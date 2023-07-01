AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|113
|300
|000
|—
|8
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
P.López, Moran (7), Pagán (8), Balazovic (9) and Jeffers; Kremer, Zimmermann (4), Vespi (6), Ci.Pérez (9) and Bemboom. W_P.López 4-5. L_Kremer 8-4. HRs_Minnesota, Gallo (14), Kepler (11), Buxton (14). Baltimore, Rutschman (11).
|Boston
|000
|013
|010
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Paxton, Martin (8), Ort (9) and Wong; Berríos, Thornton (7), M.White (8) and D.Jansen. W_Paxton 4-1. L_Berríos 8-6. HRs_Boston, J.Turner (12), Ja.Duran (4), Yoshida (9).
|Houston
|100
|013
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Texas
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
R.Blanco, Maton (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Jon.Gray, Burke (7), Otto (9) and Heim. W_R.Blanco 2-0. L_Jon.Gray 6-4. Sv_Pressly (16). HRs_Houston, Altuve (5). Texas, Jung (17), Heim (12).
|Chicago
|100
|000
|021
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Oakland
|040
|010
|02x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Banks, Scholtens (5) and Grandal; Medina, R.Garcia (6), Fujinami (7), Moll (8), May (8) and Langeliers. W_Medina 2-7. L_Banks 0-3. Sv_May (5). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (24). Oakland, Ca.Pérez (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|002
|403
|10x
|—
|10
|13
|1
Quantrill, Curry (4), Herrin (7), Fry (8) and B.Naylor; Steele, Fulmer (7), Fulmer (8), Kay (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 9-2. L_Quantrill 2-5. HRs_Cleveland, Brennan (5). Chicago, Madrigal (1), Morel (14).
|Los Angeles
|101
|210
|130
|—
|9
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|101
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
Bo.Miller, Ferguson (6), Almonte (7), Hudson (8), Bruihl (9) and W.Smith; A.Marsh, A.Garrett (5), Cuas (6), Wittgren (7), Kriske (8) and Fermin. W_Bo.Miller 4-1. L_A.Marsh 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (22).
|Detroit
|001
|200
|020
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Colorado
|050
|003
|00x
|—
|8
|11
|2
Lorenzen, Shreve (6), Englert (6) and J.Rogers, Haase; Gomber, Bird (8), P.Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gomber 6-7. L_Lorenzen 2-6. Sv_P.Johnson (13). HRs_Detroit, Ibáñez (6). Colorado, Tovar (8).
|Arizona
|140
|000
|010
|—
|6
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|4
|0
Henry, A.Adams (6), M.Castro (7), Chafin (8), Ginkel (9) and C.Kelly; Canning, Loup (7), Mederos (8) and Wallach, Thaiss. W_Henry 5-1. L_Canning 6-3. HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (13). Los Angeles, Ohtani (30).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|001
|001
|21
|—
|5
|9
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|100
|23
|—
|7
|10
|0
(11 innings)
Lugo, Honeywell Jr. (7), N.Martinez (7), Hader (9), Kerr (10), Carlton (11) and G.Sánchez; Ashcraft, Sims (7), Alex.Díaz (9), Gibaut (10), A.Young (11), Duarte (11) and Stephenson. W_Duarte 1-0. L_Carlton 2-1. HRs_San Diego, Grisham (8). Cincinnati, Stephenson (6), McLain (7), Steer (13).
|Washington
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
Jos.Gray, Thompson (7), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz; C.Sánchez, Hoffman (7), Strahm (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Jos.Gray 6-6. L_C.Sánchez 0-2. Sv_Harvey (7). HRs_Washington, S.Garrett (4).
|Milwaukee
|004
|000
|300
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|300
|113
|—
|8
|11
|1
F.Peralta, Pannone (6), Bush (9) and W.Contreras; Bido, Borucki (4), Y.De Los Santos (5), A.Perdomo (6), Moreta (7), Mlodzinski (8) and Hedges, Delay. W_Mlodzinski 1-1. L_Bush 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (10), Santana (9).
|San Francisco
|010
|010
|030
|—
|5
|8
|2
|New York
|110
|011
|000
|—
|4
|9
|1
Cobb, Ta.Rogers (6), Manaea (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey; Carrasco, Brigham (6), Raley (7), Robertson (8), Hartwig (9) and Narváez. W_Manaea 3-3. L_Robertson 2-2. Sv_Doval (24). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (8), Bailey (5). New York, Pham (9).
|Miami
|003
|000
|100
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|502
|043
|20x
|—
|16
|15
|3
Hoeing, Bradley (4), Okert (7), Chargois (8) and Stallings, Fortes; Soroka, McHugh (7), Tonkin (9) and S.Murphy. W_Soroka 1-1. L_Hoeing 1-2. HRs_Miami, J.Sánchez (7), Soler (22). Atlanta, M.Olson (28), E.Rosario (14), Riley (15), S.Murphy (14), Acuña Jr. (20).
