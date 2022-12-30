BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beresford 74, Parker 51

Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Bridgewater-Emery 46

Canistota 63, Freeman 43

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wessington Springs 35

Colome 70, Potter County 49

Dakota Valley 90, Chamberlain 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Waconia, Minn. 54

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Lyman 51

Faith 61, Dupree 28

Faulkton 69, Mitchell Christian 62

Harding County 85, Edgemont 18

Harrisburg 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Hill City 73, Philip 61

James Valley Christian 69, Burke 33

Lemmon 58, Newell 14

Lennox 66, Madison 32

Lower Brule 75, Howard 56

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Corsica/Stickney 35

Northwestern 79, Wilmot 39

Parkston 71, Centerville 46

Pierre 61, Spearfish 43

Platte-Geddes 58, Sisseton 29

Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37

Redfield 53, Crazy Horse 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Langford 44

St. Thomas More 56, Aberdeen Central 46

Sturgis Brown 53, Douglas 38

Tea Area 72, Marshall, Minn. 44

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45

Vermillion 58, West Central 50

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Highmore-Harrold 36

Yankton 76, Brookings 39

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Championship=

Custer 52, Chadron, Neb. 38

Sacred Hoops Tournament=

Ipswich 67, McIntosh 20

Lakota Tech 57, Mobridge 50

