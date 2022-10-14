PREP FOOTBALL=
Arkadelphia 56, Waldron 6
Benton 63, Jacksonville 18
Bigelow 43, Magazine 14
Booneville 35, Mansfield 0
Bryant 35, LR Southwest 8
Cabot 49, LR Central 13
Camden Fairview 49, De Queen 0
Carlisle 47, Hampton 0
Centerpoint 40, Jessieville 8
Charleston 57, Hackett 0
Clarendon 34, Des Arc 22
Conway 63, FS Northside 20
Conway Christian 42, Westside-Johnson Co. 0
Dierks 48, Foreman 22
El Dorado 38, Sheridan 7
Elkins 56, Green Forest 0
FS Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19
Farmington 70, Clarksville 14
Gosnell 26, Blytheville 20
Greenland 29, Lavaca 28
Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0
HS Lakeside 41, Hope 6
Harmony Grove 42, LR Hall 12
Harrison 63, Alma 27
LR Catholic 24, Sylvan Hills 14
LR Christian 62, Siloam Springs 7
Lincoln 49, Huntsville 21
Malvern 47, Mena 14
Melbourne 58, Perryville 20
Morrilton 35, Maumelle 14
Mount Ida 49, Murfreesboro 14
Mountain View 30, Fountain Lake 27
Nettleton 13, Southside Batesville 12
Pottsville 27, Lamar 21
Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27
Prescott 9, Homer, La. 0
Quitman 38, Atkins 6
Rector 50, Augusta 6
Rogers 37, Springdale 0
Shiloh Christian 52, Pea Ridge 10
Star City 42, Dumas 14
Stuttgart 35, Cave City 7
Valley View 42, Brookland 7
Vilonia 28, Watson Chapel 12
Warren 47, DeWitt 20
West Fork 42, Cedarville 14
Woodlawn def. Dermott, forfeit
Wynne 23, Batesville 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
