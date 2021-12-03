GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 46, Garden City 27

Ann Arbor Huron 41, Adrian 28

Armada 28, Notre Dame Prep 23

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 41, Birch Run 11

Bad Axe 45, Marlette 22

Baraga 38, Ontonagon 33

Bark River-Harris 75, Crystal Falls Forest Park 24

Battle Creek Harper Creek 38, Battle Creek Central 36

Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Mason 38

Battle Creek St. Philip 46, Tekonsha 8

Beaverton 49, Shepherd 38

Belding 58, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 25

Bellevue 51, Romulus 27

Blissfield 47, Adrian Madison 28

Bloomingdale 57, South Haven 41

Breckenridge 60, Ashley 12

Bridgman 48, New Buffalo 20

Brighton 59, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 40

Britton-Deerfield 42, Addison 29

Bronson 44, Centreville 36

Brown City 39, Dryden 20

Buchanan 67, Benton Harbor 32

Caledonia 42, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 33

Carney-Nadeau 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 30

Carson City-Crystal 48, Blanchard Montabella 32

Cedar Springs 51, Grant 45

Central Lake 48, Grand Traverse Academy 41

Clare 70, Pinconning 17

Colon 62, Jackson Christian 21

Comstock Park 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44

Corunna 47, Chesaning 37

Dansville 63, Stockbridge 42

Dearborn Divine Child 67, Riverview 59

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 67, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 17

Elk Rapids 60, Kingsley 36

Engadine 54, Newberry 24

Essexville Garber 58, Cadillac 38

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 45, St. Clair 25

Fairview 33, Whittemore-Prescott 30

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Trenton 10

Fowler 60, Saginaw Nouvel 44

Frankenmuth 49, Saginaw Heritage 32

Frankfort 53, Manistee 44

Fraser 58, Warren Lincoln 11

Gabriel Richard Catholic 62, Detroit Old Redford 6

Gaylord 52, Cheboygan 24

Gladwin 32, Farwell 31

Grand Haven 48, Traverse City Central 30

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 59, Wyoming 44

Grand Rapids West Catholic 74, East Grand Rapids 43

Grandville 40, Petoskey 37

Grosse Ile 66, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36

Hancock 60, Painesdale Jeffers 16

Hanover-Horton 42, Homer 33

Hart 59, Mason County Central 12

Hartford 36, Gobles 30

Haslett 48, Okemos 13

Hillsdale Academy 45, Burr Oak 26

Holland 38, Grand Rapids Northview 36

Holland Black River 36, Fennville 25

Holland West Ottawa 33, Holland Christian 31

Holton 52, Wyoming Lee 20

Houghton 64, Ishpeming 46

Howell 74, Erie-Mason 47

Hudson 45, East Jackson 38

Hudsonville 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 33

Ionia 62, Alma 56

Jackson Northwest 62, Jackson 18

Kalamazoo Hackett 54, Onekama 41

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 49, Comstock 38

Lansing Christian 45, Morrice 21

Leland 37, Charlevoix 31

Leroy Pine River 56, Houghton Lake 21

Lincoln-Alcona 42, Roscommon 34

Livingston Christian 36, Flint CHASE 27

Livonia Stevenson 44, Pinckney 30

Ludington 57, Zeeland East 37

Mackinaw City 54, Rogers 19

Manistee Catholic Central 36, Brethren 32

Marcellus 46, Lawrence 14

Marine City 45, St. Clair Shores South Lake 31

Marion 45, Bear Lake 14

Martin 62, West Michigan Aviation 40

Marysville 58, Port Huron Northern 29

Mason County Eastern 39, Walkerville 26

McBain 51, Manton 42

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 44, Beal City 27

Melvindale 28, Lincoln Park 20, OT

Mesick 48, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 31

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 15

Midland Calvary Baptist 49, Cadillac Heritage Christian 22

Monroe Jefferson 40, Whiteford 27

Montague 52, Oakridge High School 36

Morenci 43, Reading 30

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57, Spring Lake 29

Onsted 45, Napoleon 26

Otsego 52, Allegan 19

Parma Western 43, Grass Lake 30

Perry 36, Webberville 23

Pewamo-Westphalia 44, Stanton Central Montcalm 32

Pittsford 43, Climax-Scotts 28

Portland 36, Williamston 24

Potterville 57, Vermontville Maple Valley 10

Rockford 55, Byron Center 43

Roseville 60, Eastpointe East Detroit 38

Rudyard 60, Brimley 53

Saginaw Arthur Hill 43, Flint Hamady 29

Sanford-Meridian 63, Harrison 11

Saugatuck 49, Fruitport Calvary Christian 46

Sault Ste Marie 54, Escanaba 44

Shelby 47, North Muskegon 18

Southfield Christian 56, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 30

St. Charles 45, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 38

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 28, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22

Summerfield 58, Hillsdale 23

Three Oaks River Valley 39, Berrien Springs 27

Three Rivers 64, Niles 58, OT

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Benzie Central 20

Ubly 38, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31

Utica 48, L'Anse Creuse 14

Vestaburg 44, Merrill 35

Warren Woods Tower 48, Clinton Township Clintondale 21

Wayland Union 50, Hopkins 36

Westwood 74, Kingsford 45

Whitehall 39, Ravenna 31

Zion Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ann Arbor Skyline vs. Bay City Central, ccd.

Burton Bentley vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

Canton vs. Ecorse, ccd.

Cass City vs. Sandusky, ccd.

Clio vs. Montrose, ccd.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud vs. Taylor, ccd.

Kingston vs. Croswell-Lexington, ccd.

Lake City vs. Evart, ccd.

Landmark Academy vs. Capac, ccd.

Livonia Clarenceville vs. Redford Union, ccd.

Macomb Dakota vs. Berkley, ccd.

Milford vs. Plymouth, ccd.

New Haven vs. Center Line, ccd.

New Standard vs. Flint Beecher, ccd.

Oxford vs. Birmingham Seaholm, ccd.

Pentwater vs. Baldwin, ccd.

Plainwell vs. Vicksburg, ccd.

Rochester Adams vs. Ortonville Brandon, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Royal Oak vs. Farmington, ccd.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore vs. Sterling Heights, ccd.

Troy vs. Holly, ccd.

Vassar vs. Harbor Beach, ccd.

Warren Fitzgerald vs. Hazel Park, ccd.

Warren Mott vs. Warren Cousino HS, ccd.

Waterford Mott vs. Ferndale University, ccd.

