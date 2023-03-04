GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Loser Out=
Cashmere 47, Deer Park 45
Freeman 49, Montesano 38
Semifinal=
Lynden Christian 67, Wapato 51
Nooksack Valley 58, King's 46
Class 1B State=
Loser Out=
Oakesdale 56, Odessa 48
Waterville-Mansfield 50, Colton 26
Semifinal=
Mossyrock 39, Inchelium 26
Neah Bay 64, Mount Vernon Christian 41
Class 2A State=
Loser Out=
Othello 56, W. F. West 44
Tumwater 38, Sequim 24
Semifinal=
Ellensburg 61, Prosser 33
Class 2B State=
Loser Out=
Adna 50, Mabton 48
La Conner 67, Rainier 47
Semifinal=
Colfax 66, Warden 53
Class 3A State=
Loser Out=
Lincoln 66, Meadowdale 65
Stanwood 56, Lakeside (Seattle) 55
Semifinal=
Garfield 63, Mead 54
Lake Washington 70, Arlington 64
Class 4A State=
Loser Out=
Emerald Ridge 69, Bellarmine Prep 59
Woodinville 47, Gonzaga Prep 35
Semifinal=
Eastlake 64, Kamiakin 53
