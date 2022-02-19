BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 71, Cody-Kilgore 27

Alma 59, Arapahoe 57

Amherst 65, Broken Bow 54

Ansley-Litchfield 76, Pleasanton 63

Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 36

Ashland-Greenwood 82, Malcolm 44

Auburn 58, Johnson County Central 45

Aurora 64, Holdrege 43

Bellevue West 68, Omaha Central 57

Blue Hill 58, Heartland Lutheran 25

Boone Central 73, Crofton 40

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Meridian 33

Burwell 69, Twin Loup 41

CWC 47, Elba 22

Cambridge 59, Bertrand 50

Centennial 36, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Chase County 61, Sutherland 23

Clarkson/Leigh 76, David City 34

Columbus Scotus 47, Aquinas 39

Cross County 47, Friend 34

Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Arcadia-Loup City 33

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 55

Elkhorn Valley 59, Osmond 42

Elm Creek 46, Hi-Line 37

Exeter/Milligan 64, Dorchester 37

Falls City 65, Fairbury 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Nebraska City Lourdes 33

Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 33

Franklin 48, Red Cloud 46

Freeman 55, Sterling 12

Gibbon 62, Overton 49

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, St. Paul 34

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Norfolk Catholic 44

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Randolph 43

Harvard 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Centura 39

Hemingford 53, Crawford 45

Hitchcock County 77, South Platte 31

Howells/Dodge 60, Lutheran High Northeast 52

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68, Plainview 27

Hyannis 71, Morrill 49

Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 32

Lakota Tech, S.D. 72, Bridgeport 58

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 53

Lincoln East 76, Papillion-LaVista 65

Lincoln Lutheran 78, Boys Town 69

Lincoln North Star 56, Fremont 55

Lincoln Pius X 64, Grand Island 55

Loomis 74, Maxwell 44

Louisville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Southwest 19

McCool Junction 49, Giltner 34

Mead 57, Johnson-Brock 43

Milford 70, Syracuse 25

Millard North 80, Kearney 56

Millard South 41, Omaha North 39

Mitchell 61, Kimball 31

Neligh-Oakdale 80, Niobrara/Verdigre 75

North Central 41, Stuart 39

North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Paxton 33

O'Neill 61, Battle Creek 48

Ogallala 62, Gothenburg 47

Omaha Benson 69, Omaha Northwest 66, OT

Omaha Bryan 52, Omaha South 48

Omaha Christian Academy 62, Nebraska Christian 52

Omaha Concordia 65, Arlington 55

Omaha Roncalli 51, Elkhorn 33

Ord 56, Ravenna 45

Osceola 58, High Plains Community 27

Palmyra 70, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38

Papillion-LaVista South 71, Columbus 46

Parkview Christian 73, Diller-Odell 35

Plattsmouth 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Ponca 75, Creighton 52

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, forfeit

Riverside 70, Central Valley 26

Sandhills/Thedford 56, Brady 39

Sandy Creek 60, Heartland 44

Santee 46, West Holt 43

Shelby/Rising City 53, East Butler 33

Shelton 52, Silver Lake 32

Southern 63, Pawnee City 40

Southern Valley 48, Axtell 45

Spalding Academy 43, St. Edward 29

St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 56

Stanton 66, Tri County Northeast 35

Summerland 46, Boyd County 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, South Loup 48

Superior 37, Sutton 25

Tekamah-Herman 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50

Tri County 67, Lewiston 18

Wahoo 59, Norris 53

Wakefield 78, Homer 48

Wallace 88, Creek Valley 51

Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arthur County 41

Wausa 36, Bloomfield 31

Wayne 44, Pierce 38

Winnebago 87, Guardian Angels 74

Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 24

Wood River 64, Kenesaw 47

Wynot 70, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55

Yutan 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

