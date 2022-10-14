PREP FOOTBALL=

Arkadelphia 56, Waldron 6

Benton 63, Jacksonville 18

Bigelow 43, Magazine 14

Booneville 35, Mansfield 0

Bryant 35, LR Southwest 8

Cabot 49, LR Central 13

Camden Fairview 49, De Queen 0

Carlisle 47, Hampton 0

Centerpoint 40, Jessieville 8

Charleston 57, Hackett 0

Clarendon 34, Des Arc 22

Conway 63, FS Northside 20

Conway Christian 42, Westside-Johnson Co. 0

Dierks 48, Foreman 22

El Dorado 38, Sheridan 7

Elkins 56, Green Forest 0

FS Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19

Farmington 70, Clarksville 14

Gosnell 26, Blytheville 20

Greenland 29, Lavaca 28

Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0

HS Lakeside 41, Hope 6

Harmony Grove 42, LR Hall 12

Harrison 63, Alma 27

LR Catholic 24, Sylvan Hills 14

LR Christian 62, Siloam Springs 7

Lincoln 49, Huntsville 21

Malvern 47, Mena 14

Melbourne 58, Perryville 20

Morrilton 35, Maumelle 14

Mount Ida 49, Murfreesboro 14

Mountain View 30, Fountain Lake 27

Nettleton 13, Southside Batesville 12

Pottsville 27, Lamar 21

Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27

Prescott 9, Homer, La. 0

Quitman 38, Atkins 6

Rector 50, Augusta 6

Rogers 37, Springdale 0

Shiloh Christian 52, Pea Ridge 10

Star City 42, Dumas 14

Stuttgart 35, Cave City 7

Valley View 42, Brookland 7

Vilonia 28, Watson Chapel 12

Warren 47, DeWitt 20

West Fork 42, Cedarville 14

Woodlawn def. Dermott, forfeit

Wynne 23, Batesville 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

