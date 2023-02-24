GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 52, Goffstown 38
Bedford 64, Salem 32
Bishop Guertin 77, Windham 36
Exeter 61, Keene 34
Hanover 53, John Stark 27
Kennett 50, Laconia 39
Manchester Memorial 41, Londonderry 30
Pinkerton 54, Merrimack 22
Portsmouth 68, Nashua South 33
Spaulding 63, Manchester Central 32
Winnacunnet 67, Nashua North 30
NHIAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Semifinal=
Conant 46, Hopkinton 31
Concord Christian 51, Stevens 45
Division IV=
Quarterfinal=
Colebrook 67, Sunapee 52
Groveton 52, Portsmouth Christian Academy 44
Moultonborough 30, Woodsville 29
Newmarket 35, Littleton 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
