
|—
|7
|14
|0
A.Abbott, Law (5), Cruz (6), A.Young (7), Santillan (8) and Maile; Burnes, Milner (7), T.Miller (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini. W_Burnes 7-5. L_A.Abbott 4-1. Sv_D.Williams (19). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (6). Milwaukee, Wiemer (12), Adames (14).
