PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 25, Tioga 6
Bottineau 36, Grafton 14
Bowman County 22, Stanley 6
Carrington 48, Rugby 14
Center-Stanton 64, Drayton 18
Central Cass 7, Oakes 0
Central McLean 58, Dunseith 18
Century 46, West Fargo 40
Des Lacs-Burlington 49, Minot North 14
Dickinson 28, West Fargo Horace 6
Dickinson Trinity 47, Bishop Ryan 0
Drake/Anamoose 40, Beulah 13
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 43, Northern Cass 14
Fargo North 48, Grand Forks Central 7
Fargo Shanley 35, Bismarck 7
Grant Co/Flasher 52, Hettinger County 30
Hankinson 21, Maple River 6
Jamestown 33, Grand Forks Red River 28
Kidder County 30, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 6
Kindred 41, Cavalier 12
LaMoure/L-M 66, Enderlin 0
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 44, North Border 6
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Harvey-Wells County 12
Larimore 74, North Prairie 24
Linton/HMB 36, Beach 6
Lisbon 28, Hillsboro/Central Valley 14
Minot 37, St. Mary's 0
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 30, Lewis and Clark/Our Redeemers 14
New Rockford-Sheyenne 35, Four Winds 12
New Salem-Almont 30, Hettinger/Scranton 0
Parshall/NSP Co-op 58, Trenton 26
Ray/Powers Lake 25, Heart River 12
Richland 15, Hatton-Northwood 12
Sargent County 47, Oak Grove Lutheran 7
Sheyenne 41, Legacy 7
Shiloh 56, Nedrose 8
South Border 49, Napoleon/G-S 26
Southern McLean 37, Kenmare-Bowbells 0
St. John 72, Midway-Minto 36
Surrey 34, Divide County 22
Thompson 26, Park River Area 20
Valley City 40, Turtle Mountain 0
Velva 40, Beulah 13
Wahpeton 39, Devils Lake 8
Watford City 22, Hazen 16
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 50, TGU 14
Williston 36, Fargo South 6
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 48, Griggs/Midkota 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
