BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 92, St. Michael-Albertville 78

Anoka 87, Roseville 81

BOLD 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 59

Bethlehem Academy 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 55

Bismarck Century, N.D. 88, Moorhead 51

Blake 71, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 68

Brainerd 80, Rogers 75

Brandon-Evansville 57, Bertha-Hewitt 43

Buffalo 92, Monticello 69

Byron 61, Dover-Eyota 50

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 77, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55

Central Minnesota Christian 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45

Chanhassen 70, Holy Family Catholic 57

Christ's Household of Faith 61, Heritage Christian Academy 36

Cloquet 77, Barnum 68

Concordia Academy 89, Kaleidoscope Charter 44

Coon Rapids 77, Forest Lake 63

Cretin-Derham Hall 63, St. Thomas Academy 54

Cromwell 55, McGregor 46

DeLaSalle 81, Shattuck-St Mary's 71

Detroit Lakes 77, Barnesville 58

Eastview 79, Chaska 69

Elk River 81, Cambridge-Isanti 27

Esko 87, Virginia 62

Fergus Falls 72, Breckenridge 40

Fillmore Central 78, Grand Meadow 48

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 84, Kelliher/Northome 40

Greenway 58, Bigfork 47

Hawley 75, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 57

Henning 67, Rothsay 52

Hermantown 94, Chisago Lakes 90

Hibbing 75, Hastings 56

Irondale 71, Hill-Murray 34

Lake City 58, Goodhue 46

Lake Park-Audubon 52, Frazee 45

Minnetonka 80, Prior Lake 66

Montevideo 67, New London-Spicer 56

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 84, Paynesville 57

Mountain Lake Area 79, St. James Area 69

New Life Academy 73, Randolph 57

North Woods 77, South Ridge 54

Northland 86, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 53

Norwood-Young America 71, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55

Park (Cottage Grove) 60, St. Paul Central 40

Park Rapids 68, Pillager 54

Pine River-Backus 47, Staples-Motley 44

Princeton 83, Grand Rapids 56

Red Lake 80, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68

Rochester Lourdes 56, Waseca 55

Sauk Centre 60, Legacy Christian 38

Simley 80, St. Paul Como Park 62

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65

Stillwater 75, Blaine 72

Trinity 71, West Lutheran 58

Triton 83, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 59, Laporte 42

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Yellow Medicine East 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you