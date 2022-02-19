BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 71, Cody-Kilgore 27
Alma 59, Arapahoe 57
Amherst 65, Broken Bow 54
Ansley-Litchfield 76, Pleasanton 63
Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 36
Ashland-Greenwood 82, Malcolm 44
Auburn 58, Johnson County Central 45
Aurora 64, Holdrege 43
Bellevue West 68, Omaha Central 57
Blue Hill 58, Heartland Lutheran 25
Boone Central 73, Crofton 40
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Meridian 33
Burwell 69, Twin Loup 41
CWC 47, Elba 22
Cambridge 59, Bertrand 50
Centennial 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Chase County 61, Sutherland 23
Clarkson/Leigh 76, David City 34
Columbus Scotus 47, Aquinas 39
Cross County 47, Friend 34
Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Arcadia-Loup City 33
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 55
Elkhorn Valley 59, Osmond 42
Elm Creek 46, Hi-Line 37
Exeter/Milligan 64, Dorchester 37
Falls City 65, Fairbury 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Nebraska City Lourdes 33
Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 33
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 46
Freeman 55, Sterling 12
Gibbon 62, Overton 49
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, St. Paul 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Norfolk Catholic 44
Hartington-Newcastle 60, Randolph 43
Harvard 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Centura 39
Hemingford 53, Crawford 45
Hitchcock County 77, South Platte 31
Howells/Dodge 60, Lutheran High Northeast 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68, Plainview 27
Hyannis 71, Morrill 49
Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 32
Lakota Tech, S.D. 72, Bridgeport 58
Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 53
Lincoln East 76, Papillion-LaVista 65
Lincoln Lutheran 78, Boys Town 69
Lincoln North Star 56, Fremont 55
Lincoln Pius X 64, Grand Island 55
Loomis 74, Maxwell 44
Louisville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Southwest 19
McCool Junction 49, Giltner 34
Mead 57, Johnson-Brock 43
Milford 70, Syracuse 25
Millard North 80, Kearney 56
Millard South 41, Omaha North 39
Mitchell 61, Kimball 31
Neligh-Oakdale 80, Niobrara/Verdigre 75
North Central 41, Stuart 39
North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Paxton 33
O'Neill 61, Battle Creek 48
Ogallala 62, Gothenburg 47
Omaha Benson 69, Omaha Northwest 66, OT
Omaha Bryan 52, Omaha South 48
Omaha Christian Academy 62, Nebraska Christian 52
Omaha Concordia 65, Arlington 55
Omaha Roncalli 51, Elkhorn 33
Ord 56, Ravenna 45
Osceola 58, High Plains Community 27
Palmyra 70, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38
Papillion-LaVista South 71, Columbus 46
Parkview Christian 73, Diller-Odell 35
Plattsmouth 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Ponca 75, Creighton 52
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, forfeit
Riverside 70, Central Valley 26
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Brady 39
Sandy Creek 60, Heartland 44
Santee 46, West Holt 43
Shelby/Rising City 53, East Butler 33
Shelton 52, Silver Lake 32
Southern 63, Pawnee City 40
Southern Valley 48, Axtell 45
Spalding Academy 43, St. Edward 29
St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 56
Stanton 66, Tri County Northeast 35
Summerland 46, Boyd County 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, South Loup 48
Superior 37, Sutton 25
Tekamah-Herman 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50
Tri County 67, Lewiston 18
Wahoo 59, Norris 53
Wakefield 78, Homer 48
Wallace 88, Creek Valley 51
Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arthur County 41
Wausa 36, Bloomfield 31
Wayne 44, Pierce 38
Winnebago 87, Guardian Angels 74
Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 24
Wood River 64, Kenesaw 47
Wynot 70, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55
Yutan 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/