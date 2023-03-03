BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Championship=
Class 6A East=
Sub-State 2=
BV Northwest 56, Olathe Northwest 51
Sub-State 3=
SM Northwest 73, Olathe West 64
Sub-State 4=
Olathe North 67, BV West 61, OT
Class 6A West=
Sub-State 1=
Junction City 46, Garden City 43
Sub-State 2=
Wichita Heights 61, Wichita Northwest 43
Sub-State 3=
Manhattan 56, Lawrence 40
Sub-State 4=
Derby 74, Washburn Rural 72, OT
Class 4A East=
Sub-State 1=
Atchison 46, Topeka Hayden 43
Sub-State 2=
Eudora 46, Wamego 29
Sub-State 3=
Baldwin 65, Holton 47
Sub-State 4=
Bishop Miege 71, Labette County 38
Class 4A West=
Sub-State 1=
Hugoton 83, Rock Creek 42
Sub-State 2=
Andale 49, McPherson 37
Sub-State 3=
Wellington 65, Circle 41
Sub-State 4=
Clay Center 51, Pratt 37
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 3A=
Anderson County=
Wellsville 56, Burlington 51
Eureka=
Humboldt 53, Wichita Trinity 52
Girard=
Galena 59, Girard 28
Lakin=
Colby 60, Holcomb 55
Goodland 55, Lakin 31
Lyons=
Haven 59, Cheney 41
Hesston 68, Kingman 44
Russell=
Beloit 50, Norton 33
Southeast Saline 65, Russell 38
Class 1A Div I=
Kinsley=
Hodgeman County 61, Spearville 24
Little River=
Macksville 64, Central Plains 36
Onaga=
Centralia 40, Troy 36
Oswego=
Olpe 80, Flinthills 35
Oxford=
Norwich 58, Burden Central 39
Quinter=
La Crosse 62, Ness City 31
Washington County=
BV Randolph 54, Osborne 53
Clifton-Clyde 71, Lakeside 31
Class 1A Div II=
Axtell=
Axtell 66, Linn 36
Hanover 69, Wetmore 33
Deerfield=
Bucklin 60, Ashland 40
Tescott=
Northern Valley 58, Logan/Palco 27
Waverly=
Lebo 62, St. Paul 28
Western Plains=
Pawnee Heights 68, Otis-Bison 45
