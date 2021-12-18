GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 48, Summit 32
Birmingham Charter, Calif. 34, Mountain Vista 31
Cedaredge 52, Caprock Academy 19
Centaurus 53, Thornton 9
Centennial 46, La Veta 35
Center 29, Hayden 17
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 58, Fort Collins 32
Cheyenne Wells 38, Genoa-Hugo 9
Colo. Springs Christian 62, Fowler 28
Cotopaxi 43, Cripple Creek-Victor 10
Denver Christian 71, Sheridan 12
Denver East 58, Fort Collins 32
Dove Creek 54, Monticello, Utah 12
Durango 52, Cuba, N.M. 24
Eaglecrest 55, Arbor View, Nev. 21
Eaton 57, Limon 45
Evergreen High School 50, Niwot 27
Gilpin County 43, Denver Waldorf 7
Glenwood Springs 77, Eagle Valley 22
Grand Junction 54, Grand Valley 42
Grand Junction Central 54, Grand Valley 42
Hanover 44, Primero 15
Hoehne 40, Del Norte 37
Ignacio 57, Bayfield 16
Lewis-Palmer 47, Falcon 34
Littleton 35, Heritage 32
Longmont 39, Thomas Jefferson 30
Loveland 45, Greeley West 19
Lutheran 53, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 33
Lynwood, Calif. 62, Chatfield 57
Manzanola 49, Primero 19
McClave 38, Kit Carson 26
Mesa Ridge 56, Berthoud 47
Moffat 51, Manzanola 21
Monte Vista 53, Steamboat Springs 30
Montrose High School 47, Delta 40
Northridge 53, Mountain View 32
Olathe 48, West Grand 42
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 69, Arvada 13
Prairie 50, Weldon Valley 16
Ralston Valley 46, Legacy 28
Resurrection Christian 49, Northfield 43
Sanford 61, Peyton 37
Sedgwick County 63, Creek Valley, Neb. 20
Sierra Grande 45, John Mall 19
Skyview 60, Ponderosa 33
Soroco 63, Calhan 8
Spring Valley, Nev. 57, Fountain-Fort Carson 33
Springfield 62, Granada 41
Stratton 42, Akron 41
The Academy 63, Denver SST 36
The Vanguard School 54, University 37
Weld Central 43, Florence 13
Westminster 44, Centauri 36
Wiley 49, Walsh 3
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Casper Natrona, Wyo. 59, FMHS 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/