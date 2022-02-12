BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 49, Gothenburg 38

Alliance 55, Crazy Horse, S.D. 54

Amherst 52, Elm Creek 34

Ansley-Litchfield 68, Anselmo-Merna 58

Arcadia-Loup City 63, Centura 61, OT

Archbishop Bergan 60, Bishop Neumann 45

Axtell 79, Southwest 39

Bayard 70, Minatare 40

Beatrice 49, Grand Island Northwest 40

Bellevue West 84, Omaha Bryan 34

Bertrand 78, Arapahoe 40

Blue Hill 54, Deshler 36

Boys Town 62, Nebraska City Lourdes 56

Broken Bow 40, Cozad 39

Cambridge 68, Alma 57

Central City 62, Fullerton 26

Central Valley 55, Twin Loup 38

Clarkson/Leigh 65, East Butler 28

Conestoga 63, Syracuse 55

Creighton 56, Plainview 48

Cross County 60, Exeter/Milligan 21

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Wood River 42

Fairbury 49, Schuyler 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Sidney, Iowa 30

Fort Calhoun 69, Raymond Central 40

Friend 59, Diller-Odell 46

Giltner 41, Hampton 40

Gordon/Rushville 58, Bridgeport 42

Grand Island 53, Omaha North 41

Gretna 53, Papillion-LaVista 51

Hemingford 62, Kimball 28

Hitchcock County 40, Wallace 39

Hyannis 48, Potter-Dix 46

Johnson-Brock 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Kearney 61, Lincoln North Star 53

Kearney Catholic 43, Lincoln Christian 31

Lincoln Northeast 67, Bellevue East 38

Lincoln Southeast 68, Lincoln High 45

Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln East 56

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47

Louisville 57, Arlington 51

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Summerland 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Wauneta-Palisade 38

McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 19

Medicine Valley 72, Brady 47

Milford 56, Sandy Creek 42

Millard South 37, Columbus 33

Neligh-Oakdale 55, CWC 28

Norfolk 45, Omaha Northwest 42

Norfolk Catholic 66, Aquinas 31

Norris 59, Elkhorn North 54

North Platte 68, Gering 28

O'Neill 75, Ord 43

Omaha Burke 64, Omaha Benson 62

Omaha Christian Academy 49, Mead 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Elkhorn 42

Omaha Westside 73, Omaha Central 69

Osceola 63, Shelby/Rising City 26

Papillion-LaVista South 76, Elkhorn South 64

Ponca 68, Homer 35

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Cody-Kilgore 17

Scottsbluff 66, McCook 53

Shelton 76, Harvard 18

Sidney 65, Chadron 53

Silver Lake 43, Meridian 27

Sioux City, East, Iowa 84, Crofton 34

South Loup 74, Hi-Line 70

South Platte 59, Creek Valley 47

South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 54

Southern 52, Thayer Central 47

St. Paul 51, Holdrege 47

Stuart 43, Randolph 42

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Overton 33

Superior 47, Lawrence-Nelson 40

Sutton 42, Fillmore Central 25

Tri County 66, Sterling 37

Wakefield 58, Yutan 56

West Point-Beemer 32, Oakland-Craig 30

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 40

Winside 41, Pender 37

Wynot 58, Hartington-Newcastle 49

York 46, Seward 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

