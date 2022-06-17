NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia202001000590
Washington001002000391

Suárez, Brogdon (6), Domínguez (8), Hand (9) and Stubbs; Adon, E.Lee (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (8), Perez (9) and Adams, Ruiz. W_Suárez 5-4. L_Adon 1-11. Sv_Hand (2). HRs_Washington, Bell (9).

Atlanta000000000020
Chicago00000001x130

Morton, Minter (8) and d'Arnaud; Thompson, Givens (7), Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes. W_Martin 1-0. L_Minter 2-1. Sv_Robertson (8).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

