BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 92, St. Michael-Albertville 78
Anoka 87, Roseville 81
BOLD 75, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 59
Bethlehem Academy 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
Bismarck Century, N.D. 88, Moorhead 51
Blake 71, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 68
Brainerd 80, Rogers 75
Brandon-Evansville 57, Bertha-Hewitt 43
Buffalo 92, Monticello 69
Byron 61, Dover-Eyota 50
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 77, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55
Central Minnesota Christian 79, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45
Chanhassen 70, Holy Family Catholic 57
Christ's Household of Faith 61, Heritage Christian Academy 36
Cloquet 77, Barnum 68
Concordia Academy 89, Kaleidoscope Charter 44
Coon Rapids 77, Forest Lake 63
Cretin-Derham Hall 63, St. Thomas Academy 54
Cromwell 55, McGregor 46
DeLaSalle 81, Shattuck-St Mary's 71
Detroit Lakes 77, Barnesville 58
Eastview 79, Chaska 69
Elk River 81, Cambridge-Isanti 27
Esko 87, Virginia 62
Fergus Falls 72, Breckenridge 40
Fillmore Central 78, Grand Meadow 48
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 84, Kelliher/Northome 40
Greenway 58, Bigfork 47
Hawley 75, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 57
Henning 67, Rothsay 52
Hermantown 94, Chisago Lakes 90
Hibbing 75, Hastings 56
Irondale 71, Hill-Murray 34
Lake City 58, Goodhue 46
Lake Park-Audubon 52, Frazee 45
Minnetonka 80, Prior Lake 66
Montevideo 67, New London-Spicer 56
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 84, Paynesville 57
Mountain Lake Area 79, St. James Area 69
New Life Academy 73, Randolph 57
North Woods 77, South Ridge 54
Northland 86, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 53
Norwood-Young America 71, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55
Park (Cottage Grove) 60, St. Paul Central 40
Park Rapids 68, Pillager 54
Pine River-Backus 47, Staples-Motley 44
Princeton 83, Grand Rapids 56
Red Lake 80, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68
Rochester Lourdes 56, Waseca 55
Sauk Centre 60, Legacy Christian 38
Simley 80, St. Paul Como Park 62
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65
Stillwater 75, Blaine 72
Trinity 71, West Lutheran 58
Triton 83, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 59, Laporte 42
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Yellow Medicine East 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/