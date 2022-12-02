BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 72, Nelson County 43
Annandale 61, James Robinson 47
Auburn 80, Blacksburg 44
Battlefield 61, South Lakes 59
Broad Run 64, Riverside 42
C.D. Hylton 52, North Stafford 46
Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Currituck County, N.C. 31
Central - Wise 53, Thomas Walker 46
Chen, Md. 74, Bethel 72
Chilhowie 74, Tazewell 71
Clarke County 89, Warren County 62
Culpeper 73, Louisa 49
Dan River 41, Tunstall 6
Eastern Mennonite 65, Potomac Falls 58
Edison 80, Osbourn 60
Fairfax 65, Unity Reed 40
Fairfax Christian 64, Coolidge, D.C. 56
Fluvanna 59, William Monroe 45
Forest Park 58, Colonial Forge 53
Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36
Frank Cox 54, Green Run 47
Franklin County 59, Bassett 44
Freedom (South Riding) 46, Fauquier 16
GW-Danville 54, Carlisle 45
Georgetown Prep, Md. 78, Norfolk Collegiate 52
Grace Christian 60, Richmond Christian 43
Grafton 57, Jamestown 49
Gretna 54, Brookville 48
Hermitage 75, Henrico 72, OT
Independence 61, Lightridge 40
James Monroe 70, Manassas Park 31
John Battle 34, Marion 28
KACHEA, Tenn. 53, Rye Cove 45
Kecoughtan 59, Heritage (Newport News) 50
Kempsville 65, Kellam 48
Kenston Forest 64, Brunswick Academy 35
Lakeland 61, Surry County 24
Landstown 52, Princess Anne 41
Langley 75, James Madison 74
Lloyd Bird 93, Monacan 63
Loudoun Valley 80, Woodgrove 50
Maggie L. Walker GS 55, Appomattox Regional GS 15
Manchester 75, Midlothian 33
Massaponax 61, Courtland 37
Mechanicsville High School 72, King William 39
Middlesex 93, Chincoteague 41
Mills Godwin 55, Atlee 41
New Kent 68, Bruton 65
North Stokes, N.C. 89, Patrick County 56
Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Christ the King, N.Y. 31
Person, N.C. 59, Halifax County 39
Powhatan 66, George Wythe-Richmond 65
Riverbend 52, Chancellor 48
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Faith Christian-Roanoke 32
Rock Ridge 53, Stone Bridge 46
Rustburg 64, Buckingham County 50
Salem-Va. Beach 63, Ocean Lakes 47
Smithfield 70, Warhill 59
Spotswood 56, East Rockingham 29
St. Michael Catholic 72, Tandem Friends School 57
Staunton 62, Rockbridge County 38
Steward School 55, St. Christopher's 52
Stuarts Draft 71, Luray 61
Tallwood 60, Bayside 53
Temple Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 36
W.T. Woodson 67, National Christian Academy, Md. 56
Wakefield School 66, Quantico 18
Westfield 57, Gar-Field 46
Woodside 62, Hampton 40
Yorktown 50, Centreville 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
William Byrd vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
