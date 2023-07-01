AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota1133000008130
Baltimore000001000140

P.López, Moran (7), Pagán (8), Balazovic (9) and Jeffers; Kremer, Zimmermann (4), Vespi (6), Ci.Pérez (9) and Bemboom. W_P.López 4-5. L_Kremer 8-4. HRs_Minnesota, Gallo (14), Kepler (11), Buxton (14). Baltimore, Rutschman (11).

Boston000013010591
Toronto000000000030

Paxton, Martin (8), Ort (9) and Wong; Berríos, Thornton (7), M.White (8) and D.Jansen. W_Paxton 4-1. L_Berríos 8-6. HRs_Boston, J.Turner (12), Ja.Duran (4), Yoshida (9).

Houston100013000581
Texas100200000350

R.Blanco, Maton (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Jon.Gray, Burke (7), Otto (9) and Heim. W_R.Blanco 2-0. L_Jon.Gray 6-4. Sv_Pressly (16). HRs_Houston, Altuve (5). Texas, Jung (17), Heim (12).

Chicago1000000214100
Oakland04001002x7100

Banks, Scholtens (5) and Grandal; Medina, R.Garcia (6), Fujinami (7), Moll (8), May (8) and Langeliers. W_Medina 2-7. L_Banks 0-3. Sv_May (5). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (24). Oakland, Ca.Pérez (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland000000001150
Chicago00240310x10131

Quantrill, Curry (4), Herrin (7), Fry (8) and B.Naylor; Steele, Fulmer (7), Fulmer (8), Kay (8), Rucker (9) and Gomes. W_Steele 9-2. L_Quantrill 2-5. HRs_Cleveland, Brennan (5). Chicago, Madrigal (1), Morel (14).

Los Angeles1012101309110
Kansas City001101000391

Bo.Miller, Ferguson (6), Almonte (7), Hudson (8), Bruihl (9) and W.Smith; A.Marsh, A.Garrett (5), Cuas (6), Wittgren (7), Kriske (8) and Fermin. W_Bo.Miller 4-1. L_A.Marsh 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (22).

Detroit001200020591
Colorado05000300x8112

Lorenzen, Shreve (6), Englert (6) and J.Rogers, Haase; Gomber, Bird (8), P.Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gomber 6-7. L_Lorenzen 2-6. Sv_P.Johnson (13). HRs_Detroit, Ibáñez (6). Colorado, Tovar (8).

Arizona140000010651
Los Angeles000001010240

Henry, A.Adams (6), M.Castro (7), Chafin (8), Ginkel (9) and C.Kelly; Canning, Loup (7), Mederos (8) and Wallach, Thaiss. W_Henry 5-1. L_Canning 6-3. HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (13). Los Angeles, Ohtani (30).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego00000100121592
Cincinnati000001100237100

(11 innings)

Lugo, Honeywell Jr. (7), N.Martinez (7), Hader (9), Kerr (10), Carlton (11) and G.Sánchez; Ashcraft, Sims (7), Alex.Díaz (9), Gibaut (10), A.Young (11), Duarte (11) and Stephenson. W_Duarte 1-0. L_Carlton 2-1. HRs_San Diego, Grisham (8). Cincinnati, Stephenson (6), McLain (7), Steer (13).

Washington020000000280
Philadelphia010000000181

Jos.Gray, Thompson (7), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz; C.Sánchez, Hoffman (7), Strahm (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Jos.Gray 6-6. L_C.Sánchez 0-2. Sv_Harvey (7). HRs_Washington, S.Garrett (4).

Milwaukee004000300780
Pittsburgh0003001138111

F.Peralta, Pannone (6), Bush (9) and W.Contreras; Bido, Borucki (4), Y.De Los Santos (5), A.Perdomo (6), Moreta (7), Mlodzinski (8) and Hedges, Delay. W_Mlodzinski 1-1. L_Bush 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (10), Santana (9).

San Francisco010010030582
New York110011000491

Cobb, Ta.Rogers (6), Manaea (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey; Carrasco, Brigham (6), Raley (7), Robertson (8), Hartwig (9) and Narváez. W_Manaea 3-3. L_Robertson 2-2. Sv_Doval (24). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (8), Bailey (5). New York, Pham (9).

Miami003000100470
Atlanta50204320x16153

Hoeing, Bradley (4), Okert (7), Chargois (8) and Stallings, Fortes; Soroka, McHugh (7), Tonkin (9) and S.Murphy. W_Soroka 1-1. L_Hoeing 1-2. HRs_Miami, J.Sánchez (7), Soler (22). Atlanta, M.Olson (28), E.Rosario (14), Riley (15), S.Murphy (14), Acuña Jr. (20).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you