GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Ft. Thomas 58, Gilbert Leading Edge 41
Rock Point 39, St. Michael 32
2A State Championship=
First Round=
Arete-Mesa Prep 57, Miami 55
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 49, Phoenix Country Day 38
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 54, Morenci 36
Pima 77, Horizon Honors 15
San Carlos 52, Scottsdale Christian 29
Sedona Red Rock 47, Eagar Round Valley 26
St John Paul II 60, Sanders Valley 38
St. Johns 46, Bisbee 42
3A State Championship=
Second Round=
Chinle 51, Page 42
Gilbert Christian 44, Yuma Catholic 37
Holbrook 48, Eastmark 39
Kayenta Monument Valley 38, Snowflake 33
Phoenix Bourgade 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 47
Show Low 43, Thatcher 36
Whiteriver Alchesay 70, Tucson Sabino 53
Winslow 54, Tuba City 37
5A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Gilbert 57, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 32
Goodyear Millenium 50, Canyon View 29
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 64, Tucson Catalina Foothills 54
Tucson Flowing Wells 56, Tucson Arizona IRHS 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/