PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander Central 33, Hickory 15
Alleghany County 29, Surry Central 28
Andrews 42, Hickory Home 14
Anson County 44, Greater Cabarrus Home 7
Apex 28, Raleigh Athens Drive 19
Apex Middle Creek 36, Fuquay-Varina 35
Ashe County 49, Wilkes Central 36
Asheville 26, Robbinsville 14
Asheville Reynolds 37, West Forsyth 0
Bartlett Yancey 36, Carrboro 6
Bear Grass 40, Robersonville South Creek 0
Belmont South Point 28, Lincolnton 13
Ben Lippen, S.C. 48, Asheville Christian 19
Brevard 21, Canton Pisgah 14
Bunn 52, East Chapel Hill 0
Burlington Cummings 22, Burlington Williams 20
Camden County 16, Pinetown Northside 14
Cameron Union Pines 28, Montgomery Central 7
Carolina Forest, S.C. 56, West Brunswick 27
Carolina Pride 20, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
Central Davidson 42, Lexington 0
Chapel Hill 57, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21, Charlotte Providence 0
Charlotte Catholic 41, South Mecklenburg 26
Charlotte Independence 33, Concord Robinson 15
Charlotte Olympic 49, Monroe Sun Valley 6
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 7
Cherryville 14, Avery County 0
Chocowinity Southside 21, North Duplin 6
Christ the King High School 20, Corvian 14
Claremont Bunker Hill 47, Belmont Cramer 35
Clayton Cleveland 55, Cary 12
Clinton 48, Goldsboro 6
Concord Cox Mill 59, Huntersville Hopewell 25
Davidson Community School 52, Bessemer City 6
Durham Hillside 56, Cary Panther Creek 10
East Burke 28, Morganton Patton 0
East Carteret 34, Swansboro 7
East Duplin 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
East Forsyth 49, Northwest Guilford 38
East Gaston 28, North Gaston 8
East Henderson 41, Rosman 12
East Lincoln 36, Lenoir Hibriten 8
East Mecklenburg 16, Charlotte Berry Tech 15
East Surry 55, Boonville Starmount 7
East Wilkes 17, West Wilkes 7
Eastern Alamance 42, Eastern Randolph 28
Eastern Wayne 28, Southern Wayne 20
Eden Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0
Fairmont 16, Lumberton 14
Fayetteville Britt 10, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Fayetteville Sanford 28, Robert B. Glenn 12
Forest City Chase 42, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0
Franklin 24, Murphy 7
Gastonia Ashbrook 46, Concord 12
Gray's Creek 35, Hoke County 34
Greene Central 50, North Lenoir 0
Greensboro Dudley 26, Greensboro Page 7
Greensboro Grimsley 42, Clayton 14
Greenville Conley 17, Wilmington Laney 10
Greenville Rose 50, Wilson Hunt 7
Harrells Christian 55, Kinston Parrott Academy 38
Havelock 42, Croatan 0
Hayesville 13, Towns County, Ga. 12
Hendersonville 49, North Henderson 6
Hickory Grove Christian 35, Raleigh Wake Christian 17
Hickory Ridge 45, Gastonia Huss 0
Hickory St. Stephens 26, Catawba Bandys 13
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 45, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Kannapolis Brown 41, North Mecklenburg 7
Kings Mountain 28, Shelby 26
Kinston 30, South Central Pitt 28
Knightdale 36, Garner 30
Lake Norman Charter 38, Southlake Christian 8
Lawndale Burns 42, Gastonia Forestview 0
Lee County 53, Pittsboro Northwood 20
Maiden 50, Newton Foard 7
Manteo 22, Perquimans 18
Marshville Forest Hills 27, Monroe Piedmont 7
Matthews Butler 27, West Charlotte 0
Matthews Weddington 39, Charlotte Christian 38
McDowell County 39, R-S Central 36
Mitchell County 42, Asheville Erwin 19
Monroe 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 6
Mooresville 44, Davie County 28
Mount Airy 39, North Surry 18
Mount Pleasant 35, Central Cabarrus 14
New Bern 40, New Hanover County 3
Newton Grove Hobbton 40, Newton Grove Midway 32
North Forsyth 28, East Bend Forbush 21
North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 6
North Wilkes 44, Elkin 14
Northeast Guilford 28, Jamestown Ragsdale 22
Northern Nash 45, SouthWest Edgecombe 6
Northwest Cabarrus 33, West Cabarrus 13
Northwest Halifax 16, Pasquotank County 12
Oak Grove 23, Southwest Guilford 20
Person 32, Oxford Webb 0
Pikeville Aycock 32, Goldsboro Rosewood 26
Polk County 42, Newton-Conover 28
Providence Grove 31, East Davidson 14
Raleigh Broughton 38, Morrisville Green Hope 6
Raleigh Leesville Road 48, Raleigh Wakefield 7
Raleigh Millbrook 35, Friendship 12
Raleigh Ravenscroft 65, Granville Central 31
Raleigh Sanderson 49, Green Level 29
Randleman 34, Asheboro 33
Reidsville 44, Western Alamance 7
Riverside Martin 14, North Pitt 8
Roanoke Rapids 48, Northampton County 16
Rockingham County 30, Mayodan McMichael 13
Rolesville 52, Southern Pines Pinecrest 28
Salemburg Lakewood 52, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Shelby Crest 40, Morganton Freedom 22
Smithfield-Selma 35, Princeton 21
South Brunswick 30, Richlands 10
South Caldwell 28, West Caldwell 7
South Columbus 34, West Bladen 13
South Granville 33, Orange 10
South Johnston 31, Western Harnett 7
South Lenoir 48, Jones County 6
South Rowan 9, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Southeast Guilford 44, Southern Guilford 13
Southeast Halifax 44, Nash Central 18
Southeast Raleigh 25, Raleigh Enloe 8
Southern Alamance 51, Graham 6
Southern Nash 39, East Wake 7
Southwestern Randolph 62, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
St. Pauls 34, Metrolina Christian Academy 28, OT
Statesville 30, China Grove Carson 0
Swain County 21, North Buncombe 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 37, Cherokee 0
Tarboro 35, Rocky Mount 7
Thomasville 14, Albemarle 0
Topsail 20, Rocky Point Trask 8
Trinity 52, Chatham Central 0
Valdese Draughn 43, Mooresboro Jefferson 0
Vance County 20, Warren County 16
Wake Forest 26, Southern Durham 8
Wake Forest Heritage 20, Holly Springs 14
Walkertown 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 61, East Bladen 7
Warsaw Kenan 69, Ayden-Grifton 21
Washington 42, Pamlico County 14
Washington County 34, Gaston KIPP Pride 6
Watauga County 42, Asheville Roberson 13
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, Monroe Parkwood 26
Wayne Christian 34, Halifax Academy 28
Waynesville Tuscola 55, Madison County 7
Wendell Corinth Holders 39, Franklinton 20
West Carteret 27, West Craven 10
West Columbus 55, Rose Hill Union 0
West Davidson 27, Trinity Wheatmore 21
West Henderson 55, East Rutherford 0
West Johnston 28, Harnett Central 13
West Lincoln 33, North Lincoln 14
West Rowan 31, Salisbury 7
West Stanly 45, South Stanly 0
Wilson Fike 44, Wilson Beddingfield 10
Winston-Salem Reynolds 31, High Point Central 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.