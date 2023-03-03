GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Championship=

Class 5A East=

Sub-State 1=

Topeka Seaman 57, KC Piper 25

Sub-State 3=

Highland Park 51, Shawnee Heights 48

Class 5A West=

Sub-State 1=

Wichita Bishop Carroll 67, Hays 32

Sub-State 2=

Andover 54, Salina Central 47

Sub-State 3=

Emporia 42, Maize South 32

Sub-State 4=

Andover Central 39, Hutchinson 27

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 2A=

Belle Plaine=

Bluestem 38, West Elk 26

Ellis=

Smith Center 50, Hays-TMP-Marian 45

Horton=

Jackson Heights 40, Valley Falls 32

St. Marys=

Mission Valley 54, Lyndon 45

St. Mary's 78, KC Christian 33

Sterling=

Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 20

Syracuse=

Wichita County 66, Elkhart 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

