AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago31013003112171
Detroit100002000331

Lynn, Middleton (7), López (8), Lambert (9) and Grandal; Wentz, Englert (5), Alexander (7), Short (9) and Rogers. W_Lynn 4-5. L_Wentz 1-5. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (6).

Texas02080000212131
Baltimore100000010281

Gray, J.King (8), Hernández (9) and León; G.Rodriguez, Voth (4), C.Pérez (8), McKenna (9) and Rutschman, McCann. W_Gray 5-1. L_G.Rodriguez 2-2. HRs_Texas, Taveras (2), Grossman (6), Seager (4). Baltimore, Rutschman (8).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles101000010390
Tampa Bay22110012x9130

Syndergaard, Bruihl (7) and W.Smith; Beeks, Criswell (2), Diekman (6), K.Kelly (7), Poche (7), Faucher (8), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Criswell 1-1. L_Syndergaard 1-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (12), Siri (9).

San Diego000022001590
New York000001000170

Musgrove, Wilson (7), Hader (9) and Nola; Vásquez, Marinaccio (5), Weber (7) and Rortvedt, Higashioka. W_Musgrove 2-2. L_Vásquez 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Soto (10), Tatis Jr. (8).

St. Louis000001101380
Cleveland00004000x470

Liberatore, Stratton (6), Pallante (8) and Contreras; Bieber, Stephan (7), De Los Santos (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Bieber 4-3. L_Liberatore 1-1. Sv_Clase (17).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati2013100029190
Chicago000000000022

H.Greene, Salazar (7), F.Cruz (9) and Casali; Steele, Merryweather (4), Assad (6), Alzolay (9) and Barnhart. W_H.Greene 1-4. L_Steele 6-2.

