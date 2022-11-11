PREP FOOTBALL=
Heritage School 36, Lakeview Academy 6
GHSA Class A Division I=
First Round=
Bleckley County 14, Brooks County 10
Darlington 45, Athens Christian 0
Dublin 55, Pelham 14
Elbert County 31, Pepperell 7
Heard County 27, Bryan County 16
Irwin County 42, Jefferson County 6
Lamar County 42, Claxton 21
Metter 42, Temple 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, Monticello 12
Prince Avenue Christian 47, Mount Vernon 14
Rabun County 47, Dade County 7
Screven County 35, Crawford County 28
Social Circle 10, Whitefield Academy 7, OT
St. Francis 69, Oglethorpe County 7
Swainsboro 47, Bacon County 0
Trion 45, Commerce 21
GHSA Class A Division II=
First Round=
Bowdon 42, Aquinas 14
Charlton County 44, Seminole County 0
Christian Heritage 37, Greene County 6
Clinch County 38, Mitchell County 15
Dooly County 22, Jenkins County 21
Early County 60, Turner County 19
Johnson County 34, Chattahoochee County 21
Lanier County 14, Miller County 13
Manchester 40, Hancock Central 14
McIntosh County Academy 28, Wheeler County 13
Schley County 51, Georgia Military 0
Telfair County 62, Emanuel County Institute 37
Washington-Wilkes 35, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Wilcox County 35, Montgomery County 26
Wilkinson County 13, Macon County 7
GHSA Class AA=
First Round=
Appling County 65, Washington County 14
Berrien 43, Spencer 36
Cook 77, ACE Charter 35
Eagle's Landing Christian 63, Mt. Paran Christian 23
Fannin County 28, Athens Academy 13
Fellowship Christian School 49, North Murray 28
Fitzgerald 41, Central-Macon 0
North Cobb Christian 14, Columbia 6
Northeast-Macon 41, Worth County 27
Pierce County 42, Laney 14
Putnam County 30, Toombs County 6
Rockmart 65, East Jackson 7
South Atlanta 44, Landmark Christian 21
Thomson 26, Tattnall County 0
Union County 28, Model 14
GHSA Class AAAA=
First Round=
Bainbridge 58, Baldwin 20
Benedictine Military 34, Whitewater 10
Cairo 27, Westside-Macon 14
Cedartown 49, Cedar Shoals 0
Central-Carrollton 35, Madison County 7
Holy Innocents' 41, Hampton 8
Lovett 13, Westminster 6
North Oconee 49, Sonoraville 6
Perry 40, Shaw 6
Spalding 26, Westover 7
Stephenson 40, Pace Academy 38
Stockbridge 28, Hapeville 14
Troup County 36, New Hampstead 29
Walnut Grove 17, Heritage-Catoosa 13
Wayne County 31, Trinity Christian 13
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
First Round=
Allatoona 24, Douglas County 0
Alpharetta 28, Shiloh 26
Gainesville 51, Sprayberry 21
Houston County 29, Brunswick 28, OT
Hughes 49, River Ridge 6
Lee County 57, Effingham County 7
Marist 46, Morrow 8
North Atlanta 30, Lovejoy 17
North Forsyth 24, Blessed Trinity 21
Northside-Warner Robins 18, Glynn Academy 13
Rome 49, Paulding County 0
Roswell 55, Lanier 8
South Paulding 28, Sequoyah 13
St. Pius X 27, Mundy's Mill 21
Thomas County Central 49, Evans 10
Woodward Academy 41, Riverwood 13
SCISA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class AA=
Williamsburg Academy, S.C. 38, Bethesda Academy 0
