GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Barlow 60, Benson 56

Beaverton 51, Lakeridge 37

Clackamas 72, Jefferson PDX 42

Jesuit 54, West Linn 17

South Medford 75, McMinnville 39

Tualatin 40, Sheldon 24

West Salem 45, Grants Pass 41

Willamette 54, Oregon City 43

Class 5A=

First Round=

Crater 81, Wilsonville 46

Crescent Valley 50, Summit 19

Mountain View 53, Lebanon 48

Putnam 56, North Eugene 51

Silverton 63, Canby 39

South Albany 54, Eagle Point 30

Springfield 50, Ridgeview 34

Class 4A=

First Round=

Crook County 39, La Grande 38

Gladstone 69, Junction City 36

Henley 54, Scappoose 38

Madras 50, Cascade 41

Philomath 46, Marist 39

Class 3A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Amity 49, Lakeview 46

Pleasant Hill 49, Nyssa 42, OT

Semifinal=

Banks 47, Santiam Christian 31

Corbett 50, Sutherlin 40

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Colton 32, Bandon 28

Salem Academy 45, Western Christian High School 31

Semifinal=

Gervais 46, Monroe 17

Stanfield 38, Central Linn 28

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Crane 46, Nixyaawii 45

Damascus Christian 42, Rogue Valley Adventist 36

