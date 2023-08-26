PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 36, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30

Airport 31, Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 10

Algonac 29, Vassar 14

Allen Park 41, Taylor 0

Allen Park Cabrini 28, Dearborn Advanced Technology 6

Alma 30, Shepherd 29

Armada 40, Marine City 20

AuGres-Sims 54, Atlanta 0

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 22, Bay City Central 16

Bark River-Harris 50, Westwood 14

Bath 26, Chesaning 22

Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Battle Creek Lakeview 32

Battle Creek Pennfield 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 13

Battle Creek St. Philip 60, Tekonsha 6

Bay City Western 48, Ypsilanti 6

Beal City 32, Ravenna 14

Beaverton 38, Evart 22

Belding 22, Ionia 11

Bellaire 28, Bear Lake 22

Belleville 35, River Rouge 28

Bellevue 36, Camden-Frontier 16

Birch Run 47, Carrollton 16

Birmingham Groves 36, North Farmington 3

Boyne City 12, Standish-Sterling Central 7

Bridgman 28, Concord 12

Bronson 40, Prairie Heights, Ind. 12

Brooklyn Columbia Central 40, Adrian Madison 32

Brown City 68, Peck 6

Byron Center 55, Battle Creek Central 14

Caledonia 35, Romeo 28

Canton 35, Bedford 17

Capac 51, Kinde-North Huron 0

Carson City-Crystal 60, Byron 6

Cedarville 40, Eben Junction Superior Central 0

Central Lake 40, Brethren 22

Climax-Scotts 26, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 14

Constantine 35, Detroit Southeastern 21

Crystal Falls Forest Park 60, Stephenson 0

Davison 31, Warren De La Salle 26

Detroit Cody 8, Detroit Community 0

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 30, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 12

Detroit Denby 53, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Douglass 28, Madison Heights 6

Detroit Loyola 26, Romulus 6

Detroit U-D Jesuit 47, Oak Park 14

Dryden 52, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12

East Grand Rapids 14, Cedar Springs 0

East Jackson 41, Lutheran Westland 13

East Jordan 43, Manistique 20

Edison PSA 38, Detroit Central 6

Escanaba 40, Calumet 13

Farmington 52, Detroit Ford 6

Fenton 28, Midland Dow 26

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 21, Flint Kearsley 18

Flint Hamady 48, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 0

Frankfort 38, Mancelona 8

Franklin LIVONIA MI 33, Dexter 27

Freeland 29, Clare 26

Garber 42, Hemlock 14

Gaylord 13, Traverse City West 7

Gladstone 36, Marquette 7

Gladwin 42, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 28

Goodrich 14, Frankenmuth 8

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 37, Jenison 9

Grand Rapids Northview 34, Chelsea 14

Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Grand Rapids Christian 42

Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Eddies 12

Harbor Beach 22, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 13

Harper Woods 34, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21

Harrison 28, Leroy Pine River 7

Hart 8, Fremont 6

Hastings 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 34

Hillsdale 40, Jonesville 8

Hudson 50, Hanover-Horton 20

Ida 41, Grosse Ile 7

Imlay City 48, Hazel Park 0

Indian River-Inland Lakes def. Onaway, forfeit

Ithaca 63, Homer 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Michigan Center 0

Johannesburg-Lewiston 26, Harbor Springs 6

Kalamazoo Hackett 28, Berrien Springs 27

Kingsford 35, Green Bay East, Wis. 0

Kingsley 46, Reed City 12

Lake City 48, Cheboygan 15

Lake Fenton 58, Pinckney 6

Lansing Catholic 35, Lansing Waverly 20

Lawton 51, Benton Harbor 20

Lenawee Christian 48, Britton-Deerfield 6

Leslie 49, Dansville 6

Lincoln-Alcona 60, Mio-Au Sable 0

Linden 35, Garden City 6

Marcellus 58, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 8

Martin 62, Colon 6

McBain 22, Lakeview 21

Mendon 66, Bangor 20

Menominee 26, Marinette, Wis. 0

Merrill def. Vestaburg, forfeit

Montrose 27, Gabriel Richard Catholic 15

Morrice 36, Breckenridge 12

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Blanchard Montabella 30

Muskegon Mona Shores 58, Manitowoc, Wis. 7

Napoleon 29, Onsted 28

Niles 55, St. Joseph 0

North Central 54, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0

North Muskegon 17, Pewamo-Westphalia 14

Northville 24, Clarkston 10

Notre Dame Prep 37, Clinton 21

Oakridge High School 27, Sparta 15

Otisville Lakeville 42, Burton Bendle 28

Owosso 48, Eaton Rapids 12

Paw Paw 34, Big Rapids 13

Pontiac 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 22

Portage Central 17, East Lansing 7

Portage Northern 54, Vicksburg 17

Portland St. Patrick 34, Coleman 20

Posen 50, Pellston 26

Remus Chippewa Hills 6, Olivet 2

Riverview 72, Detroit Renaissance 34

Rochester Adams 22, St. Mary's Prep 8

Rockford 27, Muskegon 7

Rogers City 30, Charlton Heston 6

Rudyard 47, Munising 6

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37, Unionville-Sebewaing 14

Sand Creek 54, Quincy 26

Sandusky 36, Reese 28

Saranac 44, St. Louis 6

Saugatuck 25, Buchanan 13

Sault Ste Marie 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0

St. Johns 54, Okemos 14

Sterling Heights Stevenson 21, Novi 7

Stockbridge 38, Springport 0

Stryker, Ohio 42, North Adams-Jerome 0

Sturgis 34, Coldwater 12

Summerfield 14, Waterford Our Lady 7

Suttons Bay 48, St. Ignace 6

Swartz Creek 60, Flint Southwestern 6

Tecumseh 40, Jackson Northwest 21

Tol. Christian, Ohio 56, Morenci 14

Traverse City Central 38, Plymouth 21

Traverse City St. Francis 41, Charlevoix 40, OT

Ubly 50, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 13

Utica Eisenhower 20, Oxford 6

Vermontville Maple Valley 38, Mesick 14

Watervliet 19, Niles Brandywine 6

Wayland Union 40, Hopkins 7

White Cloud 13, Shelby 12

Ypsilanti Lincoln 7, Milan 3

Zeeland West 56, Stevensville Lakeshore 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dearborn Heights Crestwood vs. Eastpointe East Detroit, ppd.

Merritt Academy vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.

