GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Easton 56, Bethlehem Liberty 34
Imhotep Charter 51, Philadelphia West Catholic 38
Mountain View 36, Pottsville Nativity 20
Nazareth Area 38, Northampton 35
Pen Argyl 53, Palmerton 36
Souderton 39, Springfield 32
PIAA Class 2A District II=
Championship=
Montrose 42, Old Forge 15
PIAA Class 3A District VI=
Championship=
River Valley 50, Westmont Hilltop 43
Consolation/Third Place=
Forest Hills 57, Huntingdon 27
PIAA Class 4A District IV=
Championship=
Central Columbia 51, Jersey Shore 30
PIAA Class 6A District I=
Playback=
Abington 67, Unionville 56
Conestoga 56, Garnet Valley 26
Neshaminy 43, Upper Dublin 41
PIAA Class 6A District II/IV=
Wyoming Valley West 48, Williamsport 32
WPIAL Class 3A=
Championship=
Avonworth 48, Laurel 40
WPIAL Class 6A=
Championship=
North Allegheny 71, Upper St. Clair 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
