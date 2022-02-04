GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coupeville 39, Friday Harbor 25
Cusick 75, Selkirk 25
Eastside Catholic 66, Ingraham 36
Eisenhower 63, Davis 46
Evergreen Lutheran 27, Pope John Paul II 3
Kamiakin 60, Richland 39
King's Way Christian School 45, La Center 40
Lake Roosevelt 62, Brewster 50
Life Christian Academy 37, Seattle Christian 25
Montesano 51, Tenino 43
Neah Bay 91, Crescent 8
Omak 53, Chelan 48
Republic 36, Curlew 31
Wapato 64, Connell 50
White River 63, Franklin Pierce 17
3A KingCo District 2=
Loser Out=
Interlake 55, Bellevue 35
4A KingCo District 2=
Semifinal=
Eastlake 59, Inglemoor 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chief Kitsap Academy vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.
Columbia (Hunters) vs. Springdale, ccd.
