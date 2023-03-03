GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Championship=
Class 5A East=
Sub-State 1=
Topeka Seaman 57, KC Piper 25
Sub-State 3=
Highland Park 51, Shawnee Heights 48
Class 5A West=
Sub-State 1=
Wichita Bishop Carroll 67, Hays 32
Sub-State 2=
Andover 54, Salina Central 47
Sub-State 3=
Emporia 42, Maize South 32
Sub-State 4=
Andover Central 39, Hutchinson 27
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 2A=
Belle Plaine=
Bluestem 38, West Elk 26
Ellis=
Smith Center 50, Hays-TMP-Marian 45
Horton=
Jackson Heights 40, Valley Falls 32
St. Marys=
Mission Valley 54, Lyndon 45
St. Mary's 78, KC Christian 33
Sterling=
Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 20
Syracuse=
Wichita County 66, Elkhart 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
