AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Taillon, Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Springs, Beeks (7), Wisler (9) and Zunino. W_Taillon 5-1. L_Springs 2-2. Sv_Holmes (6). HRs_New York, Torres (8), Carpenter (1).
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|334
|—
|12
|15
|2
|Boston
|420
|110
|000
|—
|8
|14
|1
Bradish, B.Sulser (2), Diplán (5), Gillaspie (7), Tate (8), C.Pérez (8), J.López (9) and Rutschman; Whitlock, Diekman (7), Schreiber (8), Strahm (8), Sawamura (9) and Vázquez. W_C.Pérez 3-0. L_Strahm 2-2. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (8), Mateo (3), Hays (5). Boston, Bogaerts (5).
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|102
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|400
|200
|04x
|—
|10
|15
|1
B.Keller, Speier (5), Coleman (6), Snider (7), Payamps (8), Peacock (8) and Melendez; Ober, Coulombe (4), Megill (4), J.Smith (7), Thielbar (7), Duran (8), Cano (9), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Megill 1-1. L_B.Keller 1-5. Sv_Pagán (7). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (6), Melendez (4). Minnesota, Polanco (5), Correa (3).
|Houston
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|1
|Seattle
|401
|001
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Verlander, S.Martinez (7) and Maldonado; Flexen, Muñoz (8), Festa (9) and Raleigh. W_Flexen 2-6. L_Verlander 6-2. HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (6), Lewis (1), France (7), Trammell (1).
|Texas
|200
|000
|213
|—
|8
|13
|1
|Oakland
|005
|000
|000
|—
|5
|5
|1
J.Gray, M.Moore (7), D.Santana (9) and Heim; Irvin, Grimm (7), Jackson (7), Jiménez (9), Kolarek (9) and Murphy. W_M.Moore 2-0. L_Jiménez 1-2. Sv_D.Santana (1). HRs_Oakland, Murphy (5), Pinder (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|010
|02x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Rodón, Brebbia (6), Littell (7), Álvarez (8) and Papierski, Bart; Ashcraft, Alex.Díaz (7), Warren (8) and Stephenson. W_Ashcraft 1-0. L_Rodón 4-4. Sv_Warren (3). HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (8).
|Philadelphia
|000
|006
|000
|—
|6
|9
|2
|New York
|302
|201
|00x
|—
|8
|9
|1
Falter, Nelson (4), Bellatti (6), Familia (7), Hand (8) and Stubbs; Carrasco, Shreve (6), Dr.Smith (7), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Lugo (8), E.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Carrasco 5-1. L_Falter 0-2. Sv_E.Díaz (11). HRs_Philadelphia, Stubbs (2). New York, Alonso (12).
|Miami
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|30x
|—
|6
|6
|1
Tr.Rogers, Head (6), Okert (7), Bass (7), Scott (8) and Stallings; I.Anderson, Stephens (6), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Stephens 1-1. L_Bass 1-2. Sv_Jansen (11). HRs_Miami, Cooper (3), Aguilar (6). Atlanta, Riley (10).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|20x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Woodruff, Perdomo (5), Suter (7) and Narváez; Hudson, VerHagen (5), Cabrera (6), Whitley (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_VerHagen 2-0. L_Woodruff 5-3. Sv_Helsley (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Hiura (4). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (9).
|Pittsburgh
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|4
|1
|San Diego
|000
|003
|01x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Quintana, Crowe (6), Underwood Jr. (8) and Heineman; Manaea, Crismatt (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Alfaro, Au.Nola. W_Crismatt 3-0. L_Underwood Jr. 0-1. Sv_Ta.Rogers (17). HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (6). San Diego, Voit (3).
