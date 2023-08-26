PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 36, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30
Airport 31, Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 10
Algonac 29, Vassar 14
Allen Park 41, Taylor 0
Allen Park Cabrini 28, Dearborn Advanced Technology 6
Alma 30, Shepherd 29
Armada 40, Marine City 20
AuGres-Sims 54, Atlanta 0
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 22, Bay City Central 16
Bark River-Harris 50, Westwood 14
Bath 26, Chesaning 22
Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Battle Creek Lakeview 32
Battle Creek Pennfield 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 13
Battle Creek St. Philip 60, Tekonsha 6
Bay City Western 48, Ypsilanti 6
Beal City 32, Ravenna 14
Beaverton 38, Evart 22
Belding 22, Ionia 11
Bellaire 28, Bear Lake 22
Belleville 35, River Rouge 28
Bellevue 36, Camden-Frontier 16
Birch Run 47, Carrollton 16
Birmingham Groves 36, North Farmington 3
Boyne City 12, Standish-Sterling Central 7
Bridgman 28, Concord 12
Bronson 40, Prairie Heights, Ind. 12
Brooklyn Columbia Central 40, Adrian Madison 32
Brown City 68, Peck 6
Byron Center 55, Battle Creek Central 14
Caledonia 35, Romeo 28
Canton 35, Bedford 17
Capac 51, Kinde-North Huron 0
Carson City-Crystal 60, Byron 6
Cedarville 40, Eben Junction Superior Central 0
Central Lake 40, Brethren 22
Climax-Scotts 26, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 14
Constantine 35, Detroit Southeastern 21
Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Stephenson 0
Davison 31, Warren De La Salle 26
Detroit Cody 8, Detroit Community 0
Detroit Comm & Media Arts 30, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 12
Detroit Denby 53, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Douglass 28, Madison Heights 6
Detroit Loyola 26, Romulus 6
Detroit U-D Jesuit 47, Oak Park 14
Dryden 52, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12
East Grand Rapids 14, Cedar Springs 0
East Jackson 41, Lutheran Westland 13
East Jordan 43, Manistique 20
Edison PSA 38, Detroit Central 6
Escanaba 40, Calumet 13
Farmington 52, Detroit Ford 6
Fenton 28, Midland Dow 26
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 21, Flint Kearsley 18
Flint Hamady 48, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 0
Frankfort 38, Mancelona 8
Franklin LIVONIA MI 33, Dexter 27
Freeland 29, Clare 26
Garber 42, Hemlock 14
Gaylord 13, Traverse City West 7
Gladstone 36, Marquette 7
Gladwin 42, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 28
Goodrich 14, Frankenmuth 8
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 37, Jenison 9
Grand Rapids Northview 34, Chelsea 14
Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Grand Rapids Christian 42
Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Eddies 12
Harbor Beach 22, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 13
Harper Woods 34, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21
Harrison 28, Leroy Pine River 7
Hart 8, Fremont 6
Hastings 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 34
Hillsdale 40, Jonesville 8
Hudson 50, Hanover-Horton 20
Ida 41, Grosse Ile 7
Imlay City 48, Hazel Park 0
Indian River-Inland Lakes def. Onaway, forfeit
Ithaca 63, Homer 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Michigan Center 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston 26, Harbor Springs 6
Kalamazoo Hackett 28, Berrien Springs 27
Kingsford 35, Green Bay East, Wis. 0
Kingsley 46, Reed City 12
Lake City 48, Cheboygan 15
Lake Fenton 58, Pinckney 6
Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Waverly 20
Lawton 51, Benton Harbor 20
Lenawee Christian 48, Britton-Deerfield 6
Leslie 49, Dansville 6
Lincoln-Alcona 60, Mio-Au Sable 0
Linden 35, Garden City 6
Marcellus 58, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 8
Martin 62, Colon 6
McBain 22, Lakeview 21
Mendon 66, Bangor 20
Menominee 26, Marinette, Wis. 0
Merrill def. Vestaburg, forfeit
Montrose 27, Gabriel Richard Catholic 15
Morrice 36, Breckenridge 12
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Blanchard Montabella 30
Muskegon Mona Shores 58, Manitowoc, Wis. 7
Napoleon 29, Onsted 28
Niles 55, St. Joseph 0
North Central 54, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0
North Muskegon 17, Pewamo-Westphalia 14
Northville 24, Clarkston 10
Notre Dame Prep 37, Clinton 21
Oakridge High School 27, Sparta 15
Otisville Lakeville 42, Burton Bendle 28
Owosso 48, Eaton Rapids 12
Paw Paw 34, Big Rapids 13
Pontiac 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 22
Portage Central 17, East Lansing 7
Portage Northern 54, Vicksburg 17
Portland St. Patrick 34, Coleman 20
Posen 50, Pellston 26
Remus Chippewa Hills 6, Olivet 2
Riverview 72, Detroit Renaissance 34
Rochester Adams 22, St. Mary's Prep 8
Rockford 27, Muskegon 7
Rogers City 30, Charlton Heston 6
Rudyard 47, Munising 6
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37, Unionville-Sebewaing 14
Sand Creek 54, Quincy 26
Sandusky 36, Reese 28
Saranac 44, St. Louis 6
Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 13
Sault Ste Marie 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0
St. Johns 54, Okemos 14
Sterling Heights Stevenson 21, Novi 7
Stockbridge 38, Springport 0
Stryker, Ohio 42, North Adams-Jerome 0
Sturgis 34, Coldwater 12
Summerfield 14, Waterford Our Lady 7
Suttons Bay 48, St. Ignace 6
Swartz Creek 60, Flint Southwestern 6
Tecumseh 40, Jackson Northwest 21
Tol. Christian, Ohio 56, Morenci 14
Traverse City Central 38, Plymouth 21
Traverse City St. Francis 41, Charlevoix 40, OT
Ubly 50, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 13
Utica Eisenhower 20, Oxford 6
Vermontville Maple Valley 38, Mesick 14
Watervliet 19, Niles Brandywine 6
Wayland Union 40, Hopkins 7
White Cloud 13, Shelby 12
Ypsilanti Lincoln 7, Milan 3
Zeeland West 56, Stevensville Lakeshore 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dearborn Heights Crestwood vs. Eastpointe East Detroit, ppd.
Merritt Academy vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.
