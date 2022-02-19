GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Ft. Thomas 58, Gilbert Leading Edge 41

Rock Point 39, St. Michael 32

2A State Championship=

First Round=

Arete-Mesa Prep 57, Miami 55

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 49, Phoenix Country Day 38

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 54, Morenci 36

Pima 77, Horizon Honors 15

San Carlos 52, Scottsdale Christian 29

Sedona Red Rock 47, Eagar Round Valley 26

St John Paul II 60, Sanders Valley 38

St. Johns 46, Bisbee 42

3A State Championship=

Second Round=

Chinle 51, Page 42

Gilbert Christian 44, Yuma Catholic 37

Holbrook 48, Eastmark 39

Kayenta Monument Valley 38, Snowflake 33

Phoenix Bourgade 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 47

Show Low 43, Thatcher 36

Whiteriver Alchesay 70, Tucson Sabino 53

Winslow 54, Tuba City 37

5A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Gilbert 57, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 32

Goodyear Millenium 50, Canyon View 29

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 64, Tucson Catalina Foothills 54

Tucson Flowing Wells 56, Tucson Arizona IRHS 45

