NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|202
|001
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Washington
|001
|002
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
Suárez, Brogdon (6), Domínguez (8), Hand (9) and Stubbs; Adon, E.Lee (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (8), Perez (9) and Adams, Ruiz. W_Suárez 5-4. L_Adon 1-11. Sv_Hand (2). HRs_Washington, Bell (9).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|01x
|—
|1
|3
|0
Morton, Minter (8) and d'Arnaud; Thompson, Givens (7), Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes. W_Martin 1-0. L_Minter 2-1. Sv_Robertson (8).
