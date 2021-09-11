AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto0000120003103
Baltimore30000030x6102

Ray, Cimber (5), Merryweather (7), Saucedo (7) and Kirk; Ellis, Abad (6), C.Greene (6), Sulser (8) and Wynns. W_C.Greene 1-0. L_Merryweather 0-1. Sv_Sulser (7). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (28), McKenna (2), Santander (15).

Tampa Bay0000103004101
Detroit00001243x10110

Wacha, Feyereisen (6), Conley (6), Fairbanks (7), Kittredge (7), Armstrong (8) and Mejía; Alexander, Funkhouser (5), Lange (6), Cisnero (7), Fulmer (8), D.Holland (9) and Haase. W_Cisnero 4-4. L_Fairbanks 3-6. HRs_Detroit, Haase (21), Schoop (20), V.Reyes (5).

Kansas City30010000002680
Minnesota40000000000471

(11 innings)

Lynch, Brentz (7), Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9), Er.Santana (10), G.Holland (11) and Rivero, S.Perez; Jax, Duffey (7), Alcala (8), Colomé (9), Minaya (10) and Jeffers, Rortvedt. W_Er.Santana 2-2. L_Minaya 2-1. Sv_G.Holland (8). HRs_Kansas City, Benintendi (15). Minnesota, Buxton (12), Donaldson (22).

Boston000010200381
Chicago00310000x461

Houck, D.Hernandez (4), Feliz (6), Ottavino (7), Brasier (8), J.Taylor (8) and Vázquez; Rodón, Kopech (6), Bummer (6), Tepera (7), Crochet (7), Kimbrel (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Rodón 12-5. L_Houck 0-4. Sv_Hendriks (34). HRs_Boston, Dalbec (21). Chicago, J.Abreu (29).

Los Angeles110210000581
Houston00360010x10164

Ohtani, Wantz (4), O.Ortega (5), Herget (6), Petricka (7), Tyler (8) and Suzuki; F.Valdez, Maton (6), Raley (7), Stanek (9) and Maldonado. W_F.Valdez 10-5. L_Ohtani 9-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (44), Walsh (26).

Texas103000001581
Oakland06022000x10160

Otto, Yang (4), Dunning (6), De.Santana (7), Sborz (8) and Trevino; Blackburn, D.Guerra (3), Trivino (6), Petit (7), Diekman (8), B.Smith (9) and S.Murphy. W_D.Guerra 4-1. L_Otto 0-1.

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee10026100010122
Cleveland200000010333

Houser, Cousins (7), Gustave (8), Strickland (9) and Narváez, Piña; Morgan, Hentges (5), Stephan (7), Al.Young (8) and Lavarnway. W_Houser 9-6. L_Morgan 2-7. HRs_Milwaukee, L.Urías (20), E.Escobar (27), Cain (8).

New York110000001372
New York10520020x10110

Montgomery, J.Rodríguez (4), King (5), A.Abreu (8) and G.Sánchez; Ty.Megill, Hembree (8), Ye.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Ty.Megill 3-4. L_Montgomery 5-6. HRs_New York, Gallo (32), Rizzo (20). New York, Lindor (14).

Arizona021000010450
Seattle12001100x582

Bumgarner, N.Ramirez (7), Aguilar (8) and C.Kelly; Gonzales, Misiewicz (7), Sadler (7), D.Castillo (8), Steckenrider (9) and T.Murphy. W_Gonzales 8-5. L_Bumgarner 7-10. Sv_Steckenrider (8). HRs_Arizona, Ramos (1), Beer (1). Seattle, J.Crawford (8), T.Murphy (11).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco000001410690
Chicago000100000120

Leone, J.García (3), Littell (4), Álvarez (5), Doval (6), Ty.Rogers (7), Watson (8), J.Jackson (9) and Posey; Hendricks, Tr.Megill (7), Rucker (7), Nance (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Doval 2-1. L_Tr.Megill 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (11), Belt (22). Chicago, Schwindel (12).

Washington020001000330
Pittsburgh0010001024101

J.Rogers, A.Machado (7), P.Murphy (9), Baldonado (9) and R.Adams; Brault, Ponce (3), Sa.Howard (6), Mears (8), Kuhl (9) and Stallings. W_Kuhl 5-6. L_P.Murphy 0-2. HRs_Washington, Bell (26). Pittsburgh, Alford (5).

Colorado03010020511101
Philadelphia000000002281

Márquez, Jo.Sheffield (7), Bard (8), Bowden (9) and El.Díaz; Coonrod, Falter (2), Bedrosian (2), M.Moore (4), Rosso (6), De Los Santos (8), Hammer (9) and Realmuto. W_Márquez 12-10. L_Falter 2-1. HRs_Colorado, Story (20), Cron (27), El.Díaz (17). Philadelphia, Gregorius (11).

Miami200000000272
Atlanta00005001x681

Tr.Rogers, Z.Thompson (5), Ta.Williams (7), Okert (8) and A.Jackson; Anderson, Newcomb (6), L.Jackson (7), Matzek (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Anderson 7-5. L_Tr.Rogers 7-7. HRs_Miami, J.Sánchez (8).

Cincinnati010100002461
St. Louis000200000250

Mahle, Sims (7), Lorenzen (8), Givens (9) and Stephenson; Lester, Lu.García (8), McFarland (9) and Molina. W_Lorenzen 1-2. L_McFarland 3-1. Sv_Givens (7). HRs_Cincinnati, E.Suárez (26), Votto (30). St. Louis, Molina (11).

San Diego000000000061
Los Angeles00210000x340

Musgrove, P.Johnson (7), A.Adams (8) and Au.Nola; J.Urías, Treinen (8), K.Jansen (9) and W.Smith. W_J.Urías 17-3. L_Musgrove 10-9. Sv_K.Jansen (31). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (32).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you