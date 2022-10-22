PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 16, Aberdeen 8
Bishop Kelly 42, Skyview 20
Blackfoot 38, Bonneville 14
Bonners Ferry 18, Timberlake 13
Buhl 20, Filer 7
Burley 84, Canyon Ridge 46
Camas County 39, Hansen 0
Carey 50, Raft River 0
Castleford 78, Shoshone 0
Clearwater Valley 42, Troy 6
Cole Valley 41, New Plymouth 8
Columbia 35, Caldwell 13
Council 69, Tri-Valley 12
Declo 42, Wendell 14
Dietrich 56, Hagerman 0
Emmett 51, Ridgevue 13
Firth 25, W. Jefferson 6
Garden Valley 53, Salmon River 12
Grace 32, Butte County 26
Highland 44, Thunder Ridge 26
Hillcrest 34, Idaho Falls 15
Homedale 49, McCall-Donnelly 0
Idaho City 46, Wilder 38
Kamiah 54, Potlatch 0
Kellogg 64, Priest River 0
Kendrick 66, Deary 0
Kimberly 36, Gooding 14
Kuna 22, Middleton 21
Lakeland 45, Moscow 0
Lakeside 50, Kootenai 0
Lewis County 28, Timberline-Weippe 6
Lewiston 40, Coeur d'Alene 6
Marsh Valley 34, American Falls 27
Melba 43, Nampa Christian 28
Meridian 35, Eagle 0
Minico 23, Twin Falls 7
Mountain Home 27, Jerome 14
Mountain View 52, Capital 7
Mullan/St. Regis 60, Wallace 22
N. Fremont 46, Ririe 8
Nampa 24, Centennial 14
Notus 60, Rimrock 0
Oakley 62, Glenns Ferry 6
Pocatello 31, Century 7
Post Falls 49, Lake City 19
Prairie 48, Logos 20
Rigby 42, Madison 0
Rockland 58, N. Gem 0
Rocky Mountain 50, Borah 20
Skyline 21, Shelley 14
Snake River 41, Preston 27
Soda Springs 46, Marsing 13
St. Maries 39, Orofino 6
Sugar-Salem 47, South Fremont 19
Vallivue 38, Boise 29
Weiser 24, Fruitland 0
West Side 60, Malad 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
