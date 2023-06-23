AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|140
|03x
|—
|11
|17
|1
Greinke, Cuas (5), Kriske (5), Kowar (8) and Perez, Fermin; Eflin, R.Stephenson (7), Diekman (8), Armstrong (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 9-3. L_Greinke 1-8. HRs_Kansas City, Pratto (5), Perez (15). Tampa Bay, Siri (13).
|Minnesota
|030
|001
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|2
Maeda, Moran (6), Stewart (6), Jax (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Wentz, B.White (6), Englert (7), Alexander (8) and Rogers. W_Maeda 1-4. L_Wentz 1-8. Sv_Jh.Duran (10). HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (4), Kepler (10).
|Texas
|000
|100
|010
|2
|—
|4
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|010
|0
|—
|2
|6
|1
(10 innings)
Dunning, J.King (8), J.Barlow (9), W.Smith (10) and Garver, Heim; Schmidt, Cordero (6), W.Peralta (7), Holmes (8), Kahnle (9), M.King (10) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_J.Barlow 1-0. L_M.King 1-4. Sv_W.Smith (14). HRs_Texas, A.García (17).
|Seattle
|014
|100
|070
|—
|13
|17
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|1
Gilbert, Topa (8), Saucedo (9) and T.Murphy; Gibson, Gillaspie (4), Ci.Pérez (6), Akin (8), Baker (8), Lester (9) and Rutschman, Bemboom. W_Gilbert 5-4. L_Gibson 8-5. HRs_Seattle, T.Murphy (3), T.Hernández (14). Baltimore, Santander (12).
|Oakland
|300
|010
|001
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Kaprielian, Moll (7), Erceg (8), May (9) and Langeliers; Bassitt, Richards (6), Mayza (7), Swanson (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Erceg 2-0. L_Romano 3-3. Sv_May (4). HRs_Oakland, Bleday (5), Langeliers (9). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (10).
|Boston
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|4
|2
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|2
Bello, Pivetta (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and C.Wong; Giolito, Santos (7), R.López (8), Middleton (9) and Zavala, Grandal. W_Bello 5-4. L_Giolito 5-5. Sv_K.Jansen (16). HRs_Boston, Devers (18).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|100
|005
|001
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|0
Miley, Strzelecki (7), Houser (8), Bush (9) and W.Contreras; Bieber, Herrin (6), Curry (7) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Miley 5-2. L_Bieber 5-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (12). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (12).
|Los Angeles
|020
|020
|000
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Colorado
|110
|001
|04x
|—
|7
|15
|2
Sandoval, Webb (6), Bachman (7), Devenski (8) and Wallach; Freeland, Lambert (6), Bard (7), Johnson (8), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz. W_Johnson 1-3. L_Bachman 1-1. Sv_Lawrence (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (25), Trout (16). Colorado, Profar (6), E.Díaz (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|500
|020
|030
|—
|10
|16
|0
|Cincinnati
|022
|142
|00x
|—
|11
|9
|1
Smith-Shawver, McHugh (4), Heller (5), Yates (6), J.Jiménez (8) and d'Arnaud; Weaver, Duarte (4), Young (5), Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Maile. W_Young 3-0. L_McHugh 3-1. Sv_Alex.Díaz (21). HRs_Atlanta, d'Arnaud (5), M.Olson (23), Acuña Jr. (16), Riley (13). Cincinnati, Fraley (10), E.De La Cruz (3), Votto (3).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
L.Ortiz, Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay; Luzardo, Scott (8), Puk (9), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_L.Ortiz 2-3. L_Puk 3-2. Sv_Bednar (15).
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|003
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Senga, J.Walker (6), Brigham (6), B.Raley (7), Nittoli (8) and Álvarez; T.Walker, Soto (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_T.Walker 8-3. L_Senga 6-5. HRs_New York, Nimmo (8).
