GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Barlow 60, Benson 56
Beaverton 51, Lakeridge 37
Clackamas 72, Jefferson PDX 42
Jesuit 54, West Linn 17
South Medford 75, McMinnville 39
Tualatin 40, Sheldon 24
West Salem 45, Grants Pass 41
Willamette 54, Oregon City 43
Class 5A=
First Round=
Crater 81, Wilsonville 46
Crescent Valley 50, Summit 19
Mountain View 53, Lebanon 48
Putnam 56, North Eugene 51
Silverton 63, Canby 39
South Albany 54, Eagle Point 30
Springfield 50, Ridgeview 34
Class 4A=
First Round=
Crook County 39, La Grande 38
Gladstone 69, Junction City 36
Henley 54, Scappoose 38
Madras 50, Cascade 41
Philomath 46, Marist 39
Class 3A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Amity 49, Lakeview 46
Pleasant Hill 49, Nyssa 42, OT
Semifinal=
Banks 47, Santiam Christian 31
Corbett 50, Sutherlin 40
Class 2A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Colton 32, Bandon 28
Salem Academy 45, Western Christian High School 31
Semifinal=
Gervais 46, Monroe 17
Stanfield 38, Central Linn 28
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Crane 46, Nixyaawii 45
Damascus Christian 42, Rogue Valley Adventist 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.