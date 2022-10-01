PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 50, Malad 8
Bishop Kelly 63, Burley 14
Bonneville 21, Thunder Ridge 19
Carey 88, Valley 8
Castleford 26, Camas County 8
Challis 36, N. Gem 12
Chinook, Mont. 42, Mullan/St. Regis 26
Clearwater Valley 62, Genesee 22
Council 66, Meadows Valley 0
Emmett 42, Columbia 0
Firth 47, Ririe 0
Frenchtown, Mont. 29, Kellogg 20
Garden Valley 50, Tri-Valley 0
Highland 34, Blackfoot 28
Homedale 42, Payette 0
Horseshoe Bend 46, Salmon River 8
Idaho Falls 35, Century 17
Kamiah 52, Prairie 0
Kimberly 61, Filer 7
Lewiston 68, Moscow 7
Madison 14, Hillcrest 10
Melba 44, Cole Valley 24
Middleton 41, Timberline 14
Minico 69, Canyon Ridge 7
Mountain View 45, Kuna 17
N. Fremont 46, Salmon 7
Nampa 26, Owyhee 24
Nampa Christian 38, Marsing 6
Oakley 46, Lighthouse Christian 22
Post Falls 23, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 17, OT
Raft River 54, Glenns Ferry 20
Rigby 28, Skyline 0
Rockland 66, Clark County 6
Rocky Mountain 63, Capital 0
Sandpoint 51, Lake City 13
Shelley 24, Pocatello 21
Sugar-Salem 28, Layton Christian Academy, Utah 9
Teton 41, Snake River 14
Twin Falls 66, Mountain Home 13
Union, Wash. 40, Coeur d'Alene 20
Vallivue 52, Ridgevue 14
Weiser 47, McCall-Donnelly 13
West Side 52, Soda Springs 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
