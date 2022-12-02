BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 72, Nelson County 43

Annandale 61, James Robinson 47

Auburn 80, Blacksburg 44

Battlefield 61, South Lakes 59

Broad Run 64, Riverside 42

C.D. Hylton 52, North Stafford 46

Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Currituck County, N.C. 31

Central - Wise 53, Thomas Walker 46

Chen, Md. 74, Bethel 72

Chilhowie 74, Tazewell 71

Clarke County 89, Warren County 62

Culpeper 73, Louisa 49

Dan River 41, Tunstall 6

Eastern Mennonite 65, Potomac Falls 58

Edison 80, Osbourn 60

Fairfax 65, Unity Reed 40

Fairfax Christian 64, Coolidge, D.C. 56

Fluvanna 59, William Monroe 45

Forest Park 58, Colonial Forge 53

Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36

Frank Cox 54, Green Run 47

Franklin County 59, Bassett 44

Freedom (South Riding) 46, Fauquier 16

GW-Danville 54, Carlisle 45

Georgetown Prep, Md. 78, Norfolk Collegiate 52

Grace Christian 60, Richmond Christian 43

Grafton 57, Jamestown 49

Gretna 54, Brookville 48

Hermitage 75, Henrico 72, OT

Independence 61, Lightridge 40

James Monroe 70, Manassas Park 31

John Battle 34, Marion 28

KACHEA, Tenn. 53, Rye Cove 45

Kecoughtan 59, Heritage (Newport News) 50

Kempsville 65, Kellam 48

Kenston Forest 64, Brunswick Academy 35

Lakeland 61, Surry County 24

Landstown 52, Princess Anne 41

Langley 75, James Madison 74

Lloyd Bird 93, Monacan 63

Loudoun Valley 80, Woodgrove 50

Maggie L. Walker GS 55, Appomattox Regional GS 15

Manchester 75, Midlothian 33

Massaponax 61, Courtland 37

Mechanicsville High School 72, King William 39

Middlesex 93, Chincoteague 41

Mills Godwin 55, Atlee 41

New Kent 68, Bruton 65

North Stokes, N.C. 89, Patrick County 56

Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Christ the King, N.Y. 31

Person, N.C. 59, Halifax County 39

Powhatan 66, George Wythe-Richmond 65

Riverbend 52, Chancellor 48

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Faith Christian-Roanoke 32

Rock Ridge 53, Stone Bridge 46

Rustburg 64, Buckingham County 50

Salem-Va. Beach 63, Ocean Lakes 47

Smithfield 70, Warhill 59

Spotswood 56, East Rockingham 29

St. Michael Catholic 72, Tandem Friends School 57

Staunton 62, Rockbridge County 38

Steward School 55, St. Christopher's 52

Stuarts Draft 71, Luray 61

Tallwood 60, Bayside 53

Temple Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 36

W.T. Woodson 67, National Christian Academy, Md. 56

Wakefield School 66, Quantico 18

Westfield 57, Gar-Field 46

Woodside 62, Hampton 40

Yorktown 50, Centreville 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

William Byrd vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

