GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 46, Garden City 27
Ann Arbor Huron 41, Adrian 28
Armada 28, Notre Dame Prep 23
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 41, Birch Run 11
Bad Axe 45, Marlette 22
Baraga 38, Ontonagon 33
Bark River-Harris 75, Crystal Falls Forest Park 24
Battle Creek Harper Creek 38, Battle Creek Central 36
Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Mason 38
Battle Creek St. Philip 46, Tekonsha 8
Beaverton 49, Shepherd 38
Belding 58, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 25
Bellevue 51, Romulus 27
Blissfield 47, Adrian Madison 28
Bloomingdale 57, South Haven 41
Breckenridge 60, Ashley 12
Bridgman 48, New Buffalo 20
Brighton 59, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 40
Britton-Deerfield 42, Addison 29
Bronson 44, Centreville 36
Brown City 39, Dryden 20
Buchanan 67, Benton Harbor 32
Caledonia 42, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 33
Carney-Nadeau 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 30
Carson City-Crystal 48, Blanchard Montabella 32
Cedar Springs 51, Grant 45
Central Lake 48, Grand Traverse Academy 41
Clare 70, Pinconning 17
Colon 62, Jackson Christian 21
Comstock Park 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44
Corunna 47, Chesaning 37
Dansville 63, Stockbridge 42
Dearborn Divine Child 67, Riverview 59
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 67, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 17
Elk Rapids 60, Kingsley 36
Engadine 54, Newberry 24
Essexville Garber 58, Cadillac 38
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 45, St. Clair 25
Fairview 33, Whittemore-Prescott 30
Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Trenton 10
Fowler 60, Saginaw Nouvel 44
Frankenmuth 49, Saginaw Heritage 32
Frankfort 53, Manistee 44
Fraser 58, Warren Lincoln 11
Gabriel Richard Catholic 62, Detroit Old Redford 6
Gaylord 52, Cheboygan 24
Gladwin 32, Farwell 31
Grand Haven 48, Traverse City Central 30
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 59, Wyoming 44
Grand Rapids West Catholic 74, East Grand Rapids 43
Grandville 40, Petoskey 37
Grosse Ile 66, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36
Hancock 60, Painesdale Jeffers 16
Hanover-Horton 42, Homer 33
Hart 59, Mason County Central 12
Hartford 36, Gobles 30
Haslett 48, Okemos 13
Hillsdale Academy 45, Burr Oak 26
Holland 38, Grand Rapids Northview 36
Holland Black River 36, Fennville 25
Holland West Ottawa 33, Holland Christian 31
Holton 52, Wyoming Lee 20
Houghton 64, Ishpeming 46
Howell 74, Erie-Mason 47
Hudson 45, East Jackson 38
Hudsonville 72, Muskegon Mona Shores 33
Ionia 62, Alma 56
Jackson Northwest 62, Jackson 18
Kalamazoo Hackett 54, Onekama 41
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 49, Comstock 38
Lansing Christian 45, Morrice 21
Leland 37, Charlevoix 31
Leroy Pine River 56, Houghton Lake 21
Lincoln-Alcona 42, Roscommon 34
Livingston Christian 36, Flint CHASE 27
Livonia Stevenson 44, Pinckney 30
Ludington 57, Zeeland East 37
Mackinaw City 54, Rogers 19
Manistee Catholic Central 36, Brethren 32
Marcellus 46, Lawrence 14
Marine City 45, St. Clair Shores South Lake 31
Marion 45, Bear Lake 14
Martin 62, West Michigan Aviation 40
Marysville 58, Port Huron Northern 29
Mason County Eastern 39, Walkerville 26
McBain 51, Manton 42
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 44, Beal City 27
Melvindale 28, Lincoln Park 20, OT
Mesick 48, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 31
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 15
Midland Calvary Baptist 49, Cadillac Heritage Christian 22
Monroe Jefferson 40, Whiteford 27
Montague 52, Oakridge High School 36
Morenci 43, Reading 30
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57, Spring Lake 29
Onsted 45, Napoleon 26
Otsego 52, Allegan 19
Parma Western 43, Grass Lake 30
Perry 36, Webberville 23
Pewamo-Westphalia 44, Stanton Central Montcalm 32
Pittsford 43, Climax-Scotts 28
Portland 36, Williamston 24
Potterville 57, Vermontville Maple Valley 10
Rockford 55, Byron Center 43
Roseville 60, Eastpointe East Detroit 38
Rudyard 60, Brimley 53
Saginaw Arthur Hill 43, Flint Hamady 29
Sanford-Meridian 63, Harrison 11
Saugatuck 49, Fruitport Calvary Christian 46
Sault Ste Marie 54, Escanaba 44
Shelby 47, North Muskegon 18
Southfield Christian 56, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 30
St. Charles 45, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 38
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 28, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22
Summerfield 58, Hillsdale 23
Three Oaks River Valley 39, Berrien Springs 27
Three Rivers 64, Niles 58, OT
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Benzie Central 20
Ubly 38, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31
Utica 48, L'Anse Creuse 14
Vestaburg 44, Merrill 35
Warren Woods Tower 48, Clinton Township Clintondale 21
Wayland Union 50, Hopkins 36
Westwood 74, Kingsford 45
Whitehall 39, Ravenna 31
Zion Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ann Arbor Skyline vs. Bay City Central, ccd.
Burton Bentley vs. Mount Morris, ccd.
Canton vs. Ecorse, ccd.
Cass City vs. Sandusky, ccd.
Clio vs. Montrose, ccd.
Dearborn Heights Robichaud vs. Taylor, ccd.
Kingston vs. Croswell-Lexington, ccd.
Lake City vs. Evart, ccd.
Landmark Academy vs. Capac, ccd.
Livonia Clarenceville vs. Redford Union, ccd.
Macomb Dakota vs. Berkley, ccd.
Milford vs. Plymouth, ccd.
New Haven vs. Center Line, ccd.
New Standard vs. Flint Beecher, ccd.
Oxford vs. Birmingham Seaholm, ccd.
Pentwater vs. Baldwin, ccd.
Plainwell vs. Vicksburg, ccd.
Rochester Adams vs. Ortonville Brandon, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Royal Oak vs. Farmington, ccd.
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore vs. Sterling Heights, ccd.
Troy vs. Holly, ccd.
Vassar vs. Harbor Beach, ccd.
Warren Fitzgerald vs. Hazel Park, ccd.
Warren Mott vs. Warren Cousino HS, ccd.
Waterford Mott vs. Ferndale University, ccd.
