GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 58, St. Regis 40
Baker 82, Lodge Grass 54
Billings Central 64, Laurel 49
Billings Skyview 69, Belgrade 19
Box Elder 55, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 54
Bridger 38, Absarokee 32
Broadview-Lavina 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 36
Browning 52, Columbia Falls 42
Carter County 64, Terry 32
Cascade 48, Augusta 44
Centerville 54, Great Falls Central 45
Circle 41, Fairview 25
Columbia Falls 53, Ronan 50
Columbus 48, Three Forks 27
Custer-Hysham 32, Harlowton 23
Cut Bank 73, Shelby 51
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 43, Winnett-Grass Range 34
Florence 48, Corvallis 42
Fort Benton 50, Turner 28
Frenchtown 59, Polson 38
Gardiner 53, West Yellowstone 34
Heart Butte 64, Valier 34
Helena 43, Helena Capital 28
Jefferson (Boulder) 64, Whitehall 42
Joliet 61, Roundup 10
Jordan 68, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28
Kalispell Flathead 44, Kalispell Glacier 37
Lodge Grass 48, Forsyth 45
Lone Peak 56, Sheridan 16
Malta 58, Poplar 31
Manhattan Christian 49, Manhattan 44
Melstone 66, Broadview-Lavina 63
Miles City 50, Billings Central 48
Missoula Sentinel 43, Butte 28
Nashua 37, Richey-Lambert 30
Noxon 48, Hot Springs 46
Plentywood 49, Fairview 28
Plentywood 74, Brockton 37
Polson 60, Corvallis 38
Red Lodge 53, Forsyth 38
Roberts 90, Plenty Coups 52
Roundup 61, Shepherd 10
Roy-Winifred 54, Belt 31
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 63, Dodson 26
Savage 42, Froid/Medicine Lake 30
Savage 65, Bainville 57
Seeley-Swan 54, Eureka 10
Shelby 72, Rocky Boy 47
Sidney 54, Glasgow 49
Terry 46, Plevna 32
Thompson Falls 59, Plains 8
Townsend 52, Choteau 28
Twin Bridges 63, White Sulphur Springs 38
Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31
Wibaux 49, Broadus 45
Wolf Point 70, Poplar 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
