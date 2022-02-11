GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 37, Cambridge 33

Amherst 46, Elm Creek 34

Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Arapahoe 53, Bertrand 31

Archbishop Bergan 45, Bishop Neumann 40

Auburn 75, Johnson County Central 35

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35

Bellevue West def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Bridgeport 67, Gordon/Rushville 46

Broken Bow 65, Cozad 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, High Plains Community 17

Burwell 71, Heartland Lutheran 26

CWC 35, Neligh-Oakdale 22

Central Valley 69, Twin Loup 43

Centura 50, Arcadia-Loup City 30

Crazy Horse, S.D. 72, Alliance 11

Cross County 37, Exeter/Milligan 26

David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Deshler 47, Blue Hill 35

Fairbury 51, Schuyler 19

Friend 59, Diller-Odell 46

Fullerton 52, Central City 21

Garden County 58, Hay Springs 46

Gothenburg 42, Ainsworth 37

Grand Island 53, Omaha North 41

Grand Island Northwest 43, Beatrice 40

Gretna 49, Papillion-LaVista 45

Hampton 52, Giltner 36

Hemingford 57, Kimball 34

Hitchcock County 42, Wallace 34

Humphrey St. Francis 47, Elkhorn Valley 32

Hyannis 46, Potter-Dix 34

Johnson-Brock 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Kearney 51, Lincoln North Star 32

Kearney Catholic 50, Lincoln Christian 43, OT

Lincoln High 58, Lincoln Southeast 21

Lincoln Northeast 54, Bellevue East 53

Lincoln Southwest 58, Lincoln East 53, 2OT

Louisville 41, Arlington 32

McCool Junction 49, Dorchester 20

Mead 42, Omaha Christian Academy 29

Medicine Valley 39, Brady 16

Milford 39, Sandy Creek 20

Millard South 72, Columbus 37

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Boys Town 31

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Boyd County 35

Norfolk 39, Omaha Northwest 32

Norfolk Catholic 45, Stanton 37

North Platte 64, Gering 33

Oakland-Craig 65, West Point-Beemer 42

Ogallala 27, Mitchell 24

Omaha Benson 61, Omaha Burke 29

Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 57

Omaha Gross Catholic 63, South Sioux City 43

Omaha Roncalli 62, Ralston 18

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Elkhorn 43

Ord 43, O'Neill 40

Osceola 51, Shelby/Rising City 23

Osmond 59, Wausa 47

Overton 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Elkhorn South 42

Platteview 57, Douglas County West 41

Pleasanton 56, Loomis 53

Ponca 63, Homer 40

Raymond Central 69, Fort Calhoun 39

Scottsbluff 62, McCook 42

Sidney 64, Chadron 56

Silver Lake 46, Meridian 39

South Loup 66, Hi-Line 26

South Platte 55, Creek Valley 14

Southern 51, Thayer Central 35

St. Paul 50, Holdrege 29

Sterling 61, Tri County 24

Stuart 57, Randolph 29

Summerland 50, Lutheran High Northeast 33

Superior 51, Lawrence-Nelson 35

Sutton 42, Fillmore Central 25

Syracuse 42, Conestoga 21

Wauneta-Palisade 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 57

Wood River 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 38

Wynot 73, Hartington-Newcastle 37

York 56, Seward 37

Yutan 64, Wakefield 54

