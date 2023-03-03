GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Easton 56, Bethlehem Liberty 34

Imhotep Charter 51, Philadelphia West Catholic 38

Mountain View 36, Pottsville Nativity 20

Nazareth Area 38, Northampton 35

Pen Argyl 53, Palmerton 36

Souderton 39, Springfield 32

PIAA Class 2A District II=

Championship=

Montrose 42, Old Forge 15

PIAA Class 3A District VI=

Championship=

River Valley 50, Westmont Hilltop 43

Consolation/Third Place=

Forest Hills 57, Huntingdon 27

PIAA Class 4A District IV=

Championship=

Central Columbia 51, Jersey Shore 30

PIAA Class 6A District I=

Playback=

Abington 67, Unionville 56

Conestoga 56, Garnet Valley 26

Neshaminy 43, Upper Dublin 41

PIAA Class 6A District II/IV=

Wyoming Valley West 48, Williamsport 32

WPIAL Class 3A=

Championship=

Avonworth 48, Laurel 40

WPIAL Class 6A=

Championship=

North Allegheny 71, Upper St. Clair 45

