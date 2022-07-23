AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York003111100790
Baltimore002001300690

Taillon, Luetge (3), Loáisiga (6), A.Chapman (7), King (7), Holmes (8) and Trevino; Wells, Krehbiel (6), Baker (7), Bautista (8), Tate (9) and Rutschman. W_Luetge 3-3. L_Wells 7-6. Sv_Holmes (17). HRs_New York, Judge (36), Gallo (12). Baltimore, Santander (16).

Toronto1274(11)200128292
Boston0003011005102

Gausman, Beasley (6), Banda (9) and D.Jansen; Eovaldi, A.Davis (3), Ort (5), D.Hernandez (5), Diekman (7), Sawamura (8), Y.Sánchez (9) and Plawecki. W_Gausman 7-7. L_Eovaldi 4-3. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (16), Tapia (5), T.Hernández (13), D.Jansen (9). Boston, Vázquez (8), Bradley Jr. (2), Refsnyder (4).

Cleveland4200020008150
Chicago002000000272

Quantrill, Sandlin (6), E.De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Karinchak (9) and Maile; Giolito, Lambert (4), Foster (6), Banks (6), J.Ruiz (8), J.Kelly (9) and Grandal. W_Quantrill 7-5. L_Giolito 6-6. HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (11).

Tampa Bay001400020780
Kansas City0010002003121

Rasmussen, B.Raley (6), Fairbanks (7), Poche (8), Armstrong (9) and Mejía; B.Keller, A.Garrett (5), Coleman (6), Mills (7), Staumont (8), Payamps (9) and Melendez. W_Rasmussen 6-3. L_B.Keller 5-10.

Texas000100012470
Oakland01003001x591

Howard, Burke (5), J.Hernández (7), Leclerc (8) and Heim; Irvin, Jackson (8), Moll (8), Trivino (9), Puk (9) and Murphy. W_Irvin 5-7. L_Howard 1-2. Sv_Puk (1). HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (13). Oakland, Laureano (10), Brown (12).

Houston1001210005100
Seattle000001010270

Urquidy, S.Martinez (7), Maton (8), Stanek (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Murfee (6), Festa (8), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_Urquidy 9-4. L_Gonzales 5-10. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Houston, Altuve (18), Alvarez (28), Maldonado (10). Seattle, France (12).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles000000001150
Atlanta00000071x880

Ohtani, Loup (7), Peguero (7) and Stassi; Morton, D.Lee (7), Stephens (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_D.Lee 2-0. L_Ohtani 9-5. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Villar (3). Atlanta, Olson (18), Arcia (5), Ozuna (18).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis0200200105100
Cincinnati04100310x970

Wainwright, J.Hicks (6), Oviedo (7), Zack.Thompson (8) and Romine, Knizner; Ashcraft, Sanmartin (5), B.Farmer (6), Alex.Díaz (7), Gibaut (8), Strickland (9) and T.Stephenson, Papierski. W_Sanmartin 4-4. L_Wainwright 6-8. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (21). Cincinnati, Solano (2), Votto (7), India (5).

Chicago00016003515190
Philadelphia100000001261

Steele, Hughes (6), Effross (7), Wick (8), Uelmen (9) and Wills.Contreras, Higgins; Gibson, Familia (5), Knebel (6), N.Nelson (7), Romero (8), Stubbs (9) and Realmuto. W_Steele 4-6. L_Gibson 5-4. HRs_Chicago, Wills.Contreras (14), N.Velazquez (4), S.Suzuki (7). Philadelphia, Schwarber (30), Hall (5).

Miami0004031008130
Pittsburgh001000000120

B.Garrett, Okert (7), Floro (8), Bass (9) and Fortes; Zach.Thompson, Peters (6), Stratton (9) and Delay. W_B.Garrett 2-3. L_Zach.Thompson 3-7. HRs_Miami, Av.García (7). Pittsburgh, Delay (1).

San Diego000200200481
New York000000100142

Darvish, N.Martinez (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Scherzer, Jo.Rodríguez (7), Lugo (7), T.Williams (8) and Nido, Mazeika. W_Darvish 9-4. L_Scherzer 6-2. Sv_Ta.Rogers (27). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (7), Grisham (10).

Colorado0020010002000590
Milwaukee00300000020016112

(13 innings)

Senzatela, Gilbreath (6), Colomé (8), D.Bard (9), R.Stephenson (10), Estévez (11), Bird (12) and El.Díaz; Burnes, Gott (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9), Gustave (10), Milner (10), Suter (12) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Suter 2-3. L_Bird 1-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (15). Milwaukee, Adames (20), McCutchen (10), Renfroe (14).

Washington000000001131
Arizona00410113x10121

Corbin, Weems (6), Harvey (7), Arano (8) and K.Ruiz; Gallen, I.Kennedy (8), Uceta (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gallen 5-2. L_Corbin 4-13. HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (9), Varsho (13).

San Francisco000100000172
Los Angeles10000004x581

Webb, Ty.Rogers (7), Long (8) and Bart; Ty.Anderson, Price (7), Almonte (8), Vesia (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith. W_Vesia 2-0. L_Long 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (12).

