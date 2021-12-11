BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacortes 50, Nooksack Valley 32

Archbishop Murphy 55, Marysville-Getchell 52

Arlington 70, Mountlake Terrace 55

Auburn 93, Thomas Jefferson 24

Black Hills 71, Shelton 54

Bonney Lake 63, Stadium 59

Brewster 84, Liberty Bell 64

Bridgeport 59, Waterville-Mansfield 38

Camas 79, Jefferson PDX, Ore. 51

Cascade Christian 62, Charles Wright Academy 55

Castle Rock 67, Hoquiam 52

Centralia 68, Rochester 40

Cle Elum/Roslyn 92, River View 39

Colfax 64, Riverside 53

Colville 76, Reardan 45

Coupeville 75, Darrington 26

Davenport 68, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 58

East Valley (Yakima) 65, East Valley (Spokane) 29

Eastmont 87, Shadle Park 76

Eastside Prep 66, Bush 56

Edmonds-Woodway 60, Snohomish 49

Eisenhower 64, Pasco 43

Ellensburg 77, Moses Lake 62

Elma 67, Columbia (White Salmon) 48

Enumclaw 78, Washington 56

Evergreen (Vancouver) 67, Heritage 59

Federal Way 94, Kent Meridian 44

Ferris 69, Cheney 44

Franklin 79, Cleveland 42

Franklin Pierce 83, Orting 31

Freeman 67, Liberty (Spangle) 58

Friday Harbor 60, Concrete 21

Garfield 89, Roosevelt 58

Grandview 64, Naches Valley 49

Hermiston, Ore. 81, Hanford 56

Ilwaco 86, Raymond 52

Kamiakin 69, Walla Walla 43

Kentridge 89, Auburn Mountainview 49

King's Way Christian School 62, Montesano 30

Lewis and Clark 77, Ridgeline 35

Liberty Christian 65, Yakama Tribal 63

Life Christian Academy 62, Bellevue Christian 26

Lynden 67, Bellingham 20

Marysville-Pilchuck 67, Cedarcrest 58

Mead 63, North Central 51

Medical Lake 52, Connell 50

Mount Tahoma 71, Lakes 38

Mount Vernon Christian 62, La Conner 50

Mountain View 76, Battle Ground 65

Mt. Rainier 68, Decatur 52

Mt. Spokane 68, Central Valley 58

North Beach 57, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 47

North Kitsap 78, Bainbridge 35

North Thurston 52, Capital 48

O'Dea 77, Lakeside (Seattle) 37

Oakville 70, Quilcene 63

Prairie 69, Seton Catholic 36

Pullman 60, Othello 39

Rainier Beach 63, Lincoln 62

Richland 72, Chiawana 57

Riverside Christian 66, Pateros 30

Seattle Christian 71, Klahowya 50

Seattle Prep 68, Ingraham 28

Selah 73, Asotin 44

Shorecrest 60, Everett 38

Shorewood 69, Cascade (Everett) 68

Spanaway Lake 75, Silas 48

Stanwood 77, Lynnwood 43

Steilacoom 78, Fife 48

Sultan 64, Granite Falls 55

Sunnyside 74, Prosser 72, OT

Tahoma 61, Kentwood 58

Tekoa/Rosalia 59, Colton 18

Todd Beamer 80, Kentlake 56

University 71, Gonzaga Prep 53

W. F. West 49, Aberdeen 35

Wellpinit 77, Odessa 51

West Linn, Ore. 84, Skyview 54

West Seattle 62, Nathan Hale 42

West Valley (Spokane) 65, Ephrata 53

Willapa Valley 64, Wahkiakum 60

Arlington Snowball Tournament=

Ione/Arlington, Ore. 51, Klickitat 32

Hawk Invite=

Open Door, Ore. 89, Trout Lake 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Concordia Christian vs. Taholah, ccd.

Eatonville vs. Seton Catholic, ccd.

Goldendale vs. Dayton/Waitsburg, ccd.

Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd. to Dec 21st.

Pe Ell vs. Mary Knight, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you