PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 38, Corsica/Stickney 8

Avon 62, Burke 21

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Flandreau 2

Britton-Hecla 44, Florence/Henry 16

Canistota 30, Howard 18

Canton 30, Sioux Falls Christian 16

Chester 63, Centerville 34

Clark/Willow Lake 6, Webster 0

Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0

Dell Rapids 44, Madison 13

Deubrook 44, Colman-Egan 14

Deuel 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 6

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Faulkton 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Freeman Academy/Marion 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0

Gayville-Volin High School 42, Colome 22

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waverly-South Shore 0

Groton Area 56, Redfield 6

Hamlin 42, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0

Harding County/Bison Co-op 28, Kadoka Area 26

Herreid/Selby Area 24, Timber Lake 13

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 10

Jones County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Lemmon/McIntosh 22, Dupree 6

Lennox 42, Chamberlain 29

Lyman 36, New Underwood 12

Milbank 9, Beresford 0

Mobridge-Pollock 42, Dakota Hills 8

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 19

Parkston 46, Platte-Geddes 0

Philip 22, Wall 12

Pierre T F Riggs High School 32, Aberdeen Central 0

Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 12

Sioux Falls Jefferson 28, Harrisburg 21, OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Sioux Falls Washington 21, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Valley 42, Sisseton 7

Stanley County 38, DeSmet 30

Tea Area 27, Huron 26

Tri-Valley 45, Parker 13

Viborg-Hurley 50, Garretson 0

Warner 41, Leola/Frederick 0

Watertown 33, Brookings 0

White River 40, Bennett County 22

Winner 46, Wagner 6

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Gregory 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 59, Scotland 13

Yankton 42, Mitchell 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

