PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 42, Eastside 7

Alexandria 42, Wabash 0

Batesville 21, Milan 0

Bloomington North 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 14

Bloomington South 35, Martinsville 6

Bluffton 56, Manchester 14

Boone Grove 53, S. Bend Clay 6

Bremen 42, S. Bend Washington 7

Bronson, Mich. 40, Prairie Heights 12

Brownsburg 45, Indpls Cathedral 31

Cambridge City Lincoln 42, Union Co. 36

Carroll (Flora) 62, Riverton Parke 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 18, Warren Central 14

Cascade 35, Beech Grove 13

Cass 34, Northfield 0

Castle 49, Evansville Mater Dei 7

Center Grove 28, Oakland, Tenn. 10

Centerville 14, Hagerstown 7

Christian Brothers, Mo. 55, Carmel 28

Cin. Moeller, Ohio 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0

Clinton Prairie 39, Frankfort 8

Cloverdale 20, Edinburgh 6

Columbia City 42, Plymouth 14

Columbus North 41, Columbus East 0

Concord 27, Jimtown 10

Covenant Christian 42, Greenwood Christian 16

Covington 55, S. Newton 16

Crown Point 49, Taft, Ill. 7

DeKalb 42, Garrett 13

Decatur Central 43, New Palestine 42

Delta 34, Norwell 16

E. Central 42, Harrison, Ohio 7

Eastbrook 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 24

Eastern (Greentown) 60, Northwestern 31

Eastern Hancock 36, N. Decatur 14

Evansville Bosse 48, Evansville Central 6

Evansville Memorial 17, Evansville North 0

Evansville Reitz 23, Vincennes 7

Fishers 40, Indpls Pike 0

Forest Park 37, Perry Central 26

Fountain Central 28, Crawfordsville 12

Franklin Central 20, Indpls Roncalli 6

Franklin Co. 35, Connersville 26

Frankton 38, Lapel 37, OT

Ft. Wayne Snider 45, E. Noble 28

Ft. Wayne Wayne 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7

Gibson Southern 21, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 14

Greenfield 57, Greensburg 0

Greenwood 42, Indian Creek 28

Guerin Catholic 27, Lafayette Catholic 3

Hamilton Hts. 28, N. Montgomery 12

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Indpls N. Central 7

Heritage 39, Fairfield 13

Heritage Christian 19, Shenandoah 0

Heritage Hills 55, Tell City 7

Highland 46, Whiting 7

IC Catholic, Ill. 47, Bowman 0

Indpls Attucks 38, North Vigo 10

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Avon 14

Indpls Chatard 46, Indpls Tech 6

Indpls Irvington 69, S. Decatur 0

Indpls Lutheran 49, Indpls Ritter 12

Indpls Perry Meridian 40, Southport 10

Indpls Scecina 37, Speedway 26

Indpls Shortridge 42, Indpls Washington 0

Indy Brebeuf 34, Tri-West 17

Jasper 39, Evansville Harrison 0

Jay Co. 14, Huntington North 9

Kankakee Valley 33, Wheeler 14

Knox 46, Maconaquah 36

Kokomo 27, Whiteland 13

LaVille 22, Triton 16

Lakeland 61, Churubusco 39

Lawrence Central 58, Westfield 57

Lawrence North 35, Ft. Wayne North 13

Lawrenceburg 10, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 7

Leo 42, Angola 17

Linton 35, Decatur St. Teresa, Ill. 20

Lowell 26, LaPorte 7

Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0

Merrillville 31, Hobart 13

Michigan City 36, Lafayette Jeff 30

Mishawaka Marian 21, Culver Academy 14

Mississinewa 42, Marion 6

Monroe Central 43, Union City 22

Monrovia 65, Phalen 0

Mooresville 28, Danville 12

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, Franklin 38

Munster 41, Griffith 33

N. Daviess 35, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

N. Judson 52, Caston 7

N. Knox 25, Eastern (Greene) 20

N. Posey 34, Princeton 7

N. White 44, Frontier 14

New Haven 36, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

New Prairie 29, Goshen 10

Noblesville 42, Homestead 0

NorthWood 49, Portage 7

Northeastern 28, Tri 21

Northridge 35, Elkhart 29

Northview 43, Greencastle 21

Oak Hill 37, Southwood 0

Paris, Ill. 21, N. Vermillion 14

Parke Heritage 38, W. Vigo 14

Pendleton Hts. 49, Anderson 0

Penn 28, Mishawaka 7

Peru 42, Whitko 6

Pioneer 37, Winamac 0

Plainfield 15, Lafayette Harrison 14

Providence, Ill. 28, Lake Central 21

Purdue Polytechnic 32, Christel House Manual 16

Rensselaer 53, N. Newton 0

River Forest 33, Calumet 0

S. Adams 48, Bellmont 0

S. Bend Adams 23, Logansport 22

S. Bend Riley 20, Glenn 0

S. Bend St. Joseph's 41, Ft. Wayne South 3

S. Central (Union Mills) 44, Culver 22

S. Dearborn 41, Madison 0

S. Putnam 46, Owen Valley 6

Seeger 49, Benton Central 28

Shelbyville 26, Rushville 14

Sheridan 35, N. Miami 12

Silver Creek 42, Salem 21

Southmont 56, N. Putnam 33

Springs Valley 48, Mitchell 0

Switzerland Co. 24, Gallatin Co., Ky. 7

Taylor 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0

Tippecanoe Valley 39, Rochester 8

Tipton 38, Elwood 0

Tri-Central 26, Wes-Del 6

Tri-County 46, Attica 22

Triton Central 36, New Castle 7

Twin Lakes 28, Delphi 7

Valparaiso 55, Andrean 18

W. Central 58, Lake Station 10

W. Lafayette 31, McCutcheon 17

W. Noble 20, Wawasee 12

Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6

Western Boone 21, Western 13

Winchester 36, Knightstown 16

Woodlan 30, Central Noble 16

Yorktown 50, Muncie Central 7

Zionsville 31, Lebanon 3

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

