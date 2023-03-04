GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Loser Out=

Cashmere 47, Deer Park 45

Freeman 49, Montesano 38

Semifinal=

Lynden Christian 67, Wapato 51

Nooksack Valley 58, King's 46

Class 1B State=

Loser Out=

Oakesdale 56, Odessa 48

Waterville-Mansfield 50, Colton 26

Semifinal=

Mossyrock 39, Inchelium 26

Neah Bay 64, Mount Vernon Christian 41

Class 2A State=

Loser Out=

Othello 56, W. F. West 44

Tumwater 38, Sequim 24

Semifinal=

Ellensburg 61, Prosser 33

Class 2B State=

Loser Out=

Adna 50, Mabton 48

La Conner 67, Rainier 47

Semifinal=

Colfax 66, Warden 53

Class 3A State=

Loser Out=

Lincoln 66, Meadowdale 65

Stanwood 56, Lakeside (Seattle) 55

Semifinal=

Garfield 63, Mead 54

Lake Washington 70, Arlington 64

Class 4A State=

Loser Out=

Emerald Ridge 69, Bellarmine Prep 59

Woodinville 47, Gonzaga Prep 35

Semifinal=

Eastlake 64, Kamiakin 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you