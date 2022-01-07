BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 65, Thomas Jefferson 61

Allentown Allen 67, Whitehall 51

Allentown Central Catholic 55, Parkland 53

Alliance Christian 68, Salem Christian 53

Avonworth 70, Summit Academy 53

Beaver Falls 57, Mohawk 40

Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 56

Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Turkeyfoot Valley 24

Bethel Park 37, Canon-McMillan 34

Big Spring 62, West Perry 40

Bishop Canevin 85, Mapletown 33

Bishop Carroll 53, Forest Hills 41

Bishop McCort 56, Bedford 50

Blackhawk 51, Central Valley 42

Boiling Springs 65, James Buchanan 61, 3OT

Bradford 39, St. Marys 27

Burrell 53, Deer Lakes 45

Cambria Heights 80, Purchase Line 41

Cambridge Springs 61, Eisenhower 44

Camp Hill Trinity 65, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 62, OT

Carlynton 50, Sto-Rox 45

Cedar Cliff 57, Lower Dauphin 52

Central Martinsburg 51, Greater Johnstown 40

Chartiers Valley 64, South Fayette 54

Cheltenham 72, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56

Clarion Area 84, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 35

Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31

Conneaut, Ohio 64, Erie First Christian Academy 61

Cumberland Valley 58, Altoona 47

Dallas 76, Wyoming Valley West 45

Danville 71, Shikellamy 45

Dubois 52, Huntingdon 49

Dubois Central Catholic 46, Elk County Catholic 41

ELCO 52, Lancaster Catholic 50

Elizabeth Forward 62, Yough 46

Ellwood City 56, Neshannock 34

Erie Cathedral Prep 50, Erie McDowell 37

Fairview 67, Conneaut Area 26

Farrell 59, Lakeview 45

Fort Leboeuf 69, Titusville 54

Fox Chapel 71, Hempfield Area 43

Franklin 60, Grove City 30

Freeport 68, Derry 37

Greater Latrobe 55, Franklin Regional 48

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Hampton 54, Armstrong 40

Hickory 54, Greenville 48

Highlands 74, Shaler 66

Imani Christian Academy 74, St. Joseph 28

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51

Juniata Valley 56, Curwensville 43

Karns City 44, Moniteau 37

Kennedy Catholic 82, Jamestown 54

Keystone Oaks 50, Knoch 48

Laurel 48, Elwood City Riverside 23

Laurel Highlands 73, Ringgold 49

Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 24

Ligonier Valley 65, Valley 35

Line Mountain 63, Newport 46

Loyalsock 84, Mount Carmel 48

Mercer 54, Commodore Perry 14

Methacton 64, Owen J Roberts 33

Milton 63, Hughesville 53

Milton Hershey 66, Mechanicsburg 62

Monessen 62, California 37

Montoursville 48, Lewisburg 45

Moon 64, Trinity 50

Mount Lebanon 47, Baldwin 31

Mount Union 85, Moshannon Valley 32

Nazareth Area 67, Stroudsburg 42

Neumann 70, Montgomery 38

New Castle 77, West Allegheny 41

New Covenant Christian 80, West Shore 55

North Hills 69, North Allegheny 59

Northwest Area 58, Columbia-Montour 20

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Shenango 65

Palmyra 68, Mifflin County 31

Penn Hills 87, McKeesport 72

Penn-Trafford 90, Greensburg Salem 44

Pine-Richland 61, Seneca Valley 49

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Norwin 42

Pittston Area 42, Crestwood 28

Plum 46, Indiana 27

Portage Area 76, Conemaugh Valley 37

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 46

Ridgway 53, Cameron County 32

Saegertown 56, Maplewood 29

Seneca 50, Girard 42

Seton-LaSalle 88, Freedom Area 51

Shipley 71, Germantown Friends 62

Slippery Rock 66, Sharpsville 55

South Allegheny 50, Shady Side Academy 47

South Side 68, Riverview 47

South Western 96, Central York 90

Southern Columbia 59, Central Columbia 51

Southern Huntingdon 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 38

Susquehanna Township 59, East Pennsboro 49

Union Area 62, Eden Christian 32

Upper Dublin 54, Springfield Montco 29

Upper St. Clair 54, Peters Township 45

Venango 56, Forest Area 22

Warren 53, Corry 42

Warwick 62, Penn Manor 28

Waynesboro 52, Greencastle Antrim 23

West Greene 51, Propel Montour High School 45

West Middlesex 60, Wilmington 43

West Mifflin 64, Connellsville 44

Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Berwick 31

Winchester Thurston 81, Clairton 47

Windber 50, Blacklick Valley 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carlisle vs. Central Dauphin, ppd.

Carmichaels vs. Frazier, ppd.

Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Conestoga Valley vs. Lebanon, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Elizabethtown vs. Ephrata, ppd.

Fort Cherry vs. Burgettstown Ms/hs, ppd.

Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, ppd.

Gettysburg vs. Eastern York, ppd.

Greenwood vs. East Juniata, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Keystone vs. Redbank Valley, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Lower Moreland vs. Abington, ppd.

Middletown vs. Steelton-Highspire, ppd. to Jan 12th.

Northern York vs. Shippensburg, ppd.

Oil City vs. Harbor Creek, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Pittsburgh Obama vs. Allderdice, ppd.

Reynolds vs. Rocky Grove, ppd.

Schuylkill Valley vs. Wyomissing, ccd.

Souderton vs. Council Rock North, ppd.

Union City vs. Iroquois, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Upper Moreland vs. Hatboro-Horsham, ppd.

Woodland Hills vs. Gateway, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

