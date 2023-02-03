BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexander 55, Trenton 43

Beulah 45, Heart River 37

Bismarck 88, Dickinson 75

Bottineau 80, Nedrose 49

Bowman County 101, Richardton-Taylor 60

Central Cass 58, Grafton 53

Century 76, Turtle Mountain 65

Des Lacs-Burlington 73, Surrey 54

Devils Lake 84, Fargo North 79

Edgeley/K-M 61, South Border 53

Enderlin 74, New Rockford-Sheyenne 69

Fargo Davies 106, West Fargo Horace 69

Fargo Shanley 73, Wahpeton 63

Fargo South 73, Sheyenne 66

Glen Ullin-Hebron 56, Hettinger/Scranton 54

Grand Forks Red River 75, Grand Forks Central 67

Grant County/Mott-Regent 50, New England 37

Hazen 68, Killdeer 58

Hillsboro/Central Valley 66, Larimore 38

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 56, New Town 36

Legacy 92, Watford City 56

May-Port CG 76, Kindred 58

Sargent County 59, Carrington 42

South Prairie 69, Berthold 36

St. Mary's 79, Williston 63

Strasburg-Zeeland 63, Solen 31

Velva 76, Westhope/Newburg 73

Wilton-Wing 80, Medina/P-B 55

