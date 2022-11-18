PREP FOOTBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Valor Christian 45, Regis Jesuit 28

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Loveland 20, Montrose High School 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

