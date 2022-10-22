PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake 16, Aberdeen 8

Bishop Kelly 42, Skyview 20

Blackfoot 38, Bonneville 14

Bonners Ferry 18, Timberlake 13

Buhl 20, Filer 7

Burley 84, Canyon Ridge 46

Camas County 39, Hansen 0

Carey 50, Raft River 0

Castleford 78, Shoshone 0

Clearwater Valley 42, Troy 6

Cole Valley 41, New Plymouth 8

Columbia 35, Caldwell 13

Council 69, Tri-Valley 12

Declo 42, Wendell 14

Dietrich 56, Hagerman 0

Emmett 51, Ridgevue 13

Firth 25, W. Jefferson 6

Garden Valley 53, Salmon River 12

Grace 32, Butte County 26

Highland 44, Thunder Ridge 26

Hillcrest 34, Idaho Falls 15

Homedale 49, McCall-Donnelly 0

Idaho City 46, Wilder 38

Kamiah 54, Potlatch 0

Kellogg 64, Priest River 0

Kendrick 66, Deary 0

Kimberly 36, Gooding 14

Kuna 22, Middleton 21

Lakeland 45, Moscow 0

Lakeside 50, Kootenai 0

Lewis County 28, Timberline-Weippe 6

Lewiston 40, Coeur d'Alene 6

Marsh Valley 34, American Falls 27

Melba 43, Nampa Christian 28

Meridian 35, Eagle 0

Minico 23, Twin Falls 7

Mountain Home 27, Jerome 14

Mountain View 52, Capital 7

Mullan/St. Regis 60, Wallace 22

N. Fremont 46, Ririe 8

Nampa 24, Centennial 14

Notus 60, Rimrock 0

Oakley 62, Glenns Ferry 6

Pocatello 31, Century 7

Post Falls 49, Lake City 19

Prairie 48, Logos 20

Rigby 42, Madison 0

Rockland 58, N. Gem 0

Rocky Mountain 50, Borah 20

Skyline 21, Shelley 14

Snake River 41, Preston 27

Soda Springs 46, Marsing 13

St. Maries 39, Orofino 6

Sugar-Salem 47, South Fremont 19

Vallivue 38, Boise 29

Weiser 24, Fruitland 0

West Side 60, Malad 6

