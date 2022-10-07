AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|0
McClanahan, Cleavinger (8) and Bethancourt; Bieber, Clase (8) and Hedges. W_Bieber 1-0. L_McClanahan 0-1. Sv_Clase (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|006
|—
|6
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|5
|0
Wheeler, Alvarado (7), Robertson (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto; Quintana, Hicks (6), Gallegos (7), Helsley (8), Pallante (9) and Molina. W_Robertson 1-0. L_Helsley 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Yepez (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.