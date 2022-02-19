GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Billings Senior 76, Belgrade 53

Billings Skyview 61, Billings Senior 39

Missoula Hellgate 64, Missoula Big Sky 27

Missoula Sentinel 59, Butte 37

Roberts 64, Roberts 29

Ronan 50, Libby 33

Sidney 51, Glendive 36

Southwest A=

Loser-Out=

Corvallis 43, East Helena 39

Semifinal=

Dillon 54, Stevensville 25

Hamilton 44, Butte Central 40

District 1B=

Semifinal=

Cut Bank 51, Conrad 47

Fairfield 53, Shelby 25

District 2B=

Loser-Out=

Glasgow 59, Poplar 16

Semifinal=

Malta 63, Harlem 43

District 3B=

Loser-Out=

Baker 63, Lame Deer 39

Forsyth 69, St. Labre 25

District 3C=

Loser-Out=

Dodson 51, Frazer 38

Nashua 39, Lustre Christian 29

District 4B=

Loser-Out=

Huntley Project 62, Joliet 31

Shepherd 61, Roundup 16

District 5B=

Semifinal=

Big Timber 62, Three Forks 36

Jefferson (Boulder) 59, Manhattan 30

District 6B=

Semifinal=

Florence 65, Anaconda 57

District 7B=

Semifinal=

Bigfork 55, St. Ignatius 27

Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 40

District 2C=

Loser-Out=

Circle 49, Richey-Lambert 42

Savage 47, Bainville 46

Semifinal=

Mon-Dak, N.D. 49, Culbertson 35

Plentywood 57, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 15

District 4C=

Loser-Out=

Broadus 58, Terry 41

Custer-Hysham 41, Plevna 37

Semifinal=

Jordan 58, Carter County 56

Melstone 57, Wibaux 23

District 6C=

Loser-Out=

Bridger 57, Absarokee 30

Roberts 64, Fromberg 29

Semifinal=

Broadview-Lavina 53, Park City 32

Plenty Coups 81, Harlowton 49

District 8C=

Loser-Out=

Centerville 44, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 37

Winnett-Grass Range 37, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 28

Semifinal=

Belt 46, Geraldine/Highwood 25

Roy-Winifred 63, Great Falls Central 17

District 9C=

Loser-Out=

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, Big Sandy 48

North Star 53, Turner 25

Semifinal=

Box Elder 55, Fort Benton 37

Chinook 51, Hays-Lodgepole 48

District 10C=

Loser-Out=

Cascade 57, Heart Butte 51

Noxon 35, Sunburst 28

District 12C=

Loser-Out=

Gardiner 53, Sheridan 48

West Yellowstone 53, Lone Peak 49

Semifinal=

Manhattan Christian 42, Ennis 31

Twin Bridges 46, Shields Valley 27

District 13C=

Loser-Out=

Victor 37, Lincoln 30

Semifinal=

Phillipsburg 41, Drummond 40

Seeley-Swan 68, Darby 28

District 14C=

Semifinal=

Charlo 42, Hot Springs 21

Clark Fork 46, St. Regis 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you