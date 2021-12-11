BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 50, Nooksack Valley 32
Archbishop Murphy 55, Marysville-Getchell 52
Arlington 70, Mountlake Terrace 55
Auburn 93, Thomas Jefferson 24
Black Hills 71, Shelton 54
Bonney Lake 63, Stadium 59
Brewster 84, Liberty Bell 64
Bridgeport 59, Waterville-Mansfield 38
Camas 79, Jefferson PDX, Ore. 51
Cascade Christian 62, Charles Wright Academy 55
Castle Rock 67, Hoquiam 52
Centralia 68, Rochester 40
Cle Elum/Roslyn 92, River View 39
Colfax 64, Riverside 53
Colville 76, Reardan 45
Coupeville 75, Darrington 26
Davenport 68, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 58
East Valley (Yakima) 65, East Valley (Spokane) 29
Eastmont 87, Shadle Park 76
Eastside Prep 66, Bush 56
Edmonds-Woodway 60, Snohomish 49
Eisenhower 64, Pasco 43
Ellensburg 77, Moses Lake 62
Elma 67, Columbia (White Salmon) 48
Enumclaw 78, Washington 56
Evergreen (Vancouver) 67, Heritage 59
Federal Way 94, Kent Meridian 44
Ferris 69, Cheney 44
Franklin 79, Cleveland 42
Franklin Pierce 83, Orting 31
Freeman 67, Liberty (Spangle) 58
Friday Harbor 60, Concrete 21
Garfield 89, Roosevelt 58
Grandview 64, Naches Valley 49
Hermiston, Ore. 81, Hanford 56
Ilwaco 86, Raymond 52
Kamiakin 69, Walla Walla 43
Kentridge 89, Auburn Mountainview 49
King's Way Christian School 62, Montesano 30
Lewis and Clark 77, Ridgeline 35
Liberty Christian 65, Yakama Tribal 63
Life Christian Academy 62, Bellevue Christian 26
Lynden 67, Bellingham 20
Marysville-Pilchuck 67, Cedarcrest 58
Mead 63, North Central 51
Medical Lake 52, Connell 50
Mount Tahoma 71, Lakes 38
Mount Vernon Christian 62, La Conner 50
Mountain View 76, Battle Ground 65
Mt. Rainier 68, Decatur 52
Mt. Spokane 68, Central Valley 58
North Beach 57, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 47
North Kitsap 78, Bainbridge 35
North Thurston 52, Capital 48
O'Dea 77, Lakeside (Seattle) 37
Oakville 70, Quilcene 63
Prairie 69, Seton Catholic 36
Pullman 60, Othello 39
Rainier Beach 63, Lincoln 62
Richland 72, Chiawana 57
Riverside Christian 66, Pateros 30
Seattle Christian 71, Klahowya 50
Seattle Prep 68, Ingraham 28
Selah 73, Asotin 44
Shorecrest 60, Everett 38
Shorewood 69, Cascade (Everett) 68
Spanaway Lake 75, Silas 48
Stanwood 77, Lynnwood 43
Steilacoom 78, Fife 48
Sultan 64, Granite Falls 55
Sunnyside 74, Prosser 72, OT
Tahoma 61, Kentwood 58
Tekoa/Rosalia 59, Colton 18
Todd Beamer 80, Kentlake 56
University 71, Gonzaga Prep 53
W. F. West 49, Aberdeen 35
Wellpinit 77, Odessa 51
West Linn, Ore. 84, Skyview 54
West Seattle 62, Nathan Hale 42
West Valley (Spokane) 65, Ephrata 53
Willapa Valley 64, Wahkiakum 60
Arlington Snowball Tournament=
Ione/Arlington, Ore. 51, Klickitat 32
Hawk Invite=
Open Door, Ore. 89, Trout Lake 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Concordia Christian vs. Taholah, ccd.
Eatonville vs. Seton Catholic, ccd.
Goldendale vs. Dayton/Waitsburg, ccd.
Kennewick vs. Southridge, ppd. to Dec 21st.
Pe Ell vs. Mary Knight, ccd.
