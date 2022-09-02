AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|03x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Sears, Snead (7), Acevedo (8), N.Ruiz (8) and Murphy; Kremer, Baker (7), Tate (8), Tate (9) and Chirinos. W_Tate 3-3. L_Acevedo 3-3.
|Kansas City
|020
|002
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|040
|100
|—
|5
|8
|1
Lynch, Garrett (6), Ca.Hernández (7), Cuas (7), Coleman (8) and Perez, Rivero, Melendez; Hutchison, Chafin (6), Vest (8), Soto (9) and Haase, Barnhart. W_Chafin 1-2. L_Ca.Hernández 0-4. Sv_Soto (24). HRs_Kansas City, Taylor (9). Detroit, W.Castro (6), Báez (12).
|Texas
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Boston
|100
|330
|20x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Keuchel, Alexy (5), Culberson (8) and Heim; Pivetta, Danish (4), Strahm (5), Brasier (7), Ort (8), Bazardo (9) and Wong. W_Danish 3-1. L_Keuchel 2-9. HRs_Boston, Wong (1).
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|26x
|—
|9
|11
|1
Germán, Weissert (7), Banda (8), M.Gonzalez (8) and Trevino; Springs, Chargois (6), Poche (7), Adam (8), Faucher (9) and Bethancourt. W_Springs 7-4. L_Germán 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (9).
|Seattle
|120
|003
|000
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|9
|2
L.Castillo, D.Castillo (7), Festa (8) and Raleigh; Morris, Hentges (3), Shaw (5), Morgan (6), McCarty (8) and Hedges. W_L.Castillo 6-5. L_Morris 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (21).
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|011
|—
|4
|11
|2
S.Gray, Fulmer (5), Jax (6), J.Duran (7), Thielbar (8), J.López (9) and G.Sánchez; Kelly, D.Martin (2), R.López (7), Lambert (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Hendriks 3-3. L_J.López 4-7. HRs_Chicago, Grandal (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Manoah, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, D.Jansen; Oviedo, Beede (4), De Jong (7), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Manoah 13-7. L_Beede 1-5. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (18).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|101
|—
|3
|11
|0
Freeland, J.Lawrence (6), Lamet (7), Estévez (8), Colomé (9) and El.Díaz; Cessa, F.Cruz (6), Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Robinson, Romine. W_A.Díaz 5-2. L_Colomé 2-7. HRs_Colorado, Bouchard (1). Cincinnati, Steer (1), Fraley (8).
|Washington
|001
|011
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
|New York
|020
|104
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|2
J.Gray, Cishek (6), M.Thompson (7), Abbott (8) and K.Ruiz; Peterson, Givens (6), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Lugo (9) and Nido. W_Givens 7-3. L_J.Gray 7-9. HRs_New York, Escobar (13), Alonso (32).
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|402
|20x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Alcantara, Brazoban (6), Sulser (7), Bleier (8) and Stallings; Morton, McHugh (6), Chavez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Morton 7-5. L_Alcantara 12-7. HRs_Miami, Encarnación (2). Atlanta, d'Arnaud (16), Grissom (4), Harris II (15), Riley (34).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|23x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Sampson, Assad (6), Newcomb (7) and Gomes; Montgomery, J.Hicks (7), Stratton (8) and Molina. W_Montgomery 8-3. L_Sampson 1-5. HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (11), Edman (12).
