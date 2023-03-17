BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Sioux Valley 65, Hot Springs 52

St. Thomas More 64, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57

Semifinal=

Dakota Valley 77, Hamlin 63

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 51

Class AA State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Harrisburg 65, Sioux Falls Washington 55

Pierre T F Riggs High School 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Semifinal=

Yankton 69, Sioux Falls Jefferson 66

Class B State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Castlewood 59, Faith 49

Viborg-Hurley 56, Ethan 42

Semifinal=

DeSmet 46, Aberdeen Christian 31

Lower Brule 57, White River 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

