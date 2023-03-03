BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Championship=

Class 6A East=

Sub-State 2=

BV Northwest 56, Olathe Northwest 51

Sub-State 3=

SM Northwest 73, Olathe West 64

Sub-State 4=

Olathe North 67, BV West 61, OT

Class 6A West=

Sub-State 1=

Junction City 46, Garden City 43

Sub-State 2=

Wichita Heights 61, Wichita Northwest 43

Sub-State 3=

Manhattan 56, Lawrence 40

Sub-State 4=

Derby 74, Washburn Rural 72, OT

Class 4A East=

Sub-State 1=

Atchison 46, Topeka Hayden 43

Sub-State 2=

Eudora 46, Wamego 29

Sub-State 3=

Baldwin 65, Holton 47

Sub-State 4=

Bishop Miege 71, Labette County 38

Class 4A West=

Sub-State 1=

Hugoton 83, Rock Creek 42

Sub-State 2=

Andale 49, McPherson 37

Sub-State 3=

Wellington 65, Circle 41

Sub-State 4=

Clay Center 51, Pratt 37

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 3A=

Anderson County=

Wellsville 56, Burlington 51

Eureka=

Humboldt 53, Wichita Trinity 52

Girard=

Galena 59, Girard 28

Lakin=

Colby 60, Holcomb 55

Goodland 55, Lakin 31

Lyons=

Haven 59, Cheney 41

Hesston 68, Kingman 44

Russell=

Beloit 50, Norton 33

Southeast Saline 65, Russell 38

Class 1A Div I=

Kinsley=

Hodgeman County 61, Spearville 24

Little River=

Macksville 64, Central Plains 36

Onaga=

Centralia 40, Troy 36

Oswego=

Olpe 80, Flinthills 35

Oxford=

Norwich 58, Burden Central 39

Quinter=

La Crosse 62, Ness City 31

Washington County=

BV Randolph 54, Osborne 53

Clifton-Clyde 71, Lakeside 31

Class 1A Div II=

Axtell=

Axtell 66, Linn 36

Hanover 69, Wetmore 33

Deerfield=

Bucklin 60, Ashland 40

Tescott=

Northern Valley 58, Logan/Palco 27

Waverly=

Lebo 62, St. Paul 28

Western Plains=

Pawnee Heights 68, Otis-Bison 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

