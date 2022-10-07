AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay000001000131
Cleveland00000200x280

McClanahan, Cleavinger (8) and Bethancourt; Bieber, Clase (8) and Hedges. W_Bieber 1-0. L_McClanahan 0-1. Sv_Clase (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia000000006650
St. Louis000000201350

Wheeler, Alvarado (7), Robertson (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto; Quintana, Hicks (6), Gallegos (7), Helsley (8), Pallante (9) and Molina. W_Robertson 1-0. L_Helsley 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Yepez (1).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

