AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|200
|100
|100
|01
|—
|5
|9
|1
|New York
|003
|000
|001
|00
|—
|4
|9
|0
(11 innings)
Eovaldi, Schreiber (5), Whitlock (7), Houck (9), Brasier (11) and Vázquez; Montgomery, A.Chapman (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (10), King (11) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Houck 5-3. L_King 6-2. Sv_Brasier (1). HRs_Boston, Devers (21), Vázquez (6), Dalbec (7). New York, Stanton (24).
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Toronto
|013
|031
|00x
|—
|8
|16
|0
Greinke, Ca.Hernández (5) and Rivero, Fermin; Manoah, T.Richards (8), Banda (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 10-4. L_Greinke 3-6. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (12), M.Chapman (15).
|Detroit
|001
|400
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|300
|100
|20x
|—
|6
|9
|1
Hutchison, Chafin (6), Fulmer (7), Lange (7) and Barnhart; Plesac, E.De Los Santos (4), Shaw (6), Morgan (8), Stephan (9) and Hedges. W_Shaw 4-1. L_Fulmer 2-4. Sv_Stephan (2). HRs_Detroit, R.Greene (2).
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|020
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|104
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Wells, C.Pérez (6), Baker (7), Bautista (8) and Rutschman; Patiño, Armstrong (4), Wisler (6), R.Thompson (7), Poche (8), B.Raley (9) and Mejía. W_Wisler 3-3. L_Wells 7-5. Sv_B.Raley (6). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (9), R.Urías (9). Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (5).
|Seattle
|000
|310
|040
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|6
|1
Ray, E.Swanson (7), Brash (8), Murfee (9) and Raleigh; Bush, Hearn (2), Alexy (6), Leclerc (8) and Heim. W_Ray 8-6. L_Hearn 4-6. HRs_Seattle, Rodríguez (16). Texas, Seager (22), Taveras (3).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|302
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
Irvin, Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), Puk (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; Urquidy, Stanek (7), S.Martinez (8) and K.Lee. W_Irvin 4-7. L_Urquidy 8-4. HRs_Oakland, Bolt (2).
|Chicago
|200
|100
|300
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Kopech, J.Kelly (6), R.López (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Smeltzer, Pagán (4), Duffey (5), Thielbar (6), Jax (7), Moran (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Kopech 3-6. L_Pagán 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Ti.Anderson (6), Engel (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|200
|024
|010
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|2
|1
Kershaw, Moronta (9) and Barnes; Sandoval, J.Marte (5), Warren (6), Barria (7) and Suzuki. W_Kershaw 7-2. L_Sandoval 3-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Marsh (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Gibson, Alvarado (7), Hand (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto; Alcantara, Elies.Hernandez (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Gibson 5-3. L_Alcantara 9-4. Sv_Domínguez (4).
|Atlanta
|310
|110
|101
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|003
|—
|4
|8
|1
I.Anderson, McHugh (6), D.Lee (7), W.Smith (9), Minter (9) and Contreras; Corbin, E.Ramírez (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_I.Anderson 8-5. L_Corbin 4-12. Sv_Minter (5). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (26), Arcia (4), Duvall (12).
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|210
|101
|20x
|—
|7
|8
|0
H.Greene, B.Farmer (6), Kuhnel (6), Gibaut (7), Moreta (8) and Papierski; Pallante, Gallegos (6), J.Hicks (7), G.Cabrera (8), Helsley (9) and Romine. W_Pallante 3-4. L_H.Greene 3-11. Sv_Helsley (8). HRs_St. Louis, Gorman (9).
|Pittsburgh
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Colorado
|103
|201
|42x
|—
|13
|17
|0
Quintana, Stratton (6), Peters (7) and Delay; Márquez, R.Stephenson (7), Blach (9) and E.Díaz. W_Márquez 6-7. L_Quintana 2-5. HRs_Colorado, Cron (21), Rodgers (9).
|Arizona
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|032
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Bumgarner, K.Nelson (6), Weaver (7), Ca.Smith (8) and C.Kelly; Darvish, N.Martinez (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola. W_Darvish 8-4. L_Bumgarner 5-9. Sv_Ta.Rogers (25). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (8), Walker (22).
