AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|003
|111
|100
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|001
|300
|—
|6
|9
|0
Taillon, Luetge (3), Loáisiga (6), A.Chapman (7), King (7), Holmes (8) and Trevino; Wells, Krehbiel (6), Baker (7), Bautista (8), Tate (9) and Rutschman. W_Luetge 3-3. L_Wells 7-6. Sv_Holmes (17). HRs_New York, Judge (36), Gallo (12). Baltimore, Santander (16).
|Toronto
|127
|4(11)2
|001
|—
|28
|29
|2
|Boston
|000
|301
|100
|—
|5
|10
|2
Gausman, Beasley (6), Banda (9) and D.Jansen; Eovaldi, A.Davis (3), Ort (5), D.Hernandez (5), Diekman (7), Sawamura (8), Y.Sánchez (9) and Plawecki. W_Gausman 7-7. L_Eovaldi 4-3. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (16), Tapia (5), T.Hernández (13), D.Jansen (9). Boston, Vázquez (8), Bradley Jr. (2), Refsnyder (4).
|Cleveland
|420
|002
|000
|—
|8
|15
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|2
Quantrill, Sandlin (6), E.De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Karinchak (9) and Maile; Giolito, Lambert (4), Foster (6), Banks (6), J.Ruiz (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Quantrill 7-5. L_Giolito 6-6. HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (11).
|Tampa Bay
|001
|400
|020
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|12
|1
Rasmussen, B.Raley (6), Fairbanks (7), Poche (8), Armstrong (9) and Mejía; B.Keller, A.Garrett (5), Coleman (6), Mills (7), Staumont (8), Payamps (9) and Melendez. W_Rasmussen 6-3. L_B.Keller 5-10.
|Texas
|000
|100
|012
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|010
|030
|01x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Howard, Burke (5), J.Hernández (7), Leclerc (8) and Heim; Irvin, Jackson (8), Moll (8), Trivino (9), Puk (9) and Murphy. W_Irvin 5-7. L_Howard 1-2. Sv_Puk (1). HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (13). Oakland, Laureano (10), Brown (12).
|Houston
|100
|121
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
Urquidy, S.Martinez (7), Maton (8), Stanek (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Murfee (6), Festa (8), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_Urquidy 9-4. L_Gonzales 5-10. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Houston, Altuve (18), Alvarez (28), Maldonado (10). Seattle, France (12).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|71x
|—
|8
|8
|0
Ohtani, Loup (7), Peguero (7) and Stassi; Morton, D.Lee (7), Stephens (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_D.Lee 2-0. L_Ohtani 9-5. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Villar (3). Atlanta, Olson (18), Arcia (5), Ozuna (18).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|020
|020
|010
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|041
|003
|10x
|—
|9
|7
|0
Wainwright, J.Hicks (6), Oviedo (7), Zack.Thompson (8) and Romine, Knizner; Ashcraft, Sanmartin (5), B.Farmer (6), Alex.Díaz (7), Gibaut (8), Strickland (9) and T.Stephenson, Papierski. W_Sanmartin 4-4. L_Wainwright 6-8. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (21). Cincinnati, Solano (2), Votto (7), India (5).
|Chicago
|000
|160
|035
|—
|15
|19
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|6
|1
Steele, Hughes (6), Effross (7), Wick (8), Uelmen (9) and Wills.Contreras, Higgins; Gibson, Familia (5), Knebel (6), N.Nelson (7), Romero (8), Stubbs (9) and Realmuto. W_Steele 4-6. L_Gibson 5-4. HRs_Chicago, Wills.Contreras (14), N.Velazquez (4), S.Suzuki (7). Philadelphia, Schwarber (30), Hall (5).
|Miami
|000
|403
|100
|—
|8
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
B.Garrett, Okert (7), Floro (8), Bass (9) and Fortes; Zach.Thompson, Peters (6), Stratton (9) and Delay. W_B.Garrett 2-3. L_Zach.Thompson 3-7. HRs_Miami, Av.García (7). Pittsburgh, Delay (1).
|San Diego
|000
|200
|200
|—
|4
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|4
|2
Darvish, N.Martinez (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Scherzer, Jo.Rodríguez (7), Lugo (7), T.Williams (8) and Nido, Mazeika. W_Darvish 9-4. L_Scherzer 6-2. Sv_Ta.Rogers (27). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (7), Grisham (10).
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000
|200
|0
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|000
|200
|1
|—
|6
|11
|2
(13 innings)
Senzatela, Gilbreath (6), Colomé (8), D.Bard (9), R.Stephenson (10), Estévez (11), Bird (12) and El.Díaz; Burnes, Gott (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Gustave (10), Milner (10), Suter (12) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Suter 2-3. L_Bird 1-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (15). Milwaukee, Adames (20), McCutchen (10), Renfroe (14).
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Arizona
|004
|101
|13x
|—
|10
|12
|1
Corbin, Weems (6), Harvey (7), Arano (8) and K.Ruiz; Gallen, I.Kennedy (8), Uceta (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gallen 5-2. L_Corbin 4-13. HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (9), Varsho (13).
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|04x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Webb, Ty.Rogers (7), Long (8) and Bart; Ty.Anderson, Price (7), Almonte (8), Vesia (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith. W_Vesia 2-0. L_Long 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (12).
