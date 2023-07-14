AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland004000000480
Texas00020154x12170

Civale, Morgan (6), Sandlin (6), Hentges (7), E.De Los Santos (7), Morris (8) and B.Naylor; Gray, Burke (7), A.Chapman (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Burke 3-2. L_Hentges 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, B.Naylor (2), J.Naylor (12). Texas, Lowe (10), Seager (13), A.García (24), Heim (13).

INTERLEAGUE

Miami001000010251
Baltimore01020002x5111

Alcantara, Garcia (7), Hoeing (7) and Stallings; Kremer, Baker (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Kremer 10-4. L_Alcantara 3-8. Sv_Bautista (24). HRs_Miami, Soler (24). Baltimore, Mullins (9), Frazier (12).

Arizona000100100292
Toronto02000050x7160

R.Nelson, K.Nelson (6), Adams (7), Ju.Martinez (7) and Moreno; Berríos, Richards (6), Pearson (8), Jackson (9) and D.Jansen. W_Richards 1-1. L_K.Nelson 4-2. HRs_Arizona, Moreno (3). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (14).

Chicago000000000051
Atlanta40000140x980

Kopech, Toussaint (1), Shaw (7), Banks (7) and Grandal, C.Pérez; Morton, Heller (8), Luetge (9) and S.Murphy. W_Morton 10-6. L_Kopech 3-8. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (30).

Boston0221002018131
Chicago001101000390

Bello, Winckowski (7), Bernardino (8), Tay.Scott (9), K.Jansen (9) and Wong; Hendricks, Kay (5), Leiter Jr. (7), Assad (8) and Barnhart. W_Bello 7-5. L_Hendricks 3-4. Sv_K.Jansen (20). HRs_Boston, Devers (22), Duvall (7), Casas (10), J.Turner (14), Chang (4). Chicago, Bellinger (11).

New York200000000280
Colorado03010021x770

Rodón, King (6), Abreu (8) and Higashioka, Trevino; Gomber, Johnson (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Gomber 8-7. L_Rodón 0-2. HRs_New York, Stanton (10). Colorado, Grichuk (5), Bryant (7), Jones (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego0030012028112
Philadelphia000100002371

Darvish, Cosgrove (7), N.Martinez (8), L.García (9), Hader (9) and G.Sánchez; C.Sánchez, Hoffman (6), Vasquez (7), Covey (7), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_Darvish 6-6. L_C.Sánchez 0-3. Sv_Hader (22). HRs_San Diego, G.Sánchez (8), Tatis Jr. (17), Machado (16), J.Soto (16). Philadelphia, Realmuto (11).

San Francisco0000213006100
Pittsburgh000022000482

Stripling, Manaea (5), Llovera (6), Ty.Rogers (7), Doval (9) and Bailey; R.Hill, Holderman (7), Borucki (7), Y.De Los Santos (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Llovera 1-0. L_Holderman 0-2. Sv_Doval (27). HRs_Pittsburgh, Choi (4).

Los Angeles000031011671
New York000000000010

J.Urías, Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), Brasier (9) and W.Smith; Verlander, Peterson (6), Gott (7), Leone (8), D.Smith (9) and Alvarez. W_J.Urías 7-5. L_Verlander 3-5. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Martinez (23). New York, Nimmo (13).

Milwaukee000000100160
Cincinnati000000000020

Burnes, Peguero (7), Payamps (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini; Ashcraft, Sims (7), Law (8), Cruz (9) and Stephenson. W_Burnes 8-5. L_Ashcraft 4-7. Sv_D.Williams (21).

