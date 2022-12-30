BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beresford 74, Parker 51
Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Bridgewater-Emery 46
Canistota 63, Freeman 43
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Wessington Springs 35
Colome 70, Potter County 49
Dakota Valley 90, Chamberlain 54
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Waconia, Minn. 54
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Lyman 51
Faith 61, Dupree 28
Faulkton 69, Mitchell Christian 62
Harding County 85, Edgemont 18
Harrisburg 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Hill City 73, Philip 61
James Valley Christian 69, Burke 33
Lemmon 58, Newell 14
Lennox 66, Madison 32
Lower Brule 75, Howard 56
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Corsica/Stickney 35
Northwestern 79, Wilmot 39
Parkston 71, Centerville 46
Pierre 61, Spearfish 43
Platte-Geddes 58, Sisseton 29
Rapid City Stevens 60, Rapid City Central 37
Redfield 53, Crazy Horse 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Langford 44
St. Thomas More 56, Aberdeen Central 46
Sturgis Brown 53, Douglas 38
Tea Area 72, Marshall, Minn. 44
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Mitchell 45
Vermillion 58, West Central 50
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Highmore-Harrold 36
Yankton 76, Brookings 39
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Championship=
Custer 52, Chadron, Neb. 38
Sacred Hoops Tournament=
Ipswich 67, McIntosh 20
Lakota Tech 57, Mobridge 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
