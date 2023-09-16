PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 28, Centralia 6
Adna 62, White Swan 12
Anacortes 45, Archbishop Murphy 0
Arlington 52, Mount Vernon 14
Auburn 33, Auburn Mountainview 30
Ballard 18, Lincoln 14
Battle Ground 42, Prairie 7
Bellevue 35, Liberty 7
Blaine 55, Vashon Island 0
Bonney Lake 29, Lakes 26
Bremerton 37, Olympic 36
Brewster 31, Cascade (Leavenworth) 13
Burlington-Edison 25, Lakewood 20
Camas 21, Lincoln 7
Capital 37, North Thurston 15
Cashmere 57, College Place 10
Castle Rock 28, Elma 10
Cedarcrest 40, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 7
Central Valley 28, Cheney 7
Chelan 42, Cle Elum/Roslyn 7
Chewelah 14, Reardan 7
Chiawana 52, Pasco 10
Chief Sealth 3, Franklin 0
Clarkston 51, East Valley (Spokane) 26
Connell 52, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 0
Curlew 68, Pateros 14
Darrington 50, Lummi 20
DeSales 78, Garfield-Palouse 32
East Valley (Yakima) 56, Heritage 13
Eastmont 49, Wenatchee 10
Ellensburg 41, Selah 0
Emerald Ridge 42, Sumner 28
Entiat 56, Oroville 40
Enumclaw 42, Steilacoom 0
Ephrata 27, Othello 24
Everett 17, Jackson 14
Evergreen (Vancouver) 43, Kentlake 0
Ferndale 22, Glacier Peak 16
Franklin Pierce 64, Foster 0
Garfield 28, Seattle Prep 19
Gig Harbor 21, Peninsula 20
Goldendale 34, The Dalles, Ore. 13
Gonzaga Prep 53, Ferris 0
Graham-Kapowsin 27, Olympia 13
Granite Falls 32, Bellingham, Mass. 27
Highline 44, Interlake 13
Hudson's Bay 20, R.A. Long 8
Inchelium 58, Columbia (Hunters) 18
Juanita 45, Hazen 14
Kamiakin 50, Southridge 14
King's 28, Nooksack Valley 26
Klahowya 32, Tenino 26
La Center 17, Kalama 6
Lake Roosevelt 52, Mabton 14
Lake Washington 17, Newport-Bellevue 6
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 18, Deer Park 7
Liberty (Spangle) 15, Colfax 14
Liberty Christian 42, Sunnyside Christian 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36, Tri-Cities Prep 12
Lynden 35, Squalicum 0
Mark Morris 21, Columbia River 3
Marysville-Pilchuck 28, Marysville-Getchell 6
Monroe 53, Kamiak 0
Montesano 48, Columbia (White Salmon) 6
Moses Lake 51, Eisenhower 0
Mossyrock 52, Muckleshoot Tribal School 0
Mount Baker 13, Toppenish 7
Mount Si 24, North Creek 10
Mountain View 42, Union 27
Mountlake Terrace 35, Shorewood 0
Mt. Spokane 34, Lewis and Clark 7
Napavine 30, Carson Graham, British Columbia 0
Neah Bay 66, Crescent 18
North Kitsap 51, Port Angeles 20
North Mason 24, Kingston 21
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 31, River View 12
O'Dea 42, Rainier Beach 0
Ocosta 72, North Beach 16
Odessa 70, Cusick 12
Okanogan 55, Omak 7
Onalaska 50, Rainier 6
Pe Ell 46, Wahkiakum 12
Perrydale, Ore. 54, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 14
Pomeroy 42, Charlo, Mont. 40
Post Falls, Idaho 69, University 0
Quincy 48, Tonasket 7
Raymond-South Bend 41, Ilwaco 14
Renton 36, Lindbergh 19
Republic 52, Bridgeport 48
Richland 41, Hanford 13
Ridgefield 42, Hockinson 7
Ridgeline 20, Mead 17, 2OT
Rochester 20, Black Hills 14, OT
Rogers (Spokane) 31, Freeman 20
Royal 48, Zillah 7
Sammamish 36, Evergreen (Seattle) 0
Sedro-Woolley 35, Sehome 0
Shorecrest 12, Snohomish 6
Skyview 21, Bothell 7
South Whidbey 50, East Jefferson Co-op 13
Springdale 52, Selkirk 16
Stadium 24, Silas 0
Stanwood 56, Oak Harbor 6
Sultan 49, Coupeville 13
Tahoma 35, Mt. Rainier 14
Timberline 55, River Ridge 13
Todd Beamer 20, Kent Meridian 7
Toledo 56, Toutle Lake 0
Touchet 53, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 22
Tumwater 54, Kelso 0
W. F. West 55, Shelton 26
Waitsburg 48, Dayton 0
Wapato 7, Granger 6
Washington 49, Foss 6
Wellpinit 54, Northport 14
West Valley (Spokane) 13, Shadle Park 7
West Valley (Yakima) 7, Davis 0
Wilbur-Creston 66, Waterville-Mansfield 24
Woodinville 35, Issaquah 14
Woodland 33, Washougal 28
Yelm 56, Central Kitsap 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Seattle vs. Cleveland, ccd.
