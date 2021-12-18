GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 48, Summit 32

Birmingham Charter, Calif. 34, Mountain Vista 31

Cedaredge 52, Caprock Academy 19

Centaurus 53, Thornton 9

Centennial 46, La Veta 35

Center 29, Hayden 17

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 58, Fort Collins 32

Cheyenne Wells 38, Genoa-Hugo 9

Colo. Springs Christian 62, Fowler 28

Cotopaxi 43, Cripple Creek-Victor 10

Denver Christian 71, Sheridan 12

Denver East 58, Fort Collins 32

Dove Creek 54, Monticello, Utah 12

Durango 52, Cuba, N.M. 24

Eaglecrest 55, Arbor View, Nev. 21

Eaton 57, Limon 45

Evergreen High School 50, Niwot 27

Gilpin County 43, Denver Waldorf 7

Glenwood Springs 77, Eagle Valley 22

Grand Junction 54, Grand Valley 42

Grand Junction Central 54, Grand Valley 42

Hanover 44, Primero 15

Hoehne 40, Del Norte 37

Ignacio 57, Bayfield 16

Lewis-Palmer 47, Falcon 34

Littleton 35, Heritage 32

Longmont 39, Thomas Jefferson 30

Loveland 45, Greeley West 19

Lutheran 53, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 33

Lynwood, Calif. 62, Chatfield 57

Manzanola 49, Primero 19

McClave 38, Kit Carson 26

Mesa Ridge 56, Berthoud 47

Moffat 51, Manzanola 21

Monte Vista 53, Steamboat Springs 30

Montrose High School 47, Delta 40

Northridge 53, Mountain View 32

Olathe 48, West Grand 42

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 69, Arvada 13

Prairie 50, Weldon Valley 16

Ralston Valley 46, Legacy 28

Resurrection Christian 49, Northfield 43

Sanford 61, Peyton 37

Sedgwick County 63, Creek Valley, Neb. 20

Sierra Grande 45, John Mall 19

Skyview 60, Ponderosa 33

Soroco 63, Calhan 8

Spring Valley, Nev. 57, Fountain-Fort Carson 33

Springfield 62, Granada 41

Stratton 42, Akron 41

The Academy 63, Denver SST 36

The Vanguard School 54, University 37

Weld Central 43, Florence 13

Westminster 44, Centauri 36

Wiley 49, Walsh 3

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Casper Natrona, Wyo. 59, FMHS 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

