GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 37, Cambridge 33
Amherst 46, Elm Creek 34
Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Arapahoe 53, Bertrand 31
Archbishop Bergan 45, Bishop Neumann 40
Auburn 75, Johnson County Central 35
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35
Bellevue West def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Bridgeport 67, Gordon/Rushville 46
Broken Bow 65, Cozad 38
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, High Plains Community 17
Burwell 71, Heartland Lutheran 26
CWC 35, Neligh-Oakdale 22
Central Valley 69, Twin Loup 43
Centura 50, Arcadia-Loup City 30
Crazy Horse, S.D. 72, Alliance 11
Cross County 37, Exeter/Milligan 26
David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Deshler 47, Blue Hill 35
Fairbury 51, Schuyler 19
Friend 59, Diller-Odell 46
Fullerton 52, Central City 21
Garden County 58, Hay Springs 46
Gothenburg 42, Ainsworth 37
Grand Island 53, Omaha North 41
Grand Island Northwest 43, Beatrice 40
Gretna 49, Papillion-LaVista 45
Hampton 52, Giltner 36
Hemingford 57, Kimball 34
Hitchcock County 42, Wallace 34
Humphrey St. Francis 47, Elkhorn Valley 32
Hyannis 46, Potter-Dix 34
Johnson-Brock 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Kearney 51, Lincoln North Star 32
Kearney Catholic 50, Lincoln Christian 43, OT
Lincoln High 58, Lincoln Southeast 21
Lincoln Northeast 54, Bellevue East 53
Lincoln Southwest 58, Lincoln East 53, 2OT
Louisville 41, Arlington 32
McCool Junction 49, Dorchester 20
Mead 42, Omaha Christian Academy 29
Medicine Valley 39, Brady 16
Milford 39, Sandy Creek 20
Millard South 72, Columbus 37
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Boys Town 31
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Boyd County 35
Norfolk 39, Omaha Northwest 32
Norfolk Catholic 45, Stanton 37
North Platte 64, Gering 33
Oakland-Craig 65, West Point-Beemer 42
Ogallala 27, Mitchell 24
Omaha Benson 61, Omaha Burke 29
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 57
Omaha Gross Catholic 63, South Sioux City 43
Omaha Roncalli 62, Ralston 18
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Elkhorn 43
Ord 43, O'Neill 40
Osceola 51, Shelby/Rising City 23
Osmond 59, Wausa 47
Overton 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Elkhorn South 42
Platteview 57, Douglas County West 41
Pleasanton 56, Loomis 53
Ponca 63, Homer 40
Raymond Central 69, Fort Calhoun 39
Scottsbluff 62, McCook 42
Sidney 64, Chadron 56
Silver Lake 46, Meridian 39
South Loup 66, Hi-Line 26
South Platte 55, Creek Valley 14
Southern 51, Thayer Central 35
St. Paul 50, Holdrege 29
Sterling 61, Tri County 24
Stuart 57, Randolph 29
Summerland 50, Lutheran High Northeast 33
Superior 51, Lawrence-Nelson 35
Sutton 42, Fillmore Central 25
Syracuse 42, Conestoga 21
Wauneta-Palisade 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 57
Wood River 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 38
Wynot 73, Hartington-Newcastle 37
York 56, Seward 37
Yutan 64, Wakefield 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/