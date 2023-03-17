BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Sioux Valley 65, Hot Springs 52
St. Thomas More 64, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57
Semifinal=
Dakota Valley 77, Hamlin 63
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 51
Class AA State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Harrisburg 65, Sioux Falls Washington 55
Pierre T F Riggs High School 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Semifinal=
Yankton 69, Sioux Falls Jefferson 66
Class B State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Castlewood 59, Faith 49
Viborg-Hurley 56, Ethan 42
Semifinal=
DeSmet 46, Aberdeen Christian 31
Lower Brule 57, White River 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
