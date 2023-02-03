BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexander 55, Trenton 43
Beulah 45, Heart River 37
Bismarck 88, Dickinson 75
Bottineau 80, Nedrose 49
Bowman County 101, Richardton-Taylor 60
Central Cass 58, Grafton 53
Century 76, Turtle Mountain 65
Des Lacs-Burlington 73, Surrey 54
Devils Lake 84, Fargo North 79
Edgeley/K-M 61, South Border 53
Enderlin 74, New Rockford-Sheyenne 69
Fargo Davies 106, West Fargo Horace 69
Fargo Shanley 73, Wahpeton 63
Fargo South 73, Sheyenne 66
Glen Ullin-Hebron 56, Hettinger/Scranton 54
Grand Forks Red River 75, Grand Forks Central 67
Grant County/Mott-Regent 50, New England 37
Hazen 68, Killdeer 58
Hillsboro/Central Valley 66, Larimore 38
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 56, New Town 36
Legacy 92, Watford City 56
May-Port CG 76, Kindred 58
Sargent County 59, Carrington 42
South Prairie 69, Berthold 36
St. Mary's 79, Williston 63
Strasburg-Zeeland 63, Solen 31
Velva 76, Westhope/Newburg 73
Wilton-Wing 80, Medina/P-B 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.