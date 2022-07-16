AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston20010010001591
New York00300000100490

(11 innings)

Eovaldi, Schreiber (5), Whitlock (7), Houck (9), Brasier (11) and Vázquez; Montgomery, A.Chapman (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (10), King (11) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Houck 5-3. L_King 6-2. Sv_Brasier (1). HRs_Boston, Devers (21), Vázquez (6), Dalbec (7). New York, Stanton (24).

Kansas City000010000151
Toronto01303100x8160

Greinke, Ca.Hernández (5) and Rivero, Fermin; Manoah, T.Richards (8), Banda (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 10-4. L_Greinke 3-6. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (12), M.Chapman (15).

Detroit001400000580
Cleveland30010020x691

Hutchison, Chafin (6), Fulmer (7), Lange (7) and Barnhart; Plesac, E.De Los Santos (4), Shaw (6), Morgan (8), Stephan (9) and Hedges. W_Shaw 4-1. L_Fulmer 2-4. Sv_Stephan (2). HRs_Detroit, R.Greene (2).

Baltimore0011000204100
Tampa Bay00010400x580

Wells, C.Pérez (6), Baker (7), Bautista (8) and Rutschman; Patiño, Armstrong (4), Wisler (6), R.Thompson (7), Poche (8), B.Raley (9) and Mejía. W_Wisler 3-3. L_Wells 7-5. Sv_B.Raley (6). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (9), R.Urías (9). Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (5).

Seattle0003100408100
Texas000001200361

Ray, E.Swanson (7), Brash (8), Murfee (9) and Raleigh; Bush, Hearn (2), Alexy (6), Leclerc (8) and Heim. W_Ray 8-6. L_Hearn 4-6. HRs_Seattle, Rodríguez (16). Texas, Seager (22), Taveras (3).

Oakland000000302590
Houston000010000142

Irvin, Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), Puk (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; Urquidy, Stanek (7), S.Martinez (8) and K.Lee. W_Irvin 4-7. L_Urquidy 8-4. HRs_Oakland, Bolt (2).

Chicago200100300681
Minnesota200000000270

Kopech, J.Kelly (6), R.López (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Smeltzer, Pagán (4), Duffey (5), Thielbar (6), Jax (7), Moran (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Kopech 3-6. L_Pagán 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Ti.Anderson (6), Engel (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles2000240109120
Los Angeles000000001121

Kershaw, Moronta (9) and Barnes; Sandoval, J.Marte (5), Warren (6), Barria (7) and Suzuki. W_Kershaw 7-2. L_Sandoval 3-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Marsh (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia000000200250
Miami010000000140

Gibson, Alvarado (7), Hand (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto; Alcantara, Elies.Hernandez (9) and Stallings, Fortes. W_Gibson 5-3. L_Alcantara 9-4. Sv_Domínguez (4).

Atlanta3101101018120
Washington000001003481

I.Anderson, McHugh (6), D.Lee (7), W.Smith (9), Minter (9) and Contreras; Corbin, E.Ramírez (6), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_I.Anderson 8-5. L_Corbin 4-12. Sv_Minter (5). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (26), Arcia (4), Duvall (12).

Cincinnati2010000003100
St. Louis21010120x780

H.Greene, B.Farmer (6), Kuhnel (6), Gibaut (7), Moreta (8) and Papierski; Pallante, Gallegos (6), J.Hicks (7), G.Cabrera (8), Helsley (9) and Romine. W_Pallante 3-4. L_H.Greene 3-11. Sv_Helsley (8). HRs_St. Louis, Gorman (9).

Pittsburgh001010000261
Colorado10320142x13170

Quintana, Stratton (6), Peters (7) and Delay; Márquez, R.Stephenson (7), Blach (9) and E.Díaz. W_Márquez 6-7. L_Quintana 2-5. HRs_Colorado, Cron (21), Rodgers (9).

Arizona100200000361
San Diego03200000x580

Bumgarner, K.Nelson (6), Weaver (7), Ca.Smith (8) and C.Kelly; Darvish, N.Martinez (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola. W_Darvish 8-4. L_Bumgarner 5-9. Sv_Ta.Rogers (25). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (8), Walker (22).

