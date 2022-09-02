AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland000020000260
Baltimore00200003x590

Sears, Snead (7), Acevedo (8), N.Ruiz (8) and Murphy; Kremer, Baker (7), Tate (8), Tate (9) and Chirinos. W_Tate 3-3. L_Acevedo 3-3.

Kansas City020002000480
Detroit000040100581

Lynch, Garrett (6), Ca.Hernández (7), Cuas (7), Coleman (8) and Perez, Rivero, Melendez; Hutchison, Chafin (6), Vest (8), Soto (9) and Haase, Barnhart. W_Chafin 1-2. L_Ca.Hernández 0-4. Sv_Soto (24). HRs_Kansas City, Taylor (9). Detroit, W.Castro (6), Báez (12).

Texas001000000162
Boston10033020x9130

Keuchel, Alexy (5), Culberson (8) and Heim; Pivetta, Danish (4), Strahm (5), Brasier (7), Ort (8), Bazardo (9) and Wong. W_Danish 3-1. L_Keuchel 2-9. HRs_Boston, Wong (1).

New York000000000053
Tampa Bay00010026x9111

Germán, Weissert (7), Banda (8), M.Gonzalez (8) and Trevino; Springs, Chargois (6), Poche (7), Adam (8), Faucher (9) and Bethancourt. W_Springs 7-4. L_Germán 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (9).

Seattle120003000671
Cleveland000000100192

L.Castillo, D.Castillo (7), Festa (8) and Raleigh; Morris, Hentges (3), Shaw (5), Morgan (6), McCarty (8) and Hedges. W_L.Castillo 6-5. L_Morris 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (21).

Minnesota200000010380
Chicago0002000114112

S.Gray, Fulmer (5), Jax (6), J.Duran (7), Thielbar (8), J.López (9) and G.Sánchez; Kelly, D.Martin (2), R.López (7), Lambert (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Hendriks 3-3. L_J.López 4-7. HRs_Chicago, Grandal (4).

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto000200002490
Pittsburgh000000000050

Manoah, Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, D.Jansen; Oviedo, Beede (4), De Jong (7), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Manoah 13-7. L_Beede 1-5. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (18).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado002000000260
Cincinnati0000101013110

Freeland, J.Lawrence (6), Lamet (7), Estévez (8), Colomé (9) and El.Díaz; Cessa, F.Cruz (6), Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Robinson, Romine. W_A.Díaz 5-2. L_Colomé 2-7. HRs_Colorado, Bouchard (1). Cincinnati, Steer (1), Fraley (8).

Washington0010110003100
New York02010400x7102

J.Gray, Cishek (6), M.Thompson (7), Abbott (8) and K.Ruiz; Peterson, Givens (6), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Lugo (9) and Nido. W_Givens 7-3. L_J.Gray 7-9. HRs_New York, Escobar (13), Alonso (32).

Miami001000000150
Atlanta00040220x8110

Alcantara, Brazoban (6), Sulser (7), Bleier (8) and Stallings; Morton, McHugh (6), Chavez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Morton 7-5. L_Alcantara 12-7. HRs_Miami, Encarnación (2). Atlanta, d'Arnaud (16), Grissom (4), Harris II (15), Riley (34).

Chicago000000000070
St. Louis20000123x890

Sampson, Assad (6), Newcomb (7) and Gomes; Montgomery, J.Hicks (7), Stratton (8) and Molina. W_Montgomery 8-3. L_Sampson 1-5. HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (11), Edman (12).

