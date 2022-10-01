PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 50, Malad 8

Bishop Kelly 63, Burley 14

Bonneville 21, Thunder Ridge 19

Carey 88, Valley 8

Castleford 26, Camas County 8

Challis 36, N. Gem 12

Chinook, Mont. 42, Mullan/St. Regis 26

Clearwater Valley 62, Genesee 22

Council 66, Meadows Valley 0

Emmett 42, Columbia 0

Firth 47, Ririe 0

Frenchtown, Mont. 29, Kellogg 20

Garden Valley 50, Tri-Valley 0

Highland 34, Blackfoot 28

Homedale 42, Payette 0

Horseshoe Bend 46, Salmon River 8

Idaho Falls 35, Century 17

Kamiah 52, Prairie 0

Kimberly 61, Filer 7

Lewiston 68, Moscow 7

Madison 14, Hillcrest 10

Melba 44, Cole Valley 24

Middleton 41, Timberline 14

Minico 69, Canyon Ridge 7

Mountain View 45, Kuna 17

N. Fremont 46, Salmon 7

Nampa 26, Owyhee 24

Nampa Christian 38, Marsing 6

Oakley 46, Lighthouse Christian 22

Post Falls 23, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 17, OT

Raft River 54, Glenns Ferry 20

Rigby 28, Skyline 0

Rockland 66, Clark County 6

Rocky Mountain 63, Capital 0

Sandpoint 51, Lake City 13

Shelley 24, Pocatello 21

Sugar-Salem 28, Layton Christian Academy, Utah 9

Teton 41, Snake River 14

Twin Falls 66, Mountain Home 13

Union, Wash. 40, Coeur d'Alene 20

Vallivue 52, Ridgevue 14

Weiser 47, McCall-Donnelly 13

West Side 52, Soda Springs 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

